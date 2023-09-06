How To Stealth Kill In Starfield 

Using stealth to kill enemies has always been a cool feature in Bethesda titles. Similarly, Starfield allows you to make a stealthy character that takes out enemies using stealth kills. All of it depends on the right set of skills and how you use them in different situations.

As you may expect, you need to be in a hidden state and ensure you are not being detected. Then you may perform stealth kills against your target.

Starfield Stealth Kills explained

Any character in Starfield can use Stealth in general, just by crouching. The only condition is that you should have invested at least one skill point into the Stealth skill. Otherwise, you will not be able to see your stealth status.

If you crouch after allocating one skill point to Stealth, the game will show a Stealth bar at the top of your screen. This bar acts as an indicator to show whether an enemy has Detected you, and if you are in Danger.

Investing more skill points in Stealth will make it much easier to do stealth kills in Starfield. You can kill enemies without letting them or their allies know much easier. So, if you want to build a character with excellent stealth, be ready to save ample skill points to allocate them for this purpose.

Tips to trigger stealth kills in Starfield

Stealth kills happen when you do a surprise attack from behind a target. To enter the stealth state, you need to crouch by pressing the left Ctrl button on PC or B on Xbox. After that, you will find the aforementioned stealth bar on your screen that shows every move your enemy is making.

1. Level Up and Rank Stealth Skill

As discussed earlier, triggering stealth kills efficiently requires you to put at least one skill point in Stealth skill. This is not a full stop for your stealthy character’s progression. To enhance your character’s stealth, you must invest more skill points in Stealth skills. This will make it even more difficult for enemies to detect you while you are sneaking up on them.

2. Pick Cyber Runner Background for a Head Start

If you want your character to use the basic stealth actions from the beginning of its creation, choose the Cyber Runner background for a head start. By choosing this background, you can unlock the Stealth skill tree without doing anything else. The only thing remaining is upgrading this skill by using skill points you earn through gameplay grinding.

3. Mod Your Weapons

Another fantastic way to stealth kill your enemies is by silencing your weapons through mod items. You can find quiet lasers or suppressors that may reduce your guns’ noise throughout the game world. This way, you can shut your enemy down using a handy pistol or rifle without alerting his fellows, leaving for taking out the next one.

You will have the option to loot suppressed weapons after killing enemies or making a modded weapon yourself. The first option should always be preferred, as it does not need crafting expertise or long procedures for collecting different mod items. The second option is complex and requires you to be adept in Weapon Engineering (rank 2).

4. Crouch Behind Enemies

A sneak attack from behind in Starfield is the easiest way to stealth kill your enemies. Whenever you spot someone alone, walk behind him by slowly crouching forward. Once you are certain no one is around, attack him when you are close to the target. You can consider investing in Martial Arts if you like to use this stealth mode in your gameplay.

5. Watch the Hidden Meter

When going for a stealth kill, always remember to watch the hidden stealth meter. This way, you will keep noticing if your cover is blown or the enemy is using stealth against you.