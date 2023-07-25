How To Get Dragonbone Boko Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Dragonbone Boko Bow is one of the rarest bows you can possibly get your hands on in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Being made out of fossils, its base damage that scales up to 24, making it a lethal weapon to cross paths with. This weapon belongs to the Bokoblin Gear equipment and was made by high-tier Boboklins.

Since it is made out of pure wood, they are mostly immune to lighting as they do not react to electricity, making it a must-have weapon during a thunderstorm.

Dragonbone Boko Bow location in Tears of the Kingdom

To get your hands on the rare Dragonbone Boko Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must head over to the southwest of Hebra Mountains. Here you will come across the Corvash Peak which is located east of the Sahirow Shrine.

You can simply follow the coordinates of -3229, 2413, 0381 to precisely reach the location. Once you are at Corvash Peak, you must defeat the bokoblin who is roaming around the mountains near the campfire.

Select any ranged weapon such as a bow from your weapon inventory and engage in a long-ranged attack to defeat the enemy. This will allow you to attack the bokoblin from a distance and prevent dealing damage to yourself.

Once the bokoblin is down, you will find a chest at the campfire with the Dragonbone Boko Bow inside. Simply open the chest to receive 1x Dragonbone Boko Bow in Zelda totk.