Starfield Resource Item IDs (Complete List)

To lazy to gather all of the resources you need? Starfield gives you an easy way out by using the Resource Item IDs.

By Shavez Arif

Starfield spares no effort when it comes to offering an in-depth experience. With a humongous list of collectibles spread all across the Settled Systems in the form of ground loot and buyable items, you cannot possibly gather every single item when you need it.

That is why we are going to take the easier route and use Commands and Cheats in Starfield. We are going to gain access to every Resource, using their Item IDs.

If the list of All Item IDs in Starfield is a bit overwhelming for you, here is a filtered-out list of just the resources available to the player in Starfield.

How to use Resource Item IDs in Starfield

You are going to need a lot more than just a gun and an attitude to survive in harsh environments. You are going to need water, batteries, and much more to sustain yourself.

Now either you can go and buy everything like a normal person. Or you take the more laid-back approach. Which is going to be the console commands and cheats.

You can basically make anything appear using a simple console command. All you need is the Item ID of that resource and you will be on your merry way. The format of the command looks something like this:

player.additem [ResourceID][Value]

Replace the ID with the one you want to add to your inventory. The value will be substituted by the number of items you want in your arsenal.

Complete list of all Resource IDs in Starfield

Resource NameResource ID
Adaptive Frame246B6A
Adhesive55B1
Aldumite00005DEC
Aldumite Drilling Rig202F5A
Alien Genetic Material000C1F57
Alkanes5570
Aluminum557D
Amino Acids55CD
Analgesic55A9
Antibiotics002F4436
Antimicrobial55AB
Antimony557B
Argon5588
Aromatic55B8
Aurora002C5884
Austenitic Manifold246B7C
Battlestim002A5024
Benzene5585
Beryllium57D9
Biosuppressant55B2
Black Hole Heart00122EA8
Caelumite788D6
Caesium57DF
Carboxylic Acids5586
Chlorine557C
Chlorosilanes557E
Cobalt5575
Comm Relay00246B64
Control Rod00246B7B
Copper5576
Cosmetic55A8
CQB-X0029A85E
Drilling Rig20A02F
Dwarf Star Heart122EB6
Dysprosium5569
Emergency Kit002A9DE8
Europium57E1
Fiber55AF
Fiber (Root)00260DF0
Fiber (Tissue)0024F5C3
Fluorine5577
Gastronomic Delight0000559D
Gold5579
Hallucinogen0029F405
Heart+0029CAD9
Helium-3558E
High-Tensile Spidroin55AA
Hippolyta002C5883
Hypercatalyst29F40D
Immunostimulant55B3
Indicite0004BA37
Indicite Wafer203EB4
Infantry Alpha0029A85C
Ionic Liquids557A
Iridium558A
Iron556E
Isocentered Magnet246B77
Isotopic Coolant246B76
Lead5568
Lithium557F
Lubricant55BA
Luxury Textile559E
Mag Pressure Tank246B70
Med Pack0000ABF9
Membrane55B0
Memory Substrate0000559B
Mercury0027C4A1
Metabolic Agent29F3FC
Microsecond Regulator246B5F
Molecular Sieve246B75
Monopropellant246B74
Neodymium5580
Neon5587
Neurologic0029F409
Nickel5572
Nuclear Fuel Rod00246B79
Nutrient777FD
Ornamental Material55A7
Palladium5574
Paramagnon Conductor00246B73
Pigment29F400
Platinum5573
Plutonium558C
Polymer55A6
Polytextile246B72
Positron Battery246B71
Power Circuit246B5C
Reactive Gauge246B6F
Rothicite Magnet00203EB2
Sealant55CC
Sedative55AD
Semimetal Wafer246B6D
Silver556A
Solvent55CE
Spice55AC
Squall002A9DE7
Sterile Nanotubes246B6C
Stimulant55AE
Structural (Hide)00261275
Structural Material55B9
Subgiant Heart00122EB1
Substrate Molecule Sieve202782
Supercooled Magnet246B69
Synapse Alpha002C5880
Tantalum556F
Tasine00005DED
Tasine Superconductor00203EAF
Tau Grade Rheostat246B68
Tetrafluorides5578
Titanium556D
Toxin55CB
Trauma Pack0029A847
Tungsten556B
Uranium5589
Vanadium558B
Veryl5DEE
Veryl-Treated Manifold00203EB0
Vytinium00005DEF
Vytinium Fuel Rod00203EB3
Water5591
Whiteout00143CB2
Xenon57DD
Ytterbium5571
Zero Wire246B65
Zero-G Gimbal246B66

