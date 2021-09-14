Lord Ganabelt Valkyris is one of the many boss fights you’ll encounter in Tales of Arise. In this Tales of Arise Lord Ganabelt Boss Guide, we’ll be taking a look at the different techniques Valkyris is going to use and how you can effectively counter them.

Tales of Arise Lord Ganabelt Boss

Before facing Lord Ganabelt, the first thing you want to do is prepare yourself for the fight. You can do that by equipping yourself with some abilities that will help you stay alive in the fight for a longer period of time.

Alexandrite

Start off by crafting Alexandrite. You can do that with the help of the Chrysoberyl Mass. Chrysoberyl Mass is an accessory in Tales of Arise that is used for crafting Alexandrite.

Considering the fact that Lord Ganabelt possesses the Core of Light and uses it as Light attacks. This is where your crafted Alexandrite comes in handy as it decreases the amount of damage received from such attacks.

Therefore, start off by crafting the Alexandrite then visit the camp to cook a meal for your party before moving on to the actual boss fight.

This way your entire team will have their SP to the max and will remain alive in the fight for a much longer period of time.

How to Defeat Lord Ganabelt in Tales of Arise

Once you’ve successfully crafted the Alexandrite and increased your party’s SP, head back to the boss area and get ready to face one of the hardest boss fights in Tales of Arise.

Starting off with the health. Lord Ganabelt has a large health bar which is divided into four parts; since you have four members in your party.

The fight itself is divided into two phases. In both phases, your strategy is the same: Dodge the attack and follow it up with a counter-attack:

Below is a list of abilities and attacks that you can use as a counter in response to the boss’s attacks.

Flashing Savage Roar

Eagle Dive

Divine Streak

Talon Storm

Tidal Wave

Swallow Blade

Infernal Torrent

Thunder Blade

Cross Blade

Thundery Tenebrous Claws

Spread

Arrow Squall

Red Hot Burning Strike

Magic Charge

Explosive Ring

Thunder Blade

Severing Wind

Searing Gale

Dragon Swarm

Phase #1

Lord Ganabelt has two main attacks during the first phases of the boss fight: Blink and Arcane Rush. Avoid any unnecessary damage from these attacks by keeping your guard up and continuously dodging any incoming attacks.

Blink

During the initial stages of phase#1, you’ll see Lord Ganabelt using “Blink” as he teleports ahead while using his lightning strike to deal damage.

This attack is quite sudden and happens in a blink of an eye. To avoid damage from this attack, simply quick dodge.

Arcane Rush

At this point, use Rinwell for her boost punch. Once you see a purple-colored ring forming atop of Ganabelt, that’s your cue to use the boost punch as Ganabelt is trying to cast an Arcane Arte then follows it up by throwing lighting attacks at you.

In case you’re unable to use Rinwell during this boss fight, make sure to not go near him while he’s using his Arcane Arte.

Indignation

Switch to Law for the last stages of the boss fight to use his Boost Strike against the barrier protecting Ganabelt.

Destroy the barrier and for the next 20 seconds, you’re open to using Law’s Steel Arte upon all characters, before Ganabelt goes back to the central part of the boss area and clones himself.

This is an indication that the next phase of the boss fight has begun.

Phase #2

The second phase starts when Ganabelt clones himself at the center of the arena.

The best strategy is to switch characters to Alphen and use his Blazing Sword ability as that will help you from stopping Ganabelt from using Indignation; which he uses whenever his health is at its lowest.

Use Infernal Torrent/Charge and in case you’re out of health, Shionne can help you heal.

Keep using the two attacks while Shionne heals you every time your health goes down. Continue to deal damage to Valkyris and you’ll be able to defeat him if you’re keeping your healing up.