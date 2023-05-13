Sunset Overdrive Unlocks Guide – Weapons, Costumes, Amps, Upgrades, Traps



Everything that you do in Sunset Overdrive ranging from completing Main Missions, Optional Quests, and Challenges lets you unlock a wide array of items (weapons, AMPS, costume items, and more) upon completion.

For more help on Sunset Overdrive, read our Quests, Challenges and Collectibles Locations Guide.

Sunset Overdrive Unlocks

In this guide, I’m going to talk various unlockable items that can be unlocked in Sunset Overdrive.

Weapons

Flaming Compensator

How to Unlock: Clear Horror Night during Act-I to unlock this weapon.

TNTeddy

How to Unlock: Complete A New Friend during Act-I to unlock this weapon.

Murderang

How to Unlock: Complete Hot Dog during Act-II to unlock this weapon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

AK-FU

How to Unlock: You need to clear The Siege of Wondertown Land to earn this weapon.

Pulse Mine

How to Unlock: Clear Getting the Band Back Together to unlock Pulse Mine weapon.

Amps

Damage Dodge Roll and Stun Rounds

How to Unlock: Clear Amp it Up during Act-I to unlock above mentioned Amps.

Bounce-Splosion, Bear Force One, and Fired

How to Unlock: Clear Amptastic during Act-I to unlock the above mentioned Amps.

Seismic Smash, Personal Space, and Burn Baby

How to Unlock: You need to complete Midnight Brew (Night Defense) to unlock these Amps.

Winter is Coming, Twister Spin, and Chance of Lightning

How to Unlock: Complete Hepcat’s Late-Night Special during Act-II to earn these Amps.

Hater, Air Power, and it Burns

How to Unlock: Complete Ferry to Nowhere during Act-III earn the above mentioned Amps.

Grind the Lightning, Un-Defilbrillator, and Fear the Reaper

How to Unlock: You need to clear Concertpocalypse during Act-IV to earn these Amps.

Costume Items

Blazer Open

How to Unlock: Complete A New Friend during Act-I to unlock this costume item.

Bucky Shirt and Bucky Gloves

How to Unlock: You need to clear Buck National vs. The Apocalypse with 250,000 points to earn these costume items as Gold Rewards.

Troop Member Vest

How to Unlock: Complete Big Trouble in Little Tokyo during Act-II to earn this costume item.

Elf Ears

How to Unlock: You need to clear To Fargarthia during Act-III to earn this costume item.

Mopbeard

How to Unlock: You need to clear the Floating Garbage during Act-III to earn this reward.

Day of the Dead Facial Body Art

How to Unlock: You need to clear Las Catrinas during Act-IV to earn this costume item!

Endgame Top and Endgame Medals

How to Unlock: You will unlock these endgame items after complete the game – This Ends Here during Act-IV.

Oxford Backpack

How to Unlock: You need to clear Oxford’s Lost and Found optional quest during Act-I to earn this costume item.

Pilot Helmet and Hobo Jacket

How to Unlock: You will unlock these costume items after completing Help a Hobo optional quest found during Act-I.

Cat Mask

How to Unlock: You need to complete To Build a Better Cat Trap during Act-II to earn this costume item.

Superhero MMA Gloves and Superhero Spandex Shirt

How to Unlock: You need to complete Collect Some Comics during Act-II to earn these costume items.

Superhero Pants and Superhero Shoes

How to Unlock: Complete Collect More Comics during Act-II to earn these costume items.

Superhero Mask and Superhero Shrunken Heads

How to Unlock: You need to clear Collect Even More Comics during Act-II to earn above mentioned costume items.

Herker Mask

How to Unlock: You need to complete Herker Mask during Act-II to unlock this item as a reward.

Fedora

How to Unlock: Clear Fizzco: The Dirty Secret during Act-II to unlock this costume item as a reward.

Goggles and Scuba Shoes

How to Unlock: You need to complete The Warlock’s Red Gaze optional quest during Act-III to unlock these costume items.

Scuba Shirt and Scuba Suit Pants

How to Unlock: Complete Wicked Watchers in the South optional quest during Act-III to earn these costume items.

Scuba Tank

How to Unlock: Scuba Tank can be unlocked by completing Crimson Eyes in the North optional quest during Act-III.

Dress Shirt

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by completing Fizzco: The International Conspiracy optional quest during Act-III.

Foam Sword

How to Unlock: You need to complete Hardcore! optional quest during Act-IV to unlock this costume item.

Pirate Hat, Pirate Jacket, and Eyepatch

How to Unlock: All these items can be unlocked by completing One Man is an Island optional quest during Act-IV.

Street Hoodie

How to Unlock: You need to complete Re-Quests optional quest during Act-IV to earn this item as a reward.

Trenchcoat

How to Unlock: To unlock Trenchcoat, you need to complete Fizzco: The Secret Ingredient optional quest during Act-IV.

Fizzco Baton

How to Unlock: This costume item can be unlocked by completing Take Back the Streets: Downtown optional quest during Act-IV.

Traps

Grind Cooker Trap

How to Unlock: You need to clear Grind Cooker Trap during Act-III to earn this reward.

Pyro Geyser Trap

How to Unlock: You need to complete Up in the Air during Act-I to earn this reward.

Señor Freeze Trap

How to Unlock: You need to complete Find 4Kim during Act-II to earn this reward.

Tesla Trap

How to Unlock: Clear Tastes Like Chicken during Act-III to acquire this reward.

Pandora’s Box

How to Unlock: Complete The Siege of Wondertown Land to earn this reward as a bonus.

JYA Gun Turret Trap

How to Unlock: To unlock this trap, you need to complete Big Brother Sam optional quest during Act-II.

Pop Rocket Trap

How to Unlock: You need to clear The Firework Show during Act-III to unlock this reward.

Siegfried The Great Trap

How to Unlock: You need to complete The Most Epic Quest for EXP optional quest during Act-IV to unlock this reward.

Items & Upgrades

Samurai Helmet

How to Unlock: Complete the Fall of Emperor Norton during Act-II to earn this reward.

Excalamune

How to Unlock: You need to clear Awesomesmithing during Act-IV to earn this item.

Old Factory District Vat Capacity Upgrade

How to Unlock: You need to complete Brewery Upgrade optional quest during Act-I to unlock this reward.

Hepcat’s Vats Capacity Increases

How to Unlock: You need to clear Hepcat’s Upgrade optional quest during Act-II to acquire this ability.

Harbor Vat Capacity Upgrade

How to Unlock: Complete the Boat Upgrade optional quest during Act-III to acquire this upgrade.

Vat Capacity Upgrade

How to Unlock: You need to complete Theater Upgrade optional quest during Act-IV to earn this as a reward.

Challenges Unlocks

Street Rings

How to Unlock: This is the Gold Reward for completing Bomb Delivery #1 challenge.

Gas Mask

How to Unlock: This is the Gold Reward for completing Bomb Delivery #2 challenge.

Skateboard Shoes and No Laces

How to Unlock: You need to accumulate 1,400 points in Bomb Delivery #3 challenge to unlock these rewards.

Sleeveless Hoodie

How to Unlock: You need to earn 4,000 points in Bomb Delivery #4 challenge to unlock this reward.

Ripped Jeans

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning 1,500 points in Bomb Delivery #5 challenge.

Leather Fingerless Gloves

How to Unlock: This item is the Gold Reward for completing Bomb Delivery #6.

Balaclava

How to Unlock: You need to complete Bomb Delivery #7 challenge and earn Gold Reward to get this item.

Angry Mob Shirt

How to Unlock: You need to earn 2,500 points in Bomb Delivery #8 challenge to earn this item as a reward.

Basketball Shoes

How to Unlock: You need to accumulate 5,500 points in Smash Crates challenge to earn this item as a reward.

Football Pads

How to Unlock: This item can be acquired by earning 1,350 points in Smash Fizzco Stuff #1 challenge.

Sports Jersey

How to Unlock: You need to accumulate 2,200 points during Smash Fizzco Stuff #2 challenge to earn this reward.

Football Facepaint

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning 1,100 points during Smash Plants challenge.

Hockey Mask

How to Unlock: You need to gather 2,000 points during Smash TVs to earn this item as a reward.

Bucky Pants

How to Unlock: Bucky Pants can be unlocked by earning at least 250,000 points during Episode #1 of Buck National vs. The Apocalypse.

Bucky Shoes

How to Unlock: Bucky Shoes can be unlocked by earning at least 250,000 points during Episode #2 of Buck National vs. The Apocalypse.

Bucky Jacket

How to Unlock: Bucky Jacket can be unlocked by earning at least 250,000 points during Episode #3 of Buck’s Revenge.

Bucky Bandana

How to Unlock: Bucky Bandana can be unlocked by earning at least 250,000 points during Episode #4 of Buck Stops Here.

Walter Jacket

How to Unlock: You need to earn 8,500 points during Glider Challenge #1 to unlock this item.

Floyd Shoes

How to Unlock: Floyd Shoes can be earned by accumulating at least 1,100 points during Glider Challenge #2.

T-Shirt Gauntlet

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 8,500 points during Glider Challenge #3 to unlock this reward.

Cowboy Hat

How to Unlock: You need to earn 2,500 points during Glider Challenge #4 to unlock this reward.

Scab Spiked Bat

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning 150,000 points during Old Factory Night Defense challenge.

Scab Pipe

How to Unlock: In order to unlock Scab Pipe, you need to earn at least 250,000 points during Little Tokyo Challenge.

Scab Slegdehammer

How to Unlock: You need to complete Harbor Night Defense challenge with at least 250,000 points to unlock this item.

Scab Hockey Stick

How to Unlock: You need to complete Downtown Night Defense with at least a score of 300,000 points to unlock this item.

Safari Crocs

How to Unlock: Get a score of 515 or higher in Points Challenge #1 to earn this reward.

Safari Shorts

How to Unlock: Get a score of 611 or higher in Points Challenge #2 to earn this unlockable item.

Safari Bandolier

How to Unlock: To unlock this item, you need to get at least a score of 315 in Points Challenge #3.

Safari Hat

How to Unlock: Safari Hat can be unlocked by accumulating 540 points in Points Challenge #4.

Safari Shirt

How to Unlock: You need to earn 642 points during Points Challenge #5 to get this reward.

Lennon Glasses

How to Unlock: You need to earn 646 points during Points Challenge #6 to unlock this item.

Bottom Body Art

How to Unlock: You need to earn a total of 1,700 points in Traversal Challenge #1 to unlock it.

Tops Body Art [Chaos Song]

How to Unlock: You need to earn a total of 1,400 points in Traversal Challenge #2 to unlock this item.

Tops Body Art [Seven Fingers]

How to Unlock: You need to earn a total of 1,400 points in Traversal Challenge #3 to unlock this item.

Bottom Body Art [Roses]

How to Unlock: You need to earn a total of 2,400 points in Traversal Challenge #4 to unlock this item.

Tops Body Art [Bitten Hard]

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 1,600 points in Traversal Challenge #5.

Tops Body Art [Street Royalty]

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 1,350 points in Traversal Challenge #6.

Tops Body Art [Grave Digger]

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 1,400 points in Traversal Challenge #7.

Tops Body Art [Love Birds]

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 1,600 points in Traversal Challenge #8.

Bottom Body Art [Desperate Friends]

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 2,050 points in Traversal Challenge #9 to unlock this item.

Bottom Body Art [Tribal]

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 1,200 points in Traversal Challenge #10.

Tops Body Art [Rage]

How to Unlock: In order to unlock this item, you need to earn at least 1,750 points in Traversal Challenge #11.

Bottom Body Art [Crown]

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 1,200 points in Traversal Challenge #12 to unlock this reward.

Tops Body Art [Pigfighter]

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 1,600 points in Traversal Challenge #13 to acquire this reward.

Bottom Body Art [Underworld]

How to Unlock: In Traversal Challenge #14, you need to earn at least 1,600 points to unlock this item.

Army Jacket

How to Unlock: During TNTeddy, you need to earn 150,000 points to earn this reward.

Dog Tag Earrings

How to Unlock: During The Shocker Weapon Challenge, you need to earn at least 75,000 points to unlock this reward.

MMA Gloves B

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 150,000 points in The Dude Weapon Challenge to earn this reward.

Gladiator Shirt

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 150,000 points in Murderang Weapon Challenge to acquire this reward.

Gladiator Skirt

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 150,000 points in One-Handed Dragon Weapon Challenge to acquire this reward.

Tattoo

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning at least 250,000 points in Pigeon Roasting Weapon Challenge.

Breast Plate

How to Unlock: This item can be unlocked by earning 150,000 points during Excalamune Weapon Challenge.

Medlevel Helmet

How to Unlock: You need to earn at least 150,000 points during Charge Beam Weapon Challenge to earn this reward.

Found anything misleading or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!