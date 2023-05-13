Sunset Overdrive Quests Guide – Quest Locations, How to Unlock and Rewards



Throughout your journey in the Sunset City, you’ll come across a range of Optional Quests that can be completed to earn weapons, costume items, traps, cash, and overcharge.

For more help on Sunset Overdrive, read our Unlockables, Challenges and Collectibles Maps Guide.

Sunset Overdrive Quests Walkthrough

Similar to main story, all these Optional Quests are divided across four acts of the game. In this guide, I’m going to present a brief walkthrough of every Optional Quest that is available in the game.

Sunset Overdrive Quests Unlocked During Act 1

Breaking Booze

How to Unlock : Complete Amptastic

: Complete Amptastic Rewards : $1500 Cash and 2000 Overcharge

: $1500 Cash and 2000 Overcharge Quest Location : Near Brewery Home Base from Jess

After accepting the mission, travel east towards the Construction Site. Grab the Flame Compensator and clear out the area of all OD. You’ll also have to take out Scabs and Poppers near the end of the mission.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The best way to complete this is to utilize Ethanol Barrels and toss them at the enemies to clear out the area.

Brewery Upgrade

How to Unlock : Complete Amptastic

: Complete Amptastic Rewards : $1500 Cash, 2000 Overcharge, Old Factory District Vat Capcity Upgrade

: $1500 Cash, 2000 Overcharge, Old Factory District Vat Capcity Upgrade Quest Location : Brewery Ground from Floyd

The first one is located in the area where the mission begins. For the second Sanibot, travel to the east side of the starting area and into the construction site. You need to be careful! There are quite a lot of enemies roaming this section of the map.

For the third Sanibot, travel further to the east near the Old Factory District (near the water). For the fourth Sanibot, get to the rail tunnels near the train rails.

For the fifth Sanibot, travel to the south-western side of the district and find it at the back of a billboard near a storage tank.

The last Sanibot can be found at the farthest southern side of the district. You need to look at the backside of a building to find it in plain sight.

Oxford’s Lost and Found

How to Unlock : Complete A New Friend

: Complete A New Friend Rewards : $1500 Cash, 2000 Overcharge, and Oxford Backpack

: $1500 Cash, 2000 Overcharge, and Oxford Backpack Quest Location : N/A

The location of all bags that you need to find is displayed on your mini-map. Out of these backpacks, three are pretty easy to find, and two require some additional efforts.

There is one located in the parking lot and a Scab will gain hold of it. You need to chase down the Scab, kill it, and reclaim the bag.

The last backpack can be found in the farthest southern side of the area. Head to the Junkyard Garage and clear the area of all enemies to reclaim the last backpack.

Help a Hobo

How to Unlock : Complete Bora Bora Water

: Complete Bora Bora Water Rewards : 2000 Overcharge, Pilot Helmet, and Hobo Jacket

: 2000 Overcharge, Pilot Helmet, and Hobo Jacket Quest Location : Bora Bora Water Facility from Reginald

After accepting the mission, head towards the north side to come to train yard. You need to clear the area of any Scab activity to progress through the mission.

Keep up with the train and take out any obstacle hindering its path. You can choose not to fight anyone along the way, but to keep the train going is extremely important.

Sunset Overdrive Quests Unlocked During Act 2

Big Brother Sam

How to Unlock : Complete Up in the Air

: Complete Up in the Air Rewards : $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and JYA Gun Turret Trap

: $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and JYA Gun Turret Trap Quest Location/Giver : Sam

You need to destroy five turrets, all of which will be in plain sight. These turrets fire unguided missiles that can deal a lot of damage. After destroying five turrets, Sam will ask you to destroy another five turrets located in the upper broadwalk in the northern side.

Travel north and destroy all turrets in plain sight. After this, Sam will ask you to bring him a radar dish to install it on the rooftop. Once this is done, you’ll have to take out 25 Scabs using the turret and complete the mission.

To Build a Better Cat Trap

How to Unlock : Complete Big Trouble in Little Tokyo

: Complete Big Trouble in Little Tokyo Rewards : $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and Cat Mask

: $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and Cat Mask Quest Location/Giver : A member of Troop Bushido

To get started, you need to travel to the mall located at the west side of the museum. The very first cat statue can be found at the entrance of the mall. You’ll have to take out the Scabs roaming in the area and also keep an eye on Feline Bombs.

To find the second cat statue, travel to the west side of the first one. Guarded by several enemies, this cat statue is in plain sight. The third statue can be found located inside La Laxante restaurant on the ground floor.

Head north from the La Laxante restaurant and pick up the Lucky Cat from the Scab picnic. For the final statue, you need to reach the rooftop and clear the area of enemies to find it.

Collect Some Comics

How to Unlock : Complete Big Trouble in Little Tokyo

: Complete Big Trouble in Little Tokyo Rewards : 3000 Overcharge, Superhero MMA Gloves, and Superhero Spandex Shirt

: 3000 Overcharge, Superhero MMA Gloves, and Superhero Spandex Shirt Quest Location : Golden Age Comics from Stanley

The first OD that you need to encounter is Jason who can be found near the west side of Golden Age Comics. After this, head over to the rooftop of the nearest hotel and you’ll find Stanley’s girlfriend’s dead body.

Your next target is Terry who can be found on a Scab-infested rooftop. You need to keep on killing the Scabs unless you come across Terry. After dealing with Terry, find Mike near Troop Bushido’s place and kill him to retrieve the comic-book.

The last guy with the comic-book can be found on the rooftop of a building near the Golden Age Comics. Kill the dude and return to Golden Age Comics to claim your rewards.

Collect More Comics

How to Unlock : Complete Collect Some Comics

: Complete Collect Some Comics Rewards : 3000 Overcharge, Superhero Pants, and Superhero Shoes

: 3000 Overcharge, Superhero Pants, and Superhero Shoes Quest Location : Golden Age Comics from Stanley

All comic-books that you need to collect will be marked on your mini-map. The first one can be really easy to spot, but you’ll have to take out a couple of Scabs to proceed. To find the second comic-book, travel to lower-level loading dock and smash the crates in the area to reveal it.

For the third comic-book, you need to reach a rooftop guarded by a couple of Blowers. Pertty easy one to find! Move to the next marker and you’ll not see any comic-book in plain sight.

You need to kill some Scabs roaming in the area and the one with comic-book will emerge from a Service Door. Kill him to reclaim the book!

For the last comic-book, jump into the water and you’ll come across a dead body on a small platform with the comic-book sitting beside it.

Collect Even More Comics

How to Unlock : Complete Collect More Comics

: Complete Collect More Comics Rewards : 8000 Overcharge, Superhero Mask, and Superhero Shrunken Heads

: 8000 Overcharge, Superhero Mask, and Superhero Shrunken Heads Quest Location : Golden Age Comics from Stanley’s

To start off, encounter Herker near your starting location and kill it to grab the first issue. From this point, ascend up the tower and check the section near the hologram to find another comic-book hidden neatly.

After collecting the first two comic-books, head south and ascend a large tank with a pink umbrella on top of it to find the third comic-book.

You’ll come across a small battalion of OD in the same area. Keep on killing them until an OD with a comic-book appears on the scene. Kill him too and snag the comic-book for Stan.

From this point, head towards the western Little Tokyo and you’ll come across a couple of Blowers guarding a small tower with some OD at the base of it. You need to reach the very top of this building with blue edges to find another comic-book.

The next comic-book can be found in the inside one of the crates inside the Loading Bay on the ground level. Head inside, kill Rushers and Shooters to your heart’s content, snag the comic-back, and come out.

For the next comic-book, check the narrow platform behind a billboard. For the next book, you need to travel to the east Little Tokyo near the Harbor District.

In this area, head over to Brique & Mortar’s and check the rooftops to find it inside a white crate. For the next comic-book, you need to get over to the ocean-view homes and clear out the area of Blowers before grabbing the comic-book.

After collecting all comic-books, the location of the final one will be displayed on your map. Get in, kill a lot of enemies, grab the book, and come out clean.

Fizzie: The Inside Story

How to Unlock : Complete It’s Me! Fizzie!

: Complete It’s Me! Fizzie! Rewards : $2500 Cash and 5000 Overcharge

: $2500 Cash and 5000 Overcharge Quest Location/Giver : Sam

Just as the mission starts, pick up the A.I. Core and travel towards the first machine located in the northeast side of the starting area.

You’ll have to protect the machine while Sam tries to hack into it. Deployable Guns are extremely useful here and you need to defend the area for only thirty seconds.

During the second hack, you’ll have to defend the area for about a minute and take out both Fizzco Bots and Mutants. The third hack will also take 50 seconds to complete and you’ll have to defend the A.I. Core from an army of attracted mutants.

Finally, you’ll have to take the self-destructing core back to Sam within one minutes and twenty seconds followed by killing 20 Fizzco Bots to complete this mission.

Garage Chaos

How to Unlock : Complete It’s Me! Fizzie!

: Complete It’s Me! Fizzie! Rewards : $1500 Cash and 3000 Overcharge

: $1500 Cash and 3000 Overcharge Quest Location/Giver : Sasquatch and Friends from Dirk

To get started, you need to travel to the eastern side of the Little Tokyo and cause havoc in the garage to raise the Chaos Level. Dive-bomb the cars and vending machines to break raise the alarm and increase your Chaos Level.

Once you’ve reached the maximum Chaos Level, you’ll attract every enemy that Sunset City has to offer! You need to take out 35 enemies to complete the mission.

The good thing about this mission is that these enemies will also attack each other, making your job quite easy. Once you’ve taken out all enemies, the mission will complete!

To Cure a Case of Scabs

How to Unlock : Complete It’s Me! Fizzie!

: Complete It’s Me! Fizzie! Rewards : $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, Herker Mask

: $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, Herker Mask Quest Location/Giver : A member of Troop Bushido

From the mission starting area, head over to the Western Little Tokyo and find the Herker on top of a roof. You’ll have to take out Herker and a lot of other OD enemies as well.

After taking out the Herker, grab its head and travel to Waterfront Restroom. After placing the cool-looking head on top of you, you’ll have to fill up a Scared Meter located in the top-left corner of the screen.

Go round and round in the same area, scaring and killing Scabs as you come across them. You’ll have to drive out Scabs from both upper and lower areas to complete the quest.

Once your Scared Meter is filled up and all Scabs have left the area, the quest will complete.

Fizzco: The Dirty Secret

How to Unlock : Complete Find 4Kim

: Complete Find 4Kim Rewards : $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and Fedora

: $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and Fedora Quest Location/Giver : A Phone-booth at Hepcat’s Diner

Start off by heading to the Little Tokyo Dog Park and find another phone-booth inside Dog Park. Pick up the phone call inside the phone-booth and you’ll be tasked to find Recycling Trucks around the city.

You’ll come across the first truck between Little Tokyo and Old Factory District. You’ll find the truck under the possession of Scabs on the southern bridge.

Head to the area and clear out all the Scabs located there. Next thing that you need to do is to open up the truck which will alert the Fizzco Blade Bots. Take them all out before opening the truck again.

For the next truck, head over to a Service Alleyway in Old Factory District. This whole situation is similar to the first one. Take out all Scabs and Fizzco Blade Bots before opening up the truck to gather the memos.

For the last and final truck, you need to reach the edge of the raised bridge to find it parked at the edge. Send the truck to the parking lot below and use everything at your disposal to take out OD, Blowers, and Gunkers before opening up the truck.

With everything at your disposal, head over to the designated position leading to the dumpster and complete the mission.

Hepcat’s Upgrade

How to Unlock : Complete Find 4Kim

: Complete Find 4Kim Rewards : $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and increase Hepcat’s Vats Capacity

: $1500 Cash, 3000 Overcharge, and increase Hepcat’s Vats Capacity Quest Location/Giver : Hepcat’s Diner from Floyd

To get started, you need to travel to docks located in Little Tokyo’s lower side (the one on the western section). This area is swarming with OD and Scabs whom you’ll need to take out.

Once you’ve cleared the area, find the fridge placed across a building with graffiti. To get the next fridge, you need to travel inside the Super Mall located in the center of the town.

For the third fridge, travel to the large apartment complex on the eastern side. You’ll find it right next to some Scabs. Take out the Scabs before moving to the fridge.

For the last fridge, you need to travel to the northeast Little Tokyo and find it behind a building right next to a dumpster. You’ll easily identify this building since it has many Fizzco Bots roaming nearby.

Blast the Fizzo Bots, grab the parts, and return to Floyd to complete the quest.

Sunset Overdrive Quests During Act 3

The Firework Show

How to Unlock : Complete The Fall of Emperor Norton

: Complete The Fall of Emperor Norton Rewards : $4500 Cash, 8000 Overcharge, and Pop Rocket Trap

: $4500 Cash, 8000 Overcharge, and Pop Rocket Trap Quest Location/Giver : 4Kim

Just keep on following 4Kim and take out OD along the way. You don’t have to worry about protecting her. Get to the northern side of the apartment and clear the area of all Scab activities before calling in Kim.

Next, you need to reach the south-west side of the complex where Kim will mistake you for a Scab; setting off 8 Turrets on you.

Be on the move and destroy the Turrets before talking to Kim. Your next task is going to be taking out 125 OD using Kim’s tech. You need to make sure to use Traps at your disposal to make your job a little easier. Kill 125 OD to complete the mission and collect your reward.

The Warlock’s Red Gaze

How to Unlock : Complete To Fargarthia!

: Complete To Fargarthia! Rewards : 4000 Overcharge, Goggles, and Scuba Shoes

: 4000 Overcharge, Goggles, and Scuba Shoes Quest Location/Giver : Red-cloaked Fargarthian

It’s virtually impossible to break Crimson Watchers using a ranged weapon. The only way to destroy these is a powered-up melee attack.

You will find the first Crimson Watcher in the southern side of Fargarthia; attached to a large crane. The next Crimson Watcher is attached to a forklift cart near Crab Shack. The ideal way to destroy this cart is by getting above it and dive-bombing below.

The third Crimson Watcher can be found attached to a satellite dish. After destroying it, head south-east from the area to go Marina. Before heading to Marina, make sure to buckle up to face a battalion of OD roaming the area.

This Crimson Watcher is attached to a blue wall near the beach. To find the last Crimson Watcher, head over to the very top of the lighthouse in the south-east side of the area. Once it’s collected, clear the area of enemies and complete the mission.

Wicked Watchers in the South

How to Unlock : Complete The Warlock’s Red Gaze

: Complete The Warlock’s Red Gaze Rewards : 4000 Overcharge, Scuba Shirt, and Scuba Suit Pants

: 4000 Overcharge, Scuba Shirt, and Scuba Suit Pants Quest Location/Giver : The Fargarthian

From your starting position, head west and you will find the first Crimson Watcher on a boat – divebomb it! From there, head to Industrial Yard in south Harbor.

You need to be careful in this area as Fizzco Bots roam there. While in the Industrial Yard, you will find it at the back of a heap of shipping containers.

Once again, be on the lookout as you cross the Industrial Yard to reach the top of the crane placed in the middle. The fourth Crimson Watcher can be located on top of a loading truck parked in plain sight.

The final Crimson Watcher can be really hard to find. This is attached to a side of a ledge near a raised rail platform. You will see a couple of blue benches in the area. Scale the ledges and you will eventually come across it.

Crimson Eyes in the North

How to Unlock : Complete Wicked Watchers in the South

: Complete Wicked Watchers in the South Rewards : $5000 Cash, 10000 Overcharge, and Scuba Tank

: $5000 Cash, 10000 Overcharge, and Scuba Tank Quest Location/Giver : The Fargarthian

All the Crimson Watchers during this missions are hidden in Scab-infested areas. To find the first one, head east towards the Fargarthia to come to Beachfront Arcade.

You will find it inside a fridge reading ‘Ice Banana’. From this area, head to Wondertown Land and search for the ‘Strongman Game’ to find it attached to the top.

From the Amusement Park, head to the north-west side and you will find on top of a boat parked near some rock formation. After destroying the previous one, head under the pier through the water and destroy the next one attached to the pier wall.

To reach the next Crimson Watcher, you will have to dive into the water and find it attached to a buoy between Downtown and Harbor. Next, head to the west side of the Harbor and you will find the Crimson Watcher attached to a small crane.

Your next target is attached to a moving forklift cart, once again! The last Crimson Watcher is again attached to a buoy located in the Central Marina in Harbor. You need to climb onto the wire to reach it and destroy it!

Fizzco: The International Conspiracy

How to Unlock : Complete Fizzco: The Dirty Secret and The King’s Feast

: Complete Fizzco: The Dirty Secret and The King’s Feast Rewards : $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Dress Shirt Suspenders

: $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Dress Shirt Suspenders Quest Location/Giver : A phone booth in south-east pier from Fizzco Mole

Reach the very end of the pier where you will come across heaps of blue crates lying in an area. Destroy these crates to find the first Biohazard Crate.

From this point, head west and into the water to find the next Biohazard Crate on a yellow float boat located between a boat and a buoy. You will have to kill a Scab to acquire it.

Next, head inside the Food Market and you will find it lying on top of some FizzBox Blue Crates. For the next crate, you need to reach the Industrial Waterfront and look for it inside the yard on top of several FizzBox Blue Crates.

For the next one, reach the rooftop on the northern side and find it behind an advertisement board; right next to a purple exhaust. There is one container attached to the very top of the large crane located in the area.

You need to shoot it down and run to it to grab it. There is another crate located on top of industrial tracks which are used to move shipment containers.

Locate it lying on the edge and destroy it to collect your reward. While staying in the same area, head over to a boat containing the Biohazard Crate and several other brown crates.

Once you have collected everything, head over to the designated position to complete the mission and claim your rewards.

Boat Upgrade

How to Unlock : Complete Bad Medicine

: Complete Bad Medicine Rewards : $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Increased Harbor Vat Capacity

: $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Increased Harbor Vat Capacity Quest Location/Giver : Floyd

After reaching the truck, head west from the location of the truck and grab the barrel to place it in the truck. To find the second truck, you need to travel to Amusement Park in the north-east area.

The barrel will be right in front of twin ticket-counters. Next, you need to reach the southern side of the truck’s location and find the barrel on top of a deck with purple tables and greenish-blue umbrellas.

After grabbing the previous barrel, head over to the outer skirts of Little Tokyo and find it on a small walkway connecting two buildings. There will be some OD relishing the contents of the barrels.

After collecting these barrels, Sam will send you the location of the last barrel which will be inside a Scab base. Grab the last barrel and toss it in the truck to complete this Quest.

Sunset Overdrive Quests During Act 4

Hardcore!

How to Unlock : Complete A Hero’s Duty

: Complete A Hero’s Duty Rewards : $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Foam Sword

: $2000 Cash, 4000 Overcharge, and Foam Sword Quest Location/Giver : From Hardcore at Castle Fargarthia

After getting the Foam Sword, head out and smash everything in sight. You will also meet some Poppers around the corner; take them out too!

Next, you will receive a bad-ass crossbow from Hardcore and you will be asked to shoot objects in the air. Shoot everything from aircraft to explosive barrels to increase the blast radius and score.

After completing the crossbow challenge, head to the Gas Station and duel Hardcore in one-on-one combat to complete this mission.

The Most Epic Quest for EXP

How to Unlock : Complete A Hero’s Duty

: Complete A Hero’s Duty Rewards : $4500 Cash, 8000 Overcharge, and Siefried the Great Trap

: $4500 Cash, 8000 Overcharge, and Siefried the Great Trap Quest Location/Giver : Ignatius

Your first task is to travel to the eastern beach and protect Toby the Fargarthian. This fight can be really frustrating so make sure to use Pulse Mines and Turret Copters at your disposal to make it somewhat easier.

Your next stop is Gilt Trip Store in Downtown to find a ring for the King Ignatius. Once inside the store, you will see an OD wearing the ring and running for his life from you.

Once again, use Pulse Mines or Hair Spray Bomb and clear the area before chasing the OD with the ring and completing this task.

For the next task, you need to head over to Sasquatch and Friends in the Old Factory District and get the Kitty Cannon and take out a couple of Fizzco Bots with Boo-Boo.

For the final task, head back to the King Ignatius to receive 140 Energy and loads of Traps to come over OD, Scab, and other enemy forces followed by destroying the Fizzco Tank Bot to complete the mission.

One Man is an Island

How to Unlock : Complete A Hero’s Duty

: Complete A Hero’s Duty Rewards : Pirate Hat, Pirate Jacket, Eyepatch

: Pirate Hat, Pirate Jacket, Eyepatch Quest Location/Giver : A pirate in the southern islands in Harbor

For this Quest, you need to take out Wingers sheltered in three rooftops: one in north, one in east, and one in west, Little Tokyo.

Note: Throughout this mission, stay away from the Flobbers.

The rooftops in the north and east sides are pretty easy to clear, but the one in Little Tokyo is somewhat difficult so we will only discuss about it.

In Little Tokyo, the two Wingers are accompanied by two Muggers. It is not required to kill the two Muggers, if you can avoid their strikes. If not, you can setup some Taunt Bots and Turret Copters to aid you during the fight.

Once the rooftops are cleared, get back to the pirate and test out his newly installed air-defenses and take out 15 Wingers using the catapults that he installed. With that done, you will complete the mission.

La Venganza

How to Unlock : Complete Las Catrinas

: Complete Las Catrinas Rewards : $2500 Cash and 5000 Overcharge

: $2500 Cash and 5000 Overcharge Quest Location/Giver : One of the Las Catrinas

After accepting the mission, head to west side of the Downtown. You will have to do some climbing to reach the evidence near a swimming pool. After that, head to the nearest Scab-infested area and kill 25 Scabs in style within 3 minutes.

You will automatically equip the Bloom AMP during the mission. Simply kill 25 Scabs to complete this mission.

It’s Personal

How to Unlock : Complete Las Catrinas

: Complete Las Catrinas Rewards : $5000 Cash and 10,000 Overcharge

: $5000 Cash and 10,000 Overcharge Quest Location/Giver : One of the Las Catrinas

After accepting the mission, travel to Downtown (the west side from the hospital) and find Hector’s place followed by surviving an ambush by Fizzco Bots. Next, head to Castle Fargarthia and speak with Squire Robert to inquire about his dad.

Your next stop is the backside of Fizzco Campus in the north side of Downtown. After examining the barbecued fish, head over to Compartment #06 and trigger a couple of Apocalypse Alarms.

In order to trigger the alarms, you need to kill a whole lot of enemies near the sensors in the area. Once your Apocalypse Meter is filled, the alarms will begin ringing. Once the Hector is ejected from the Escape Capsule, the mission will complete.

Fizzco: The Secret Ingredient

How to Unlock : Complete Awesomesmithing and Fizzco: The International Conspiracy

: Complete Awesomesmithing and Fizzco: The International Conspiracy Rewards : $40,000, 20,000 Overcharge, and Trenchcoat

: $40,000, 20,000 Overcharge, and Trenchcoat Quest Location/Giver : The Mole in a phone booth in Downtown

After accepting the mission, head to Sunset Water Treatment Plant in Lower Old Factory District. After arriving to the location, you will be asked to clean the plant. You can shoot, smash, or roll into the excrement to clear it up.

This is not that simple though!

You will also come across OD, Muggers, and Blowers in the area. Use Ahab, AK-FU, and Hair Spray Bombs to take them out quickly. Once you have cleared the plant and taken out enemies, head to the computer and start CHKDSK.

During the de-fragmentation, you will have to defend the area from oncoming Fizzco Bots for about a minute. During the second wave of Fizzco Bots, use everything at your disposal to make a quick job of this thing. Successfully destroying the bots will complete this mission.

Theater Upgrade

How to Unlock : Complete Getting the Band Back Together

: Complete Getting the Band Back Together Rewards : $2500 Cash, 5,000 Overcharge, and Increased Vat Capacity

: $2500 Cash, 5,000 Overcharge, and Increased Vat Capacity Quest Location/Giver : Floyd

For the first patrol, head to the farthest west from the starting point. In this area, all enemies are quite close to each other and all of them can be taken out with a couple of Hair Spray Bombs.

To find the next patrol, head to the east side. In this area, you will see OD engaging Fizzco Bots which will make your job a tad easier.

For the third patrol, move further in the east side and you will come to a fortified place with defense turrets barring your progress. Use Taunt Bots, Turret Copters, and Pulse Mines to make your job a little easier.

Move a little further in the east side and you will come to a fourth patrol. This is pretty much identical to the third one and similar tactics are used.

Finally, head to the northeast area and you will face the deadliest resistance until now with a Fizzco Tank in the fray. Taking out enemies in this patrol will complete the mission.

Take Back the Streets – All Territories

How to Unlock : Complete Concertpocalypse, Downtown, Old Factory District, and The Harbor

: Complete Concertpocalypse, Downtown, Old Factory District, and The Harbor Rewards : $47500 Cash, 35000 Overcharge, and Fizzco Baton

: $47500 Cash, 35000 Overcharge, and Fizzco Baton Quest Location/Giver : Floyd

Once all factions are combined, Floyd suggests that they all should be tied under the same banner and asks you to replace the Fizzco Banner in each district with ‘United Factions’ banner.

This Quest basically requires you to change flags in all major districts of the game, namely: Downtown, Old Factory District, The Harbor, and Little Tokyo. You are required to raise 3 Unity Flags in each territory.

Once you have raised a flag, you will have to defend that area for a particular duration from Fizzco Bots and other enemies wandering about.

Once all three flags in a territory are raised, that particular mission will be completed. Raise flags in all major territories in Sunset Overdrive to complete all these Quests.

This guide is currently a work-in-progress Keep checking back for more optional quests!