Tales of Arise Artifact Locations Guide

In Tales of Arise, you’ll come across various artifacts which will grant a variety of passive effects that will be useful on your adventures (and even New Game+!). In this guide, we will be covering the locations of all 23 artifacts which you can collect in the Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise Artifact Locations

By finding 20 of the 23 Artifact locations in Tales of Arise, you can unlock the “Curious Hobbyist” Achievement/Trophy. But as mentioned above, they’re all worth obtaining for the passives.

Note that you should try and get all the Owls if you want to obtain all the artifacts as some artifacts can’t be obtained without having found them first and the owls will become inaccessible.

Artifact #1 – Crocodile Crusher

You will find the first artifact at Mount Dhiara’s Mountain Trail as this was unlocked automatically during the main quest Valley of the Four Winds

Artifact #2 – Battle Maiden’s Shield

You will find this artifact at the Glanymede Castle inside the Lord Chamber but only after returning the 32 Owls to the Owl King.

Artifact #3 – Vivid Sphere

You will find the Vivid Sphere at the Iglia Wastes. For this you have to climb the mountain you see in front of you after reaching the location on the map. After that turn left and climb another mountain and you will find this artifact there.

Artifact #4 – Broken Machine Gun

You will find the Broken Machine Gun at Cysloden in the Bregon’s Hideout. Simply go to the location on the map and talk with the person you find there.

Here Culling the Snowplain herd’s quest will be completed. Now again came to the same location and talk with the person again and this time Survey Says quest will be completed.

Now go to the Riville Prison Tower office As you will have the key by now. Open the door and you will find the Broken Machine Gun inside.

Artifact #5 – Ancient Excavator

For this, you have to go to the Autelina palace area 2F. You will find this artifact right there inside the Guardroom.

Artifact #6 – Metal Miner’s Cap

You will find this artifact at Thistlym. Simply go to the map location which will take you to Tuah Seashore. Here you will require to complete a sub-quest “Beyond the Grave”.

For this quest go to Hidden Wharf and talk to the person right to a boat. Asked him to go to the uninhabited Island. After reaching there simply follow the owl voice and you will get this artifact.

Artifact #7 – Trident

For this go to the Del Fharis Castle’s Lord Chamber and you will find it right in front of you.

Artifact #8 – Machine Beast Statue

This artifact can be found at the Owl Forest. Go there and you will get it after a short cutscene.

Artifact #9 – Golden Fairy Statue

Now again go to the Autelina palace but this time inside the Library. There you will hear a voice follow it and you will get the artifact and a new quest as well after a little conversation.

Artifact #10 – Glutton’s Guidebook

Now for artifact #10 go to Nevira Snowplains and complete the Phantom Flower of Nevira Sidequest. Now go to the trailside highway and have a conversation with people standing next to a cart.

This will complete the Spirit temple side quest as well. Now you have the artifact and are ready to move forward as well.

Artifact #11 – Golden Suit of Armor

Now go to the Training Grounds location shown on the map above and at counter select solo battle with Dohalim at advance level. You will get this artifact as a reward for completing the training grounds.

Artifact #12 – Hellmask Fiend Skull

Now again go to the Training grounds Location shown on the map and this time again selects the solo battle with Dohalim but this time level should be ultimate. You will get the artifact for completing this.

Artifact #13 – Devil Sculpture

This time go to Adan Lake and get inside the structure and you will find this artifact inside the chest there.

Artifact #14 – Blade of Sealing

Go to the Niez location shown on the map and have a conversation with a man standing there with a message symbol on his head. You will get this as an artifact as a reward for completing the quest.

Artifact #15 – Lucky Cat Statue

Now again go back to the same location as above and complete another quest to get this artifact.

Artifact #16 – Drum of the Legend

Now again go to the Niez location shown on the map. For this, you have to complete the following quest

After completing this you will get the artifact as a reward.

Artifact #17 – Quivering Candles

For this go to the Aqfotle Hills and talk to the person lying on the ground. You will get the artifact for completing the following quest.

Gourmet Saga Prairie Scent

Artifact #18 – Glutton’s Maze

Go to the Aureum Falls upper-level exit and reach the waterfall basin. Here jump in the waterfall and go right. Now you will see a ladder tied up with ropes there. Climb the ladder till you reach the top.

Now enter through the area on the left and you will see another ladder there. Climb the ladder and after reaching the top run towards the outside and you will find the artifact inside the chest there.

Artifact #19 – Drums of the Master

Go to the Thistlym area and here you will get it as a reward for completing the following quest.

Untamable Rage

Artifact #20 – Golden Lucky Cat Statue

You will get this artifact as a reward for completing the side quest given at the Pelegion Level 3.

Their Future

Artifact #21 – Silver Suit of Armor

You will get this artifact at the Cysloden fountain Plaza Avenue for completing the following side quest.

A Humbling Lesson

Artifact #22 – Glutton’s Code

You will get this artifact at the Calaglia Mosgul for completing the following side quest.

Global Connection

Artifact #23 – Mechanical Doll Accessory

For the last artifact go to the Otherworld the land of judgment after completing the following side quest.

Spirit Temple

Another Hillside Anomaly

Otherworld Visitors

You will find it inside the chest.

That’s all the locations of every artifact in Tales of Arise, we hope this helps you get the achievement/trophy easily!