How To Use Dondons To Get Gems In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Dondons are creatures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can feed to get Gems. However, you cannot feed them anything to get the Gems. You must feed them Luminous stones to get gemstones.

They can be acquired from the common ore found scattered in many places. To get a bulky amount of the Luminous stones, navigate to North Necluda Sky Archipelago. Once you get to the location, smash the ores to obtain it.

The guide will brief you about where to find Dondons and use them to get maximum gems in Zelda TOTK.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dondons location

You can find Dondons in the Bronas forest. You can travel to the forest easily as it is near Lakeside Stable. It is just north of the Joju-u-u Shrine. The area is densely wooded. The following pinned location is the exact place where you will find these fascinating creatures.

You will have to glide to reach the pinned place as the space between Lakeside stable and Bronas forest requires it. After locating yourself at the place, you will interact with the Dondon caretaker, Cima and find a place with a fire.

She will ultimately inform you about the appearance of gems where the Dondon grazed in Zelda TOTK. After that, if you look around, you will find Dondons.

How to use Dondons to get Gems

After finding Dondons, press the “+” key to feed them the Luminous Stones to get Gems. Now, find the materials menu and scroll until you find Luminous Stones. After this, press “A” to fill your hands with stones.

Exit the menu, move right in front of the Dondon face, and press “A” to drop stones. Each Dondon can consume five of the Luminous stones per time. Now, all you need to do is wait and visit the place where you feed them again.

This time you can collect Gems from Dondon dung in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you have fed the maximum quantity of Luminous Stones to Dondon, you can get either of the following: