In Tales of Arise, the cast of characters that you can play with is what makes the game so enjoyable. To get the most out of the game, we’ll be showing you how to Switch Characters in Tales of Arise to keep the gameplay, including combat, engaging and dynamic.

How to Switch Characters in Tales of Arise

When it comes to switching characters, the game provides almost no information. Nonetheless, we’ll show you each possible way to switch between characters in Tales of Arise, both in the overworld and in combat.

How to Switch Characters in Overworld

There are two possible ways of switching your character in the overworld of Tales of Arise. Both the ways are mentioned below.

Method # 1

When you enter the pause menu in Tales of Arise’s overworld (outside of combat), you will notice a small green flag next to the character’s name. This flag indicates which character is currently in use.

Just press the Square button (or your equivalent) to move the flag to the character you want to select.

Method # 2

The other option for switching a character is by using the Edit-Menu. To access the edit menu, hit R1 while on the pause menu.

The trick here is to keep pressing the Square button (or your equivalent) until the flag appears on the character you want to switch to.

How to Switch Characters in Combat

At the start of each combat, Alphen is selected by default. The only way to change your character in a battle is to switch between characters during the fight.

In Tales of Arise, you have a few options for switching characters in battle.

Method # 1

The first method of switching a character in a battle is pretty straightforward. Simply hold down the L1/LB key and use the D-Pad to pick the character you want.

Move your cursor in the direction of the character you want to choose. A little flag indicates the character marked.

Method # 2

This method is also fairly simple. It requires you to pause the game in order to switch the character.

Simply pause the game and select the desired character from the menu. To switch between heroes, use the D-Pad and the L1 R1/ LB RB keys.

Method # 3

The Edit-Menu is your third option for changing the character in a combat situation. Open the pause menu and hit R1. This will bring up the party editing screen.

After that, hold down the square button until the flag is on the character you want to select. However, keep in mind that in this method, the character’s queued attacks will be completed first, before switching.