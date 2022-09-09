Steelrising Alchemical Capsules & How To Get Them

If you are seeing blue dots in the bottom-left corner of your screen, it means that your equipped weapon consumes Alchemical Capsules to attack. The number below the HUD also points out the number of capsules you have in your inventory.

If you are still confused as to what Alchemical Capsules are or why are they important, the following guide will help you out while explaining all the ways in which to get more of them in Steelrising.

What do Alchemical Capsules do in Steelrising?

Alchemical Capsules are basically ammunition for weapons that do Alchemical attacks. If you are starting as an Alchemist class or are looking into Alchemical Afflictions, you are going to need a ton of Alchemical Capsules.

Alchemical-based weapons like the Charleville 1789 Shield Musket require Alchemical Capsules to attack. Depending on the weapon and the attack, the weapon might consume one or several capsules for a single attack.

The Fire Chain, for example, consumes three capsules for its special move. It might sound like an expensive ordeal but Alchemical Capsules-based weapons tend to do a lot of damage. Make sure to try them out on bosses to quickly stagger them.

How to get more Alchemical Capsules in Steelrising?

Loot them from orbs

Alchemical Capsules may not be a guaranteed drop but you can still try your luck by finding and interacting with orbs in every district. The orbs are still a valuable source to get Alchemical Capsules while exploring the maps.

Make sure to scour every nook and cranny in the game, alleys, and dead ends because you just might find an orb there.

Note that many areas in the game are locked early on. You need to unlock special skills such as the Bishop’s Hook to reach rooftops and the Alchemist’s Ram to open locked gates. These other inaccessible areas are always rich with loot, and something you should look into for Alchemical Capsules.

Kill and loot enemies

The most easiest and rather braindead method is to simply kill and loot enemies for Alchemical Capsules. Higher-level enemies tend to have a greater chance to drop them and might even drop two or three capsules at once, but never more than that. Lower-level enemies will mostly always drop a single capsule.

Purchase them from the Boutique

If you are pressed for time, you can simply visit the Horseless Carriage or Vestal to purchase Alchemical Capsules from the Boutique.

Each Alchemical Capsule will cost you 30 Anima Essence. Compared to other items like grenades, capsules are actually cheap. That, however, does not mean you should go overboard. Save your Anima Essence for something like weapon upgrades.