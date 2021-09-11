Tales of Arise Best Artes Guide

Artes are basically different types of attacks that each playable party member in Tales of Arise can perform. Our guide below will get you up to speed with every single one of the Artes in Tales of Arise, including its tier, Artes gauge (AG), cure points (CP), and more.

Tales of Arise Best Artes

There are a total of four types of Artes in Tales of Arise, namely Arcane, Martial, Support, and Special, with each one of them featuring dozens of Artes.

Each playable character in your crew can perform certain unique Artes, and below, our Artes list is categorized based on the specific characters.

So, let’s get started with the best Artes for each character in Tales of Arise!

Alphen Artes

Swallow Blade

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent

It causes a two-hit slice attack.

Rising Wyvern

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Rising Phoenix

It causes a sliding attack that ends up with a rising slash.

Sword Rain: Alpha

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Rending Flash

It causes persistent quick thrusts followed by a strike in the upward direction.

Demon Fang

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: I

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Explosive Ring

It shoots out a shockwave.

Lightning Thrust

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Sword

Flaming Edge: Rising Phoenix

It’s a martial Arte that begins with a lightning-charged thrust and then immediately teleports into the air above.

Dragon Swarm

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Explosive Ring

It lets out a series of slashes as you charge forward. It can be unlocked upon reaching level 26/27.

Double Demon Fang

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Sword

Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave

It shoots a pair of shockwaves consecutively. It can be unlocked upon reaching level 26/27.

Rising Falcon

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Aerial

Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent

It deals with a swift, hard kick as you descend from the air.

Mirage

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Aerial

Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent

It burns the area around the enemy but inflicts self-damage as well.

Hurricane Thrust

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind Aerial

Flaming Edge: Sealing Gale

It closes the distance between you and the enemy in a quick thrust.

Infernal Torrent

Attack Type: Flaming Edge Ground

Strike Type: Flame

Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave

It burns the area around an enemy but deals self-damage as well.

Explosive Ring

Attack Type: Flaming Edge Ground

Strike Type: Flame

Flaming Edge: incineration WAVE

It causes a slash from the Blazing sword followed by a deadly blow. It inflicts self-damage as well.

Rising Phoenix

Attack Type: Flaming Edge Aerial

Strike Type: Flame

Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave

It causes a two-hit strike.

Shionne Artes

Gravitas Field

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Dark Curse Gun

It shoots out dark-colored orbs that gradually chase down the enemies.

Spear Sweep

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Gun

Fires a flurry of astral energy horizontally.

Magna Ray

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Gun

It shoots a light ray that pierces an enemy.

Displode

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Gun

It shoots three fans at the ground and causes an explosion.

Aqueous Impact

Tier: II

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: II

Strike Type: Water Gun

It showers down beams of light from the air.

Annihilation

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: II

Strike Type: Fire Gun

It allows you to evade left with a sweeping ray of light. It requires level 26/27 to be unlocked.

Ignitus Diffusus

Attack Type: Ground

Strike Type: Fire Blast

Fires a bomb and burns up the area.

Tonitus Pluvia

Attack Type: Ground

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Blast

It fires a bomb, resulting in a thunderstorm.

Luke Divisio

Attack Type: Ground

Strike Type: Light Blast

Fires a bomb and causes light rays to chase the enemy.

Ignis Celestra

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Fire Blast

Blast Sniper: Ignis Diffusus

It shoots out a powerful bomb.

Tonitus Celestra

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Blast

Blast Sniper: Tonitus Pluvia

It throws a bomb that summons thunder.

Luke Celestra

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Light Blast

Blast Sniper: Luke Divisio

It throws a bomb that sends countless rays of light in the upward direction.

First Aid

Tier: I

Arte: Astral

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 12

It slightly restores an ally’s HP.

Resurrection

Tier: II

Arte: Astral

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 48

It heals KO for one ally.

Burning Strike

Tier: 1

Arte: Fire Astral

Artes Gauge: 2

It causes three fireballs to drop from the sky.

Healing Circle

Tier: II

Arte: 1

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 24

It restores the HP of all allies within its circumference.

Rinwell Artes

Concentrate

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 6

Strike Type: Light

Magic Charge: Concentrate All

It raises one ally’s penetration by 30% for a given time.

Photon Flash

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: I

Strike Type: Light Strike

Shoots out explosive photon bullets.

Thunderblade

Tier: I

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light

Magic Charge: Holy Lance

It lets out a bolt of lightning along the ground.

Sharpness

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 6

Strike Type: Light

Magic Charge: Sharpness All

It enhances an ally’s attack and elemental attack by 30% for a given time.

Celestial Hammer

Tier: II

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light

It sends out four rays of light to the ground.

Holy Lance

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 3

Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light

Magic Charge: Divine Saber

It drops a spear of light on an enemy’s head.

Razor Cyclone

Tier: 1

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind

Shoots out gusts of wind at high speed.

Air Thrust

Tier: 1

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind

Magic Charge: Cross Blade

Swallow’s Flight

Tier: 1

Attack: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike: Wind

It produces wind blades that send an enemy flying.

Cross Blade

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 3

Strike Type: Wind

Magic Charge: Cyclone

It transforms the air into a needle-sharp blade that, in turn, slashes an enemy.

Hydration Orb

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Water

Drops condensed water on the head of an enemy.

Spread

Tier: I

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Water

Magic Charge: Freeze Lancer

It causes water to spew out of the ground.

Aqueous Surge

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: I

Strike Type: Water

It creates three water orbs around you that explode on contact with enemies.

Freeze Lancer

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 3

Strike Type: Water

Magic Charge: Tidal Wave

It shoots out a series of ice lances.

Law Artes

Talon Storm

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Fist

It results in countless punches and kicks.

Tectonic Punch

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Earth Fist

It will cause you to punch the ground and cause a shockwave to erupt.

Talon Hurricane

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Fist

Produces a sequence of strikes, and then, you’ll fly through the air to deal a spinning kick.

Fang Blast

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Fist

It’s a chi-enhanced thrust that sends an enemy flying.

Inferno Punch

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Fire Fist

It causes you to thrust out with a fiery fist.

Hegemony Flare

Tier: II

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Fire Fist

It allows you to carry out a fiery fist smash that, in turn, produces an eruption of flame.

Dragon Shot

Tier: 1

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Leg

It allows you to carry out a flying attack that sends the enemy flying.

Glimmer Dragon

Tier: 1

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind Leg

Allows a strong whirlwind kick that produces a vacuum wave.

Fang Bolero

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Leg

It lets out a barrage of kicks.

Whirlwind Snap

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind Leg

Allows you to perform a kick that pulls enemies closer.

Swallow Dance

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Leg

Allows you to fly through the air, executing a triple spinning kick.

Eagle Dive

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Leg

Causes a flurry of diving kicks.

Inspiration

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 10

You regain a small amount of your HP.

Steel

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Cure Points: 10

It raises your Attack and Elemental Attack by 30% for a given time.

Kisara Artes

Guard Field

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Light Shield

It hits the surrounding area and restores an ally of yours.

Rolling Thunder

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Earth Shield

Allows you to plant your shield as you rise up in the air.

Beast Assault

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Shield

It unleashes the lion’s spirit diagonally in the downward direction.

Light Spear

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Shield

It causes you to spin rapidly, followed by a hard shield strike.

Lion’s Howl

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Shield

It causes you to stomp on an enemy and hit them with a lion’s heart.

Tiger Blade

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Shield

Allows you to strike the enemy shield and then hammer it down.

Blizzard Bloom

Tier: II

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Water Freeze Shield

Produces a block of ice that bursts into a tornado when broken.

Flaming Meteor

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Power

Allows you to close in on the enemy and deal a hamming swing.

Lunar Arc

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Earth Power

Cause the earth around you to rise, and then Kisara will smash it with a spinning kick.

Hurricane Slice

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind Power

Causes you to kick an enemy into the air at a high pace.

Lightning Streak

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Wind Power

It’s a heel drop that takes down foes.

Havoc Thrust

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Power

Allows you to carry out a sequence of forward flying kicks.

Dohalim Artes

Catapult

Tier: 1

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Staff

It allows you to throw a spinning rod.

Seismic Rupture

Tier: II

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Earth Staff

Allows you to charge forward while twirling your rod, followed by a rock attack.

Tornado Drive

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Staff

It initiates a spin attack before smashing the staff downward.

Tempest

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Staff

Allows you to perform a spinning jump and unleashes a bombardment of rod strikes.

Elusive Diety

Tier: I

Attack Type: Ground

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Dark Curse Staff

Allows you to pace forward and thrash an enemy in an upward leap.

Rotating Piledriver

Tier: I

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 1

Strike Type: Staff

Allows you to send the enemy flying with a vertical spin.

Sonic Spear

Tier: II

Attack Type: Aerial

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Staff

Allows you to rush forward with a succession of thrusts.

Stalagmite

Tier: I

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Earth Demon

It causes the ground to rise upward in multiple phases.

Negative Gate

Tier: I

Artes Gauge: 2

Strike Type: Dark Curse Demon

Summons a dark orb that pulls enemies towards it.

Air Pressure

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 3

Strike Type: Earth Demon

It destroys the area around the enemy.

Bloody Howling

Tier: II

Artes Gauge: 3

Strike Type: Dark Curse Demon

It invokes a threatening howl upon an enemy. It requires level 26/7 to be unlocked.

Heal

Tier: II

Arte: Recovery Arte

Artes Gauge: 2

Cure Points: 24

It restores the entire HP of one of your allies.

Lionheart

Tier: II

Arte: Recovery Arte

Artes Gauge: 5

Cure Points: 4

It raises the recovery speed of one of your allies for a given time.

Regenerate

Tier: II

Arte: Recovery Arte

Artes Gauge: 2

Cure Points: 16

It slowly restores the entire HP of one of your allies.