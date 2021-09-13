Tales of Arise Best Armors Guide

In this guide, we’ll go over all the Tales of Arise Armor details for each character and give you an idea of the best armor for each character in Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise Armors

Armors can generally be found in inns, and field merchants. They can, however also, be found in treasure chests, and some are unlocked for free as the story progresses.

Since you’ll be switching between characters in ToA to maximize your combat efficiency, it’d be a wise choice to have each of your allies equipped with top-of-the-line armor.

Let’s jump right into the details of armors for all characters in Tales of Arise.

Alphen Armors

There are a total of 9 armors available for Alphen. A detailed list of them is available down below.

Ragged Clothes

Physical Defense: 32

Elemental Defense: 31

Resistance: 32

It is a default armor for Alphen.

Ocean Blue Battle Garb

Physical Defense: 56

Elemental Defense: 55

Resistance: 55

It is unlocked for free as the story progresses.

Bone Fragment Armor

Physical Defense: 76

Elemental Defense: 77

Resistance: 77

This can be obtained from a treasure chest in Glanymede Castle.

Onyx Mail

Physical Defense: 100

Elemental Defense: 108

Resistance: 101

This armor can be obtained from a treasure chest in Ulvhan Grotto or it can be purchased from a merchant in Nevira Snowplains for 880 gald.

Zeugle Skin Armor

Physical Defense: 90

Elemental Defense: 92

Resistance: 86

A merchant at the White Silver Plains campsite will sell you this armor for 760 gald.

Haute Couture

Physical Defense: 120

Elemental Defense: 117

Resistance: 123

This armor is available in a treasure chest hidden behind the blue wall towards the north of Riville Prison Tower 2F.

Sincleaver Armor

Physical Defense: 138

Elemental Defense: 134

Resistance: 136

This armor is automatically unlocked as the storyline progresses.

Zeugle Shell Armor

Physical Defense: 155

Elemental Defense: 161

Resistance: 154

This armor can be purchase for 1520 gald from the merchant at Overseer Hill campground.

Topaz Mail

Physical Defense: 168

Elemental Defense: 178

Resistance: 168

This armor can either be bought for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn or found at Razum Quarry Mining Site 2, inside a treasure chest at the dead-end to the east.

Shionne Armors

The game offers 8 armor pieces for Shionne. All eight are listed below.

White One Piece

Physical Defense: 32

Elemental Defense: 31

Resistance: 32

Shione’s standard armor.

Noble Scarlet

Physical Defense: 53

Elemental Defense: 52

Resistance: 53

This one is automatically unlocked as the story progresses.

Zeugle Skin Dress

Physical Defense: 90

Elemental Defense: 92

Resistance: 86

Can be bought from the merchant at White Silver Plains camp for 760 Gald.

Onyx One Piece

Physical Defense: 97

Elemental Defense: 110

Resistance: 97

A treasure chest containing this armor can be found in the west section of Rudhir Forest, just beyond the water in the middle. You can also buy it from a merchant in Nevira Snowplains for 880 gald.

Middy Blouse

Physical Defense: 116

Elemental Defense: 122

Resistance: 116

This armor can be found to the north of the Prison Tower, behind a blue wall in the chest.

Zeugle Shell Dress

Physical Defense: 135

Elemental Defense: 149

Resistance: 132

This armor can be purchase for 1520 gald from the merchant at Overseer Hill campground.

Topaz One Piece

Physical Defense: 146

Elemental Defense: 166

Resistance: 146

This armor can be bought for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn.

Cocktail Dress

Physical Defense: 169

Elemental Defense: 178

Resistance: 169

In the Autelina Palace Treasury, you can find this armor. Key from Staff Quarters required to unlock the Treasury.

Rinwell Armors

There are four armors in games for Rinwell. All of them are included in this guide.

Inherited Coat

Physical Defense: 85

Elemental Defense: 93

Resistance: 87

Rinwell’s standard armor.

Onyx Cloak

Physical Defense: 105

Elemental Defense: 134

Resistance: 108

In Cysloden, this armor can be found in a treasure chest in a room at the southeast corner of the Underground Waterway.

Zeugle Shell Mage Coat

Physical Defense: 128

Elemental Defense: 160

Resistance: 128

You can either purchase this armor from the merchant at the Overseer Hill campsite for 1520 gald or from a treasure chest hidden behind an ice wall in the Frozen Valley.

Topaz Cloak

Physical Defense: 139

Elemental Defense: 178

Resistance: 143

This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn. This armor is also available in a treasure chest in Gilanne Wood. You need to climb from the Outer Level to the Central Level to find it.

Law Armors

For Law Tales of Arise provides five armors.

Bureau Uniform

Physical Defense: 96

Elemental Defense: 79

Resistance: 92

Law’s standard armor.

Onyx Vest

Physical Defense: 119

Elemental Defense: 113

Resistance: 113

This armor is available at a merchant of Brogen’s Hideout for 880 gald.

Silver Wolf Vest

Physical Defense: 133

Elemental Defense: 117

Resistance: 126

This armor is automatically unlocked as the storyline progresses.

Zeugle Shell Vest

Physical Defense: 154

Elemental Defense: 142

Resistance: 143

You can purchase this armor from the merchant at the Overseer Hill campsite for 1520 gald

Topaz Vest

Physical Defense: 173

Elemental Defense: 165

Resistance: 165

This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn. It can also be unlocked by winning a solo battle: Novice (Law) in Training Grounds.

Kisara Armors

In-game three armors are available of Kisara

Guardsman Armor

Physical Defense: 148

Elemental Defense: 118

Resistance: 148

Kisara’s standard armor.

Zeugle Shell Suit

Physical Defense: 169

Elemental Defense: 142

Resistance: 165

You can purchase this armor at Viscint Inn for 1560 glad.

Topaz Guard

Physical Defense: 182

Elemental Defense: 156

Resistance: 182

This armor is available for 1760 gald at Viscint Inn.

Dolahim Armors

If you’re using Dolahim you can choose from the following two Armors.

Qaras Traditional Attire

Physical Defense: 149

Elemental Defense: 146

Resistance: 128

Dolahim’s standard armor.

Topaz Cape

Physical Defense: 173

Elemental Defense: 182

Resistance: 149

You can buy this armor at Viscint Inn for 1760 gald.