Stray – Atomic Battery Puzzle Solution Guide

The Neco Corp factory in Midtown has an atomic battery that you must steal in Chapter 10 to advance but which tasks you to solve another puzzle in Stray.

Clementine will explain to you that the atomic battery is the only way to power the Midtown subway system. When you do infiltrate the Neco Corp factory, however, you will find the atomic battery sealed inside a case and behind a laser grid.

The only way to bypass the security system and get the atomic battery is to solve the atomic battery puzzle. You will have to move a few boxes and barrels in a particular way to release the atomic battery from its case.

The following guide will explain the atomic battery puzzle solution in Stray.

How To Solve Atomic Battery Puzzle

The first thing you need to do is to move past the red lasers. All you need to do is to get inside the large, red barrel at the entrance and roll through the laser grid without harm.

Here, there are three pressure plates (floor tiles) that can be pressed to move the tube in the center of the room. You need to find three different objects in the factory to place on each floor tile to keep them permanently pressed. That will prevent the floor tile from coming back up and forcing the tube to from returning to its default position.

The first object is a container that is beside the control panel in the right corner of the room. Interact with the container to enable the follow protocol and lead the container to the metal fence opposite the control panel.

Place the container on the pressure plate here but close enough to the metal fence so that you can use the container to jump over the partition. That is one pressure plate down.

Next, jump on the container and then over the metal fence. There is another container here but you must first jump on the lever to unlock the metal gate.

Interact with the container like before to trigger the follow protocol and lead it to the pressure tile from where you removed the first container from (besides the control panel). That is two pressure plates down.

Once you have both containers on both pressure tiles, the tube in the middle will move to create a gap. You can now jump back into the red barrel and roll through to the third and last remaining pressure tile.

With all three floor tiles pressed, the atomic battery puzzle has been solved. The case will open and drop the atomic battery for you to take.