Tales of Arise Best Artes Guide

Artes are basically different types of attacks that each playable party member in Tales of Arise can perform. Our guide below will get you up to speed with every single one of the Artes in Tales of Arise, including its tier, Artes gauge (AG), cure points (CP), and more.
Tales of Arise Best Artes
There are a total of four types of Artes in Tales of Arise, namely Arcane, Martial, Support, and Special, with each one of them featuring dozens of Artes.
Each playable character in your crew can perform certain unique Artes, and below, our Artes list is categorized based on the specific characters.
So, let’s get started with the best Artes for each character in Tales of Arise!
Alphen Artes
Swallow Blade
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent
It causes a two-hit slice attack.
Rising Wyvern
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Rising Phoenix
It causes a sliding attack that ends up with a rising slash.
Sword Rain: Alpha
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Rending Flash
It causes persistent quick thrusts followed by a strike in the upward direction.
Demon Fang
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: I
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Explosive Ring
It shoots out a shockwave.
Lightning Thrust
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Sword
Flaming Edge: Rising Phoenix
It’s a martial Arte that begins with a lightning-charged thrust and then immediately teleports into the air above.
Dragon Swarm
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Explosive Ring
It lets out a series of slashes as you charge forward. It can be unlocked upon reaching level 26/27.
Double Demon Fang
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Sword
Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave
It shoots a pair of shockwaves consecutively. It can be unlocked upon reaching level 26/27.
Rising Falcon
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Aerial
Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent
It deals with a swift, hard kick as you descend from the air.
Mirage
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Aerial
Flaming Edge: Infernal Torrent
It burns the area around the enemy but inflicts self-damage as well.
Hurricane Thrust
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind Aerial
Flaming Edge: Sealing Gale
It closes the distance between you and the enemy in a quick thrust.
Infernal Torrent
Attack Type: Flaming Edge Ground
Strike Type: Flame
Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave
It burns the area around an enemy but deals self-damage as well.
Explosive Ring
Attack Type: Flaming Edge Ground
Strike Type: Flame
Flaming Edge: incineration WAVE
It causes a slash from the Blazing sword followed by a deadly blow. It inflicts self-damage as well.
Rising Phoenix
Attack Type: Flaming Edge Aerial
Strike Type: Flame
Flaming Edge: Incineration Wave
It causes a two-hit strike.
Shionne Artes
Gravitas Field
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Dark Curse Gun
It shoots out dark-colored orbs that gradually chase down the enemies.
Spear Sweep
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Gun
Fires a flurry of astral energy horizontally.
Magna Ray
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Gun
It shoots a light ray that pierces an enemy.
Displode
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Gun
It shoots three fans at the ground and causes an explosion.
Aqueous Impact
Tier: II
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: II
Strike Type: Water Gun
It showers down beams of light from the air.
Annihilation
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: II
Strike Type: Fire Gun
It allows you to evade left with a sweeping ray of light. It requires level 26/27 to be unlocked.
Ignitus Diffusus
Attack Type: Ground
Strike Type: Fire Blast
Fires a bomb and burns up the area.
Tonitus Pluvia
Attack Type: Ground
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Blast
It fires a bomb, resulting in a thunderstorm.
Luke Divisio
Attack Type: Ground
Strike Type: Light Blast
Fires a bomb and causes light rays to chase the enemy.
Ignis Celestra
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Fire Blast
Blast Sniper: Ignis Diffusus
It shoots out a powerful bomb.
Tonitus Celestra
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Blast
Blast Sniper: Tonitus Pluvia
It throws a bomb that summons thunder.
Luke Celestra
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Light Blast
Blast Sniper: Luke Divisio
It throws a bomb that sends countless rays of light in the upward direction.
First Aid
Tier: I
Arte: Astral
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 12
It slightly restores an ally’s HP.
Resurrection
Tier: II
Arte: Astral
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 48
It heals KO for one ally.
Burning Strike
Tier: 1
Arte: Fire Astral
Artes Gauge: 2
It causes three fireballs to drop from the sky.
Healing Circle
Tier: II
Arte: 1
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 24
It restores the HP of all allies within its circumference.
Rinwell Artes
Concentrate
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 6
Strike Type: Light
Magic Charge: Concentrate All
It raises one ally’s penetration by 30% for a given time.
Photon Flash
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: I
Strike Type: Light Strike
Shoots out explosive photon bullets.
Thunderblade
Tier: I
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light
Magic Charge: Holy Lance
It lets out a bolt of lightning along the ground.
Sharpness
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 6
Strike Type: Light
Magic Charge: Sharpness All
It enhances an ally’s attack and elemental attack by 30% for a given time.
Celestial Hammer
Tier: II
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light
It sends out four rays of light to the ground.
Holy Lance
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 3
Strike Type: Light Paralysis Light
Magic Charge: Divine Saber
It drops a spear of light on an enemy’s head.
Razor Cyclone
Tier: 1
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind
Shoots out gusts of wind at high speed.
Air Thrust
Tier: 1
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind
Magic Charge: Cross Blade
Swallow’s Flight
Tier: 1
Attack: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike: Wind
It produces wind blades that send an enemy flying.
Cross Blade
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 3
Strike Type: Wind
Magic Charge: Cyclone
It transforms the air into a needle-sharp blade that, in turn, slashes an enemy.
Hydration Orb
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Water
Drops condensed water on the head of an enemy.
Spread
Tier: I
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Water
Magic Charge: Freeze Lancer
It causes water to spew out of the ground.
Aqueous Surge
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: I
Strike Type: Water
It creates three water orbs around you that explode on contact with enemies.
Freeze Lancer
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 3
Strike Type: Water
Magic Charge: Tidal Wave
It shoots out a series of ice lances.
Law Artes
Talon Storm
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Fist
It results in countless punches and kicks.
Tectonic Punch
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Earth Fist
It will cause you to punch the ground and cause a shockwave to erupt.
Talon Hurricane
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Fist
Produces a sequence of strikes, and then, you’ll fly through the air to deal a spinning kick.
Fang Blast
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Fist
It’s a chi-enhanced thrust that sends an enemy flying.
Inferno Punch
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Fire Fist
It causes you to thrust out with a fiery fist.
Hegemony Flare
Tier: II
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Fire Fist
It allows you to carry out a fiery fist smash that, in turn, produces an eruption of flame.
Dragon Shot
Tier: 1
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Leg
It allows you to carry out a flying attack that sends the enemy flying.
Glimmer Dragon
Tier: 1
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind Leg
Allows a strong whirlwind kick that produces a vacuum wave.
Fang Bolero
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Leg
It lets out a barrage of kicks.
Whirlwind Snap
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind Leg
Allows you to perform a kick that pulls enemies closer.
Swallow Dance
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Leg
Allows you to fly through the air, executing a triple spinning kick.
Eagle Dive
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Leg
Causes a flurry of diving kicks.
Inspiration
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 10
You regain a small amount of your HP.
Steel
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Cure Points: 10
It raises your Attack and Elemental Attack by 30% for a given time.
Kisara Artes
Guard Field
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Light Shield
It hits the surrounding area and restores an ally of yours.
Rolling Thunder
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Earth Shield
Allows you to plant your shield as you rise up in the air.
Beast Assault
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Shield
It unleashes the lion’s spirit diagonally in the downward direction.
Light Spear
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Shield
It causes you to spin rapidly, followed by a hard shield strike.
Lion’s Howl
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Shield
It causes you to stomp on an enemy and hit them with a lion’s heart.
Tiger Blade
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Shield
Allows you to strike the enemy shield and then hammer it down.
Blizzard Bloom
Tier: II
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Water Freeze Shield
Produces a block of ice that bursts into a tornado when broken.
Flaming Meteor
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Power
Allows you to close in on the enemy and deal a hamming swing.
Lunar Arc
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Earth Power
Cause the earth around you to rise, and then Kisara will smash it with a spinning kick.
Hurricane Slice
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind Power
Causes you to kick an enemy into the air at a high pace.
Lightning Streak
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Wind Power
It’s a heel drop that takes down foes.
Havoc Thrust
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Power
Allows you to carry out a sequence of forward flying kicks.
Dohalim Artes
Catapult
Tier: 1
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Staff
It allows you to throw a spinning rod.
Seismic Rupture
Tier: II
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Earth Staff
Allows you to charge forward while twirling your rod, followed by a rock attack.
Tornado Drive
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Staff
It initiates a spin attack before smashing the staff downward.
Tempest
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Staff
Allows you to perform a spinning jump and unleashes a bombardment of rod strikes.
Elusive Diety
Tier: I
Attack Type: Ground
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Dark Curse Staff
Allows you to pace forward and thrash an enemy in an upward leap.
Rotating Piledriver
Tier: I
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 1
Strike Type: Staff
Allows you to send the enemy flying with a vertical spin.
Sonic Spear
Tier: II
Attack Type: Aerial
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Staff
Allows you to rush forward with a succession of thrusts.
Stalagmite
Tier: I
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Earth Demon
It causes the ground to rise upward in multiple phases.
Negative Gate
Tier: I
Artes Gauge: 2
Strike Type: Dark Curse Demon
Summons a dark orb that pulls enemies towards it.
Air Pressure
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 3
Strike Type: Earth Demon
It destroys the area around the enemy.
Bloody Howling
Tier: II
Artes Gauge: 3
Strike Type: Dark Curse Demon
It invokes a threatening howl upon an enemy. It requires level 26/7 to be unlocked.
Heal
Tier: II
Arte: Recovery Arte
Artes Gauge: 2
Cure Points: 24
It restores the entire HP of one of your allies.
Lionheart
Tier: II
Arte: Recovery Arte
Artes Gauge: 5
Cure Points: 4
It raises the recovery speed of one of your allies for a given time.
Regenerate
Tier: II
Arte: Recovery Arte
Artes Gauge: 2
Cure Points: 16
It slowly restores the entire HP of one of your allies.