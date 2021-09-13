Tales of Arise Best Armors Guide

In this guide, we’ll go over all the Tales of Arise Armor details for each character and give you an idea of the best armor for each character in Tales of Arise.
Tales of Arise Armors
Armors can generally be found in inns, and field merchants. They can, however also, be found in treasure chests, and some are unlocked for free as the story progresses.
Since you’ll be switching between characters in ToA to maximize your combat efficiency, it’d be a wise choice to have each of your allies equipped with top-of-the-line armor.
Let’s jump right into the details of armors for all characters in Tales of Arise.
Alphen Armors
There are a total of 9 armors available for Alphen. A detailed list of them is available down below.
Ragged Clothes
- Physical Defense: 32
- Elemental Defense: 31
- Resistance: 32
It is a default armor for Alphen.
Ocean Blue Battle Garb
- Physical Defense: 56
- Elemental Defense: 55
- Resistance: 55
It is unlocked for free as the story progresses.
Bone Fragment Armor
- Physical Defense: 76
- Elemental Defense: 77
- Resistance: 77
This can be obtained from a treasure chest in Glanymede Castle.
Onyx Mail
- Physical Defense: 100
- Elemental Defense: 108
- Resistance: 101
This armor can be obtained from a treasure chest in Ulvhan Grotto or it can be purchased from a merchant in Nevira Snowplains for 880 gald.
Zeugle Skin Armor
- Physical Defense: 90
- Elemental Defense: 92
- Resistance: 86
A merchant at the White Silver Plains campsite will sell you this armor for 760 gald.
Haute Couture
- Physical Defense: 120
- Elemental Defense: 117
- Resistance: 123
This armor is available in a treasure chest hidden behind the blue wall towards the north of Riville Prison Tower 2F.
Sincleaver Armor
- Physical Defense: 138
- Elemental Defense: 134
- Resistance: 136
This armor is automatically unlocked as the storyline progresses.
Zeugle Shell Armor
- Physical Defense: 155
- Elemental Defense: 161
- Resistance: 154
This armor can be purchase for 1520 gald from the merchant at Overseer Hill campground.
Topaz Mail
- Physical Defense: 168
- Elemental Defense: 178
- Resistance: 168
This armor can either be bought for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn or found at Razum Quarry Mining Site 2, inside a treasure chest at the dead-end to the east.
Shionne Armors
The game offers 8 armor pieces for Shionne. All eight are listed below.
White One Piece
- Physical Defense: 32
- Elemental Defense: 31
- Resistance: 32
Shione’s standard armor.
Noble Scarlet
- Physical Defense: 53
- Elemental Defense: 52
- Resistance: 53
This one is automatically unlocked as the story progresses.
Zeugle Skin Dress
- Physical Defense: 90
- Elemental Defense: 92
- Resistance: 86
Can be bought from the merchant at White Silver Plains camp for 760 Gald.
Onyx One Piece
- Physical Defense: 97
- Elemental Defense: 110
- Resistance: 97
A treasure chest containing this armor can be found in the west section of Rudhir Forest, just beyond the water in the middle. You can also buy it from a merchant in Nevira Snowplains for 880 gald.
Middy Blouse
- Physical Defense: 116
- Elemental Defense: 122
- Resistance: 116
This armor can be found to the north of the Prison Tower, behind a blue wall in the chest.
Zeugle Shell Dress
- Physical Defense: 135
- Elemental Defense: 149
- Resistance: 132
This armor can be purchase for 1520 gald from the merchant at Overseer Hill campground.
Topaz One Piece
- Physical Defense: 146
- Elemental Defense: 166
- Resistance: 146
This armor can be bought for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn.
Cocktail Dress
- Physical Defense: 169
- Elemental Defense: 178
- Resistance: 169
In the Autelina Palace Treasury, you can find this armor. Key from Staff Quarters required to unlock the Treasury.
Rinwell Armors
There are four armors in games for Rinwell. All of them are included in this guide.
Inherited Coat
- Physical Defense: 85
- Elemental Defense: 93
- Resistance: 87
Rinwell’s standard armor.
Onyx Cloak
- Physical Defense: 105
- Elemental Defense: 134
- Resistance: 108
In Cysloden, this armor can be found in a treasure chest in a room at the southeast corner of the Underground Waterway.
Zeugle Shell Mage Coat
- Physical Defense: 128
- Elemental Defense: 160
- Resistance: 128
You can either purchase this armor from the merchant at the Overseer Hill campsite for 1520 gald or from a treasure chest hidden behind an ice wall in the Frozen Valley.
Topaz Cloak
- Physical Defense: 139
- Elemental Defense: 178
- Resistance: 143
This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn. This armor is also available in a treasure chest in Gilanne Wood. You need to climb from the Outer Level to the Central Level to find it.
Law Armors
For Law Tales of Arise provides five armors.
Bureau Uniform
- Physical Defense: 96
- Elemental Defense: 79
- Resistance: 92
Law’s standard armor.
Onyx Vest
- Physical Defense: 119
- Elemental Defense: 113
- Resistance: 113
This armor is available at a merchant of Brogen’s Hideout for 880 gald.
Silver Wolf Vest
- Physical Defense: 133
- Elemental Defense: 117
- Resistance: 126
This armor is automatically unlocked as the storyline progresses.
Zeugle Shell Vest
- Physical Defense: 154
- Elemental Defense: 142
- Resistance: 143
You can purchase this armor from the merchant at the Overseer Hill campsite for 1520 gald
Topaz Vest
- Physical Defense: 173
- Elemental Defense: 165
- Resistance: 165
This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn. It can also be unlocked by winning a solo battle: Novice (Law) in Training Grounds.
Kisara Armors
In-game three armors are available of Kisara
Guardsman Armor
- Physical Defense: 148
- Elemental Defense: 118
- Resistance: 148
Kisara’s standard armor.
Zeugle Shell Suit
- Physical Defense: 169
- Elemental Defense: 142
- Resistance: 165
You can purchase this armor at Viscint Inn for 1560 glad.
Topaz Guard
- Physical Defense: 182
- Elemental Defense: 156
- Resistance: 182
This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn.
Dolahim Armors
If you’re using Dolahim you can choose from the following two Armors.
Qaras Traditional Attire
- Physical Defense: 149
- Elemental Defense: 146
- Resistance: 128
Dolahim’s standard armor.
Topaz Cape
- Physical Defense: 173
- Elemental Defense: 182
- Resistance: 149
You can buy this armor at Viscint Inn for 1760 gald.