Stellaris Diplomacy Guide – Diplomatic Actions and Reactions

There are a number of Stellaris Diplomacy Actions that dictate the relationship between empires. These actions essentially include war, alliance, rivalry, insult, and more.

However, one important thing that you need to note is that for each successful Stellaris Diplomatic Action, both races must agree upon some sort of conditions.

Moreover, the number of diplomatic actions at your disposal in Stellaris also depends upon the race under which control a particular nation is.

For more help on Stellaris, read up our Capturing System and Colonizing Planets Guide, Slaves Guide, and Economy Guide.

Stellaris Diplomacy Actions Guide

Our Stellaris Diplomatic Actions guide details a handful of diplomatic actions at your disposal in Stellaris and how to use them:

Stellaris Wars – What to Keep in Mind

There are some things that you need to keep in mind when it comes to Stellaris. Firstly, do note that you only engage in war either to free a planet or a conquer it. While doing so, you need to make sure that you do not wage war on a planet which is extremely far from you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Moreover, if you can avoid going to full-scale war, do that! If you can set up terms after 1-2 skirmishes, do that by all means. But if the war is inevitable, you should try to gather as much resources and units as possible – going to war is expensive after all.

While preparing for a war, you also need to protect your units at all costs. Another thing to keep in mind is that you cannot declare war on a nation with which you had a non-war pact unless it has already been expired. Lastly, do note that it is a good idea to wage war on a nation which is already at war or you will risk going against all its allies and vassals.

Stellaris Alliance – How to Establish Relations

Aside from war, you can also formulate alliance with other nations. However, needless to say, but you cannot be at war and form alliance with the same nation. Once you have done so, you will be gain access to the allied nation’s borders, troops, and other things.

Once you are part of an alliance, you will be able to ask other nations or races to join your alliance. Do note that if you are joining an alliance, it will require 3 Influence Points every month. Moreover, once an alliance has 3-4 nations, you will be able to vote for commonwealth.

This commonwealth will have a leader for a total of 5 years who will decide things related to military and fleet management. Joining an alliance and commonwealth will not cost you an IP.

Stellaris Vassals – How to Control Other Nations

As the title suggests, if you find a nation which is weaker than yours, you can make it your vassal using a few means at your disposal. By doing so, you will be able to gain access to your vassal’s borders and troops. However, one important thing that you need to note here is that you will not be able to do so if one of the sides is at war.

In addition to this, you will have the liberty to set your vassal free. Your vassal should also be able to gain freedom, but by declaring war on you.

Stellaris Get Protected by A Nation

During the game, you will be able to protect a nation or let it protect you. As amazing as it sounds, there is one little catch when it comes to protectorate. It is important to understand that once the protected nation reaches 40% in technologies learned, it will automatically become a vassal – this is another good way of forming vassals.

As I have mentioned earlier in the vassals’ section, a nation can let go its vassals or the other nation must declare war in order to gain freedom – there is no third option.

Stellaris Embassies – How to Form Better Relationships

One of the best ways to form better relationships with other nations is to form embassies in their areas or let them do the same in your empire. By doing this, you will not only improve relationship, but will also gain reputation from other nations.

This is a good strategy to keep good relations with a nation that is a potential threat to you. Do note that you can shut down embassies at any time in the game without any negative consequences, but do note that you will slowly degenerate all your acquired reputation.

Stellaris Rivalry – Stream of Steady Influence Points

If you declare rivalry with a nation, you will not be able to use any diplomatic actions with that nation with the exception of war. Do note that this will not only reduce your reputation by 100, but will also befriend you with the nation’s enemies.

In addition to a steady stream of Influence Points, you will also receive different bonuses by declaring rivalry on a nation. Another thing that you need to know is that if you wish to declare rivalry on a nation in which you have an embassy, you must shut it down first.

Stellaris Insult – Leading to War

Similar to rivalry, you can also insult a nation which will decrease your overall reputation by 100 for each insult. Moreover, if you continue to insult a nation, it will eventually lead to war.

This is all we have on Stellaris Diplomacy Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, do let us know in the comments section below!