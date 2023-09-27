How To Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Reconstruction Greyed Out Option

Always pushing the boundary of Nvidia’s tech, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update comes with a new RT tech known as Ray Reconstruction. Ray Reconstruction aims to improve performance in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as RT quality by working alongside the complete DLSS suite. However, the confusing graphics options menu has some players wondering why the Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Reconstruction option is greyed out and how to fix it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Reconstruction Greyed Out Fix

If you have been scratching your head thinking that maybe the option is broken, we are here to tell you that no the Ray Reconstruction option is fully functional in Cyberpunk 2077 but there are some requirements before you can activate it.

For starters, you need a GeForce RTX GPU to be able to use Ray Reconstruction. Unlike Frame Generation which requires 40-series cards, Ray Reconstruction will work on 20 and 30-series as well. If you have the correct GPU, you will need the latest Nvidia GPU driver update before you can use Ray Reconstruction in Cyberpunk 2077.

Now on to the “fix” part. See Ray Reconstruction in CP 2077 doesn’t need any fixes to enable. However, it does need some other graphics settings to be enabled. Ray Reconstruction actually works hand in hand with Path Tracing for now. So Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Reconstruction will be greyed out until you enable Path Tracing. If your PC can’t handle Path Tracing, unfortunately, you won’t be able to use Nvidia’s RR tech for now.

Although since it aims to improve path tracing performance, it might be worth a shot to see if combined with Ray Reconstruction, you can get playable FPS with path tracing enabled or not. On my rig with an RTX 4070Ti, I can average 45-50 FPS at 3840×1800 with Path Tracing and Ray Reconstruction enabled in CP 2077.

How to enable path tracing and ray reconstruction

To enable Path Tracing in CP2077, you can either change your preset to RT Overdrive, which will max out every setting in the game and tank your frames. Alternatively, you can tweak graphics settings as you like and then scroll down to the bottom and under the ray tracing section, enable Path Tracing (Technology Preview).

Once path tracing is enabled, press Apply and scroll up to the top of the graphics settings. The Ray Reconstruction setting should no longer be greyed out in Cyberpunk 2077. For the best use of this tech, make sure to enable DLSS and Frame Generation as well along with Ray Reconstruction in CP 2077.

So in summary, in order to use Ray Reconstruction in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, you have to max out every raytracing setting by enabling Path Tracing before Ray Reconstruction becomes available.