How To Get Falcon Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Falcon Bow is one of the better bows that you can equip in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Its exquisite design is a reminder that it was crafted by a master craftsman, especially for warriors such as yourself who can take advantage of its high fire rate.

You get improved range on the Falcon Bow with a commendable base damage stat. There are four sure-shot locations from where you can get the bow in Zelda: TotK.

Falcon Bow locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The Hebra Mountains and Tabantha Frontier are the only two regions where you can find the Falcon Bow in Tears of the Kingdom. You can get the bow from either chests or defeat Like Likes.

Tabantha Frontier

1) When you reach the location pointed on the map image above, you are going to come across some thorns. Burn them away to get to the Falcon Bow.

2) In the northern section of the Hebra Mountains is another chest that contains a Falcon Bow. The only problem is that it is encased in an ice block. You need to melt the ice to be able to loot the chest.

3) There are some more thorns here that you can burn to get to a chest with the Falcon Bow in Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

See that little island in the Tabantha Frontier region? There is a chest here that contains another Falcon Bow in Zelda: TotK. The only problem is getting to the chest because it is hidden under some boulders.

Reach the location marked on the map image above and you will spot some cracked boulders. Destroy them to reveal the chest and you have yourself a new Falcon Bow in Zelda: TotK.