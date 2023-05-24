Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Blocked Cave Walkthrough

The Blocked Cave is one of those fairly simple side quests that you can complete easily in Zelda: Totk. In order to initiate this side quest you can go north from the Hebra Trailhead Lodge and along the way, you will come to meet an NPC by the name of “Mazli”.

He belongs to the Rito tribe in Tears of the Kingdom. In terms of physical appearance, he will be dressed in a guard’s attire and will be carrying a featherhead spear.

However, Mazli will be facing some trouble, as the cave he used for storing his food has been blocked by a giant rock. So after interacting with him, you can begin the Blocked Cave side quest.

As part of the challenges you face during your Side Quests, you will also earn good rewards as well. So once you complete The Blocked Cave side quest, you will receive Red Rupee (x20) in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start The Blocked Cave in Zelda: TotK

To start the Blocked Cave side quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you will have to venture north from the Hebra Trail.

Keep heading north and finally, you will reach a snowy path that will have some thorns so after crossing it you can go to these precise coordinates (-3584, 2471, 0228).

Once you cross the path you will see an NPC at the end. The name of this particular NPC will be Mazli in Totk. He will be distressed and after interacting with you will learn that there is a huge boulder that seems to be blocking the entrance to the cave for him.

Since he forgot to pick some bomb flowers, you can opt to help him out. This way the Blocked Cave side quest will then be made available for you in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete The Blocked Cave in Zelda: TotK

Once you accept the side-quest “The Blocked Cave”, you will learn that there is no other way inside the cave in Tears of the Kingdom.

So Link will have to remove the boulder in order to complete this side quest. Now there are two ways that you can use to complete this particular side quest in the game.

First Method

This is the traditional method as hinted before by Mazli himself that you can use Bomb flowers to simply blow the rock into pieces.

For that, you will need to find them by exploring the nearby caves. You will be able to salvage 2 bomb flowers from the Hebra South Summit Cave which can be found on the east side.

After acquiring them you can return to Mazli to take care of the rock problem.

Then you can attach that bomb flower to the arrow and target it on the Giant boulder in Tears of the Kingdom.

It will take at least two shots to break the rock covering the entrance and once you have completed the task you can go back and meet with Mazli.

Second Method

So you can start by choosing any sword of your choice. For instance, you can choose either the Boko Reaper, Feathered Edge, Rusty Claymore, etc.

Then you can use Link’s Fuse ability to select a nearby rock and fuse that with the sword you selected before, forming a Rock Hammer in Totk.

You can simply proceed to the cave entrance and start slashing the giant rock with your fused weapon in Tears of the Kingdom.

Little by little the giant boulder will start breaking into bits and you will also end up salvaging some Opal and a Rusty Claymore during this endeavor as well.

Keep at it and you will be able to break the giant boulder with relative ease in Zelda: Totk. You can do it faster if you start from one side and continue slashing from there onward.

It will take around 40 strikes to break the giant rock and clear the entrance. Moreover, if your rock hammer breaks you can go back and fuse another rock with the sword and come back to finish the task.

After opening the path to the cave you can go back to speak with Mazli in Zelda: Totk. He will be overjoyed and will thank you for helping him.

Lastly, he will also reward you will Red Rupee (x20). This way The Blocked Cave side quest will be marked complete in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.