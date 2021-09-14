Tales of Arise Best Weapons Guide

In this guide, we’ll be showing you all of the accessible Tales of Arise Best Weapons for each character and how you can unlock said weapons.

Tales of Arise Best Weapons

Most weapons in Tales of Arise are accessible through crafting. Crafting is easy enough; you just need to visit a merchant or blacksmith and exchange monster materials and some gald to craft the weapon.

Alphen

Dull Sword: Starting weapon

Long Sword: Crafted with 600 Gald through Metal Engraver at Inn, Uzebek, Calaglia onwards.

Crude Sword: Crafted with 600 Gald through Metal Engraver at Inn, Uzebek, Calaglia onwards.

Ground Fang: Crafted with 740 Gald through Merchant at Highland Cabin, White Silver Plains, Cyslodia onwards.

Gale Wing: Crafted with 960 Gald through Merchant at Highland Cabin, White Silver Plains, Cyslodia onwards. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Sincleaver Blade: Starting Weapon from demo version

Thunder Nail: Crafted with, 1 of each; Calm tentacle, Granite Fang and Keen Fang. And it’ll also cost 1520 Gald. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Flare Claw: Crafted with Titanium Vambrace and Keen Gigafang. And also, for the price of 1760 Gald. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Aurum Long Sword – TBU

Solid Edge: Found in a chest on the Traslida Highway.

Atonement Edge: You need 2 Megafauna Bone, 6 Mystical Luminacore and 8970 Gald.

Machete Carrot: Can be crafted after the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’.

Gladius Rene – TBU

Sodeil Arthalys: Received through the main Story

Hollow Edge

Wedding Cake Cutter: Complete the sidequest ‘Missing Lover’ in Thistlym and then ‘Their future’ in Pelegion.

Sodeil Lem Regis – TBU

El Vahf – TBU

Realm Unifier: Requires a unique item, the iron pipe. Which is only found as a part of the side quest ‘Mysterious Pair’.

Nebilim: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, Land of Judgment.

Shionne

Infantry Rifle: Starting weapon

Noble Rose: Received through the main Story

Basic Rifle: Crafted for 550 Gald.

Grouper Flood: Craftable for 740 Gald. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Ignis Roar: Craftable for 840 Gald. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Blackthorn: Can be crafted with 2 beast tails and 4 Bizzare Megacore along with 1520 Gald. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Innocent Lily: Found in a chest on the Traslida Highway

Shaded Aster: Received through the main Story.

Faux Watering Can: Unlocked for crafting after the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’.

Assault Shot – TBU

Sclopetum Rene – TBU

Bright Angelica – TBU

Sacred Karma – TBU

Caritas Bouquet: Complete the sidequest ‘Missing Lover’ in Thistlym and then ‘Their future’ in Pelegion to unlock the weapon for crafting.

Monochrome Spiral – TBU

Damonisch Core: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, Volcano of Renewal Summit.

Rinwell

Secrets of the Stars: Starting weapon

Balanced Living: Crafted for 740 Gald, from a merchant in Messia

Taming Water: Crafted for 890 Gald, from a merchant in Messia. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Taming Water 2nd and 3rd versions of this weapon respectively.

Radiant Light: Crafted for 1440 Gald, from a merchant in Overseer Hill. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Radiant light 2nd and 3rd versions of this weapon.

Nature’s Beauty: Crafted for 1600 Gald, from a merchant in Overseer Hill. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Nature’s Beauty 2nd and 3rd versions of this weapon respectively.

Silver Sword of the Owl: Crafted for 1920 Gald, from a merchant in Overseer Hill

Artes of the Cosmos – TBU

The Dark Wings – TBU

Prime Farming Issue 1: Crafting can be unlocked by doing the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’, in Pharia Ranch

Historia Rene – TBU

Heavenly Gaze – TBU

Oblivion Ring – TBU

Records of the Fallen: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, The Oracle Snowcap Summit.

Law

Beast Fists: Starting weapon

Iron Gauntlets: Starting weapon (Demo version)

Crystal Knuckles: Crafted for 890 Gald, from a merchant at Brogen’s Hideout. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Winged Gauntlets: Crafted for 1600 Gald, from a merchant in Overseer Hill. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Flaming Knights: Crafted for 1920 Gald, from a merchant in Overseer Hill. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon respectively.

Black Iron Gauntlets: 2 Lustrous Astral Crystals,6 Sturdy Megabones and 5280 Gald are needed to craft this weapon.

Tyrant Fists: 5 Indomitable Gargantubones, 5 Rending Titanfangs, 5 Mystical Luminacores, and 9360 Gald are needed to craft this weapon.

Rappig Plushies: Crafting can be unlocked by doing the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’, in Pharia Ranch

Caestus Rene – TBU

Divine Wrath – TBU

Oblivion Gauntlets – TBU

Dawn Braces: Complete the side quest, ‘Mixed Feelings’ in Ulzebek.

Demon’s Cry: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, Dragon Slumber Mountain.

Unyielding Braces: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Only then will the side quest appear in Daeq Faezol, Lower Level. Complete ‘The Reminiscence Device’ to get the weapon.

Kisara

Imperial Shield: Starting Weapon

Rock Wall: Found in a chest on the Traslida Highway. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon

Feathered Shield: Crafted for 1920 Gald, crafted at Viscint Inn. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon

Infantry Shield: Heal the soldier on Talka Pond Road.

Flashbang Shield: Needs 1 Tempest Stone, 6 Sturdy Megabones, and 1920 Gald to craft. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon.

Feline Bastion: Needs 2 Hard Spherical Shells, 8 Bizarre Megacores, and 4080 Gald.

Radiant Shield: Needs 2 Lustrous Astral Crystals, 8 Sturdy Megacores, and 5760 Gald.

Red Shield: To craft this weapon 1 Megafauna Bone,2 Infused Statue Fragments, 8 Mystical Luminacores, and 8970 Gald are needed.

Farm Fence: Crafting can be unlocked by doing the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’, in Pharia Ranch.

Pink Purrotector – TBU

Scutum Rene – TBU

Blue Shield – TBU

Adamas Regina – TBU

Matriarch Martel – TBU

Os Rex: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, Spirit Forest Depths.

Dohalim – TBU

Pulque Staff: Starting Weapon

Petram Pole: Crafted for 3400 Gald, crafted at Viscint Inn. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon.

Tenebris Staff: Crafted for 3570 Gald, crafted at Viscint Inn. Can be enhanced with extra materials and Gald into Refined and Supreme versions of this weapon.

Columna Latio: can be crafted for 3910 Gald

Hanuman Shaft: To craft this weapon 1 Paralysis Stinger,1 Flame stone, 5 Indomitable Bargantubone, 8 Mystical Luminacore, and 8970 Gald are needed.

Pork Fork: Crafting can be unlocked by doing the side quest ‘The Stud from the Plains’, in Pharia Ranch.

Columna Passio: Next version of Columna Latio.

Caduceus Rene – TBU

Deus Aurora – TBU

Liber Pater – TBU

Diablo Nox: Complete the game and load its clear save data. Start the quest ‘Another Hillside Anomaly’ in Viscint. This leads to the next side quest ‘Otherworldly Visitors’. The item can be taken from the boss in The Otherworld, Cavern of Fate Depths.