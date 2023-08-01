How To Get Fire-Breath Lizalfos Tails In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom 

Fire-Breath Lizalfos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an enemy that drops the much sought-after Fire-Breath Lizalfos tail. This monster is found in areas that are hot and have high temperatures.

Its tail is required to strengthen two armors in the game. It is hard to acquire and in order to do so, you need to know where to find the Fire-Breath Lizalfos first.

Once these monsters are killed, you can get the Fire-Breath Lizalfos Tail, Lizalfos Talon, and Fire-Breath Lizalfo’s Horn. More often than not, you’ll get the horn. So in order to get the tail, you’ll need to kill these lizafos a few times.

Fire-Breath Lizalfos locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The Fire Breath Lizalfos Tails are looted from Fire Breath Lizalfos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As such, you’ll need to find these enemies first and kill enough of them to get the tail. Here are the locations where you can encounter them.

Eldin Canyon

You’ll be able to farm Fire-Breath Lizalfos Tail in the region of Eldin Canyon in the area of Eldin’s Flank. Eldin’s Flank is situated north of the Sibajitak Shrine at the coordinates 2398, 3269, and, 0402.

Once you move towards the north, you will find Fire-Breath Lizalfos around the Eldin Canyon area and can farm their tails in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Alternatively, you can find more Lizalfos towards the east of this location just above the north of Gut Check Rock. You can find them at the coordinates 2656, 3699, and 0266. We have marked both locations on the map above.

There will be more Fire-Breath Lizalfos, in the same region, south of Death Mountain Chasm. This will be close to the Moshapin Shrine situated in Lake Intenoch Cave. You will find 3 more of these enemies inside.

Gerudo Highlands

Another region where you can locate Fire-Breath Lizalfos enemies is Gerudo Highlands in Tears of the Kingdom.

Fast travel to the Gerudo Canyon Sky and head south where you will encounter three of them. Another group of Fire Breath Lizalfos can be found north of the Skyview Tower.

Still, if you did not get a chance to acquire this item, you can move slightly northeast from this location. You need to get to the coordinates 2245, -1906, and 0191. Take out the Lizalfos and you’ll have a chance to get the Tails.

.