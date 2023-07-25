How To Get Billson Mushrooms In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Uncovering Mysteries and cracking myths are all part of the adventure that comes with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Often times these myths will come out to be true but there will be times when you find nothing but disappointment.

Such an instance of sheer disappointment is when you set out to find Billson Mushroom in hopes of unlocking Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. In the end, you might be able to unlock the Skyview Tower but how will you get Billson Mushroom in Zelda: TotK, let’s find that out.

Billson Mushrooms location in Tears of the Kingdom

Billson Mushroom doesn’t exist in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On your journey to unlock all Skyview Towers in Zelda: TotK, you will come across the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. While you are looking at how you can unlock it, you will come across a Rito by the name of Billson.

Upon conversation with Billson, you will find out that he is there to fix the console inside the Skyview towers but the doors are jammed and he cannot get to open it.

Since you want the tower to be unlocked, Billson will ask you to bring him Mushrooms from the cave beneath the tower and only then he will try to unlock the door and fix the console.

You will head down to the cave, left of the Sahasra Skyview Tower. Inside you will find breakable walls, which you can by using any heavy weapon fuzed with a rock.

You can look in every nook and cranny of the cave but you will not find the Billson Mushroom because nothing of sorts exists in Tears of the Kingdom.

This was only a petty trick played by Billson to make you get inside the tower, which you can do by using Ascend at a specific point in the cave below the tower. Once you get inside, and unlock the doors, Billson will no longer require the Mushrooms.