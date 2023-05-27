Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dyeing To Find It Guide

Among the 152 shrines in Hyrule, there are about 30 of those which aren’t visible on the map in Zelda TotK. You need to complete the associated shrine quests for the shrine to appear. Opening up the Kurakat shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires the completion of the Dyeing to Find It shrine quest.

How to start Dyeing to Find it shrine quest in Zelda TotK

The Dyeing to Find It shrine quest is right next to the Kurakat shrine itself. Head to Quatta’s Shelf on the edge of Lanayru Wetlands to find the shrine. Nearby, you should see a Steward Construct. Talk to the construct and it will give you a riddle.

The coordinates for Dyeing to Find It shrine quest are: 2362, -0511 and 0156. The steward’s riddle “When the sun awakens in the sky, dye the white pattern black. Then will the sacred shrine appear.” might be confusing, it certainly was to us initially. Thankfully we managed to figure it out and can now help you solve the riddle and complete the quest to reveal Kurakat shrine.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Dyeing to Find It walkthrough

When you look towards the opposite cliff of where you get the shrine quest, there will be a white pattern present on its wall. Rotate the wheel until the “T” shape is facing east. Then, pick up a wooden board and insert it in the block on the opposite side of where the wheel is present.

This quest will be completed at dawn when the shadow of the block covers the pattern on the cliff.

If there are still a couple of hours till dawn, there is a campfire present. You can choose to sit next to it until dawn. When the shadow aligns, the quest will be complete and the shrine will appear, awaiting your arrival.