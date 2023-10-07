Where To Farm Fire Fruit In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Fruits are a useful resource in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can find growing on yellow trees throughout Hyrule Field and the Eldin Canyon. They can help you get cold resistance in Zelda TotK if you know how to use them.

Considering their many uses, the Fire Fruits are always in demand. You should know how to farm them whenever needed. To help you out, I will go over the farming locations of Fire Fruit and its uses in Zelda: TotK.

Zelda TotK Fire Fruit locations

Generally, you can spot the Fire Fruit growing throughout two regions, the Hyrule Field and Eldin Canyon. But the yield is very low, and the chances of finding it are also rare. Early in the game, this red fruit will be scarce, so looking at the locations below is advised.

In-isa Shrine of Great Sky Island

In-isa shrine is the best and earliest location to farm Fire Fruit in Zelda TotK. You can find it on the southeastern side of the Great Sky Island at exact coordinates of x-axis 0027, y-axis -1503, and z-axis 1408.

Inside this shrine, you will find a tree with yellow leaves and a glowing red fruit, the coveted Fire Fruit. You can return to this shrine any time you run out of it.

Yamiyo Shrine of Central Hyrule

Another great location to farm the Fire Fruit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Yamiyo Shrine. You can find it in the Central Hyrule Region near Romani Plains at the exact coordinates of x-axis 0332, y-axis 0470, and z-axis 0029.

Inside it, you will find a Fire Fruit tree. You will also find a big Cherry Blossom tree just outside this shrine.

Moblin Camps

Moblin Camps, such as the Royal Ancient Lab Ruins, are also one of the many locations to farm Fire Fruits in Zelda TotK.

Buying Fire Fruits

You can also buy Fire Fruits in exchange for 12 rupees if you do not want to look for the Fire Fruit tree. These are available at the New Serenne Stable and the Goron City General Store.

Exploring Hyrule Field

Fire Fruits spawn throughout Hyrule Field, and the best location to farm it is the surrounding area of the Riogok Shrine. This area is infiltrated by Gloom Hands and has a great Fire Fruit spawn rate so that you can venture there.

Tips for finding Fire Fruit

Follow the tips below to farm the Fire Fruit effectively in Zelda TotK.

Keep the Sensor+ on for Fire Fruits using your Purah Pad; it will inform you whenever a Fire Fruit is nearby.

on for Fire Fruits using your Purah Pad; it will inform you whenever a Fire Fruit is nearby. Exploring Hyrule and Sky Islands for Fire Fruit can be a bit tiring due to the extensive region to cover, but it is recommended to make it faster by using a mount .

. If you want to buy Fire Fruit, go to the Goron City General Store, as buying it from other stores and merchants can result in a higher price. Beedle at the New Serenne Stable also sells it for a cheap rate.

Fire Fruit uses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Fire Fruit has many uses, from weapon fusion effects to armor upgrades. These uses are:

Weapon Fusion Effects

Fire Fruits can infuse weapons with the element of fire and increase their attack power by 1. It can turn simple arrows into fire arrows and ignite shields whenever an enemy attacks it.

Armor Upgrades

The Fire Fruit can also provide a one-star upgrade to certain armor.

Cooking

Fire Fruits can also be used as ingredients, providing a Scorching Bonus to cook meals such as Fruit Pie, Fruitcake, Copious Simmered Fruit, and many more. Since Fire Fruit in Zelda TotK is made up of the element of fire, it also provides resistance to the cold.

Restoring Health

You can eat raw if you do not wish to cook the Fire Fruit and make recipes with it. This will provide you with health, but it is only half of a healthy heart for a single fruit.

Selling

Lastly, if you have spare Fire Fruits lying around and are low on gold, you can sell them for 3 rupees.