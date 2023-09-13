How to get Xenowarfare Tech in Starfield 

Bethesda games usually allow players to steal precious items, carry them around, and sell them for a good prize. Starfield has taken a step further by introducing Contrabands. These are items simply illegal to have in the game. Xenowarfare Tech is one of these contrabands in Starfield that earns you a good deal after trading it with the right vendor.

Whenever you try to enter the United Colonies or Freestar Collective, you will be scanned for having Xenowarfare in your arsenal. If you get caught, you will end up in trouble.

Xenowarfare Tech Location in Starfield

Xenowarfare can be obtained by going to the Almagest Casino. Look for it in the Contraband Cache on the opposite side of the Jackpot Backend Apparatus in Starfield. This is also where players can input the jackpot combination and solve the Almagest Jackpot Combination Puzzle.

Head to the Nesoi planet in the Olympus star system to reach the Almagest Casino successfully. Now, make your way inside the Almagest Space Station. As you get close to the Casino, keep your eyes open as the area is filled with Spacers who can sometimes be hostile.

Also, always look for an item with a yellow mark when visiting an abandoned research facility. The yellow mark indicates these items are contrabands. Hence, your chances of finding Xenowarfare Tech will be higher in Starfield.

How to use Xenowarfare Tech

Like all other contrabands in Starfield, the use of Xenowarfare Tech is that you can trade with any of the Trade Authority Shops. You will get a good amount of credits in return. The best thing is that these shops do not judge whether you are a thief or a smuggler. Thus, you will receive no penalties here.

You may fail to hide Xenowarfare for not having protective items like Shielded Cargo Hold. In this case, you can surrender it to the faction guards. Otherwise, you will get in trouble and must remove your Starfield bounty.