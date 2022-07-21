Stray – All Camera Locations Guide

When exploring Midtown in Chapter 10, you will have to take care of some privacy problems in Stray.

The Sentinels have installed security cameras in the Residential Area to keep an eye on everyone and the resident robots are not liking that at all.

Your task will be to find the camera locations and get rid of them. There are three cameras to find in the area. The following guide will show you how and where.

Where To Find the Residential Area Cameras In Stray

You will get the quest to locate the Residential Area cameras the moment you enter Midtown in Chapter 10. Completing the quest is important because the robots will give you a cassette tape in return for dismantling the security cameras. That could prove vital in finding Clementine.

Note that after you find a camera, you must jump on and off the camera to make it fall down. Once you have taken down all three cameras, return to claim your cassette tape and then head up to the third floor to find Clementine.

Camera #1 Location

You will find the first camera on the second floor. Get to the window near the stairs that go to the third floor. There should be potted plants near the window to tell you that you have the right window. The first camera will be next to it.

Camera #2 Location

The second camera will require you to head to the third floor. You will have to go towards the handrails and from there, jump onto the frame of screens. You will find the camera just below the railings. Look closely to get the location correct.

Camera #3 Location

Head back to the second floor and then jump to the handrails. There will be an AC mounted on the wall nearby. Jump on top of that AC from the handrails to find the third and last camera.

You can also figure out the location of the third camera by noticing where Mileo, the robot, is looking up at.