Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ancient Blades Below Walkthrough

Ancient Blades Below is one of the optional side quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where you will be helping someone. In this case, you assist a Mining Construct gather 50 pieces of Zonaite.

The Construct is building a temple after taking orders from Mineru. You need to help it gather Zonaite which is easy to do. In return, you will get an Ancient Blade which can be used to gain an additional 50 damage if fused with arrows.

Follow the step-by-step process in completing the Ancient Blades Below quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Ancient Blades Below in Zelda: TotK

To begin the Ancient Blades Below quest, you need to make your way to the back of the Spirt Temple located in the Depths. You will need to defeat the boss in the Spirit Temple on the way.

Once this is done, you need to find a Mining Construct located at the back of the temple. Taking to the Construct will however begin the Ancient Blades Below quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to finish the Ancient Blades Below in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To complete the Ancient Blades Below quest, you need to gather and hand over 50 Zonaite to the Mining Quest.

There are several ways that you can use to gather the Zonaite in Tears of the Kingdom. The easiest is by mining from the caves located in multiple locations on the map.

To mine Zonaite, you need to break the Ore Rocks. You will need a hammer for this which can be made using Fuse. Using the newly made hammer, you can break all the Rock Ore found in the cave.

Alternatively, you can go to the mines in the Depths area. These have abundant Zonaite which you can easily mine.

Once you have 50 Zonaite, make your way back to the Mining Construct. Start the conversation with him and hand over the Zonaite.

Doing so will complete the Ancient Blades Below quest in Tears of the Kingdom. As a reward for finishing the quest, you will get an Ancient Blade from the quest giver.