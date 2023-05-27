Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal Guide

Moshapin shrine in Zelda TotK, from all the 152 shrines, is among those shrines that only become accessible after completing their respective shrine quests. In this case, Link needs to carry the green crystal from The Lake Intenoch Cave in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom across a lava lake and offer it to Moshapin shrine to make it appear.

The problem lies with the extra hot temperature in the Lake Intenoch Cave. It is practically impossible to traverse this area without having Flamebreaker armor or brewing some Fireproof Elixirs. Make sure to remove the weapons, shields and bows that can catch on fire easily or you will risk losing them.

How to start the Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal shrine quest in Zelda: TotK

Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal shrine quest can be found inside the Lake Intenoch Cave which is in Eldin Region. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is to the East of Medingo Pool and West of Broca Island. The coordinates of Lake Intenoch cave on the map are 2498, 1773, 0154.

Take a right turn from the entrance of the Lake Intenoch Cave to reach a path blocked by breakable boulders. Beware of the Black Horriblins in this area. Use Rock Hammers to destroy the boulders blocking the path and clear the area to move forward. Don’t use Bomb Arrows as the bomb flowers will explode immediately because of the heat.

There is an altar in the next area housing a Green Crystal. Interacting with the Green Crystal starts The Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal walkthrough

The objective of this quest is to carry the Green Crystal to Moshapin shrine, hidden behind a lava wall. The main problem is a pool of lava between the shrine and the Green Crystal’s altar. Leave the Green Crystal and turn left where a Fire-Like enemy is hanging from the wall.

Use an Ice-Based weapon or Ice fruit to kill it fast for some good loot. There is a zonai water hydrant behind the Fire-Like enemy.

Activate the water hydrant and pick it up. Water hydrants freezes lava into solid rocks, when sprayed over it. Carry the water hydrant across the lava pool by creating adjacent cooled rocks out of lava.

Now leave the water hydrant and return to the Green Crystal altar. Pick it up and cross the lava pool using the rocky platforms that you have created in the previous step.

Place the Green Crystal on the Moshapin shrine platform to make it appear. This marks the end of “The Lake Intenoch Cave Crystal” shrine quest.