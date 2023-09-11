Starfield Resource Item IDs (Complete List)

Starfield spares no effort when it comes to offering an in-depth experience. With a humongous list of collectibles spread all across the Settled Systems in the form of ground loot and buyable items, you cannot possibly gather every single item when you need it.
That is why we are going to take the easier route and use Commands and Cheats in Starfield. We are going to gain access to every Resource, using their Item IDs.
If the list of All Item IDs in Starfield is a bit overwhelming for you, here is a filtered-out list of just the resources available to the player in Starfield.
How to use Resource Item IDs in Starfield
You are going to need a lot more than just a gun and an attitude to survive in harsh environments. You are going to need water, batteries, and much more to sustain yourself.
Now either you can go and buy everything like a normal person. Or you take the more laid-back approach. Which is going to be the console commands and cheats.
You can basically make anything appear using a simple console command. All you need is the Item ID of that resource and you will be on your merry way. The format of the command looks something like this:
player.additem [ResourceID][Value]
Replace the ID with the one you want to add to your inventory. The value will be substituted by the number of items you want in your arsenal.
Complete list of all Resource IDs in Starfield
|Resource Name
|Resource ID
|Adaptive Frame
|246B6A
|Adhesive
|55B1
|Aldumite
|00005DEC
|Aldumite Drilling Rig
|202F5A
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Alkanes
|5570
|Aluminum
|557D
|Amino Acids
|55CD
|Analgesic
|55A9
|Antibiotics
|002F4436
|Antimicrobial
|55AB
|Antimony
|557B
|Argon
|5588
|Aromatic
|55B8
|Aurora
|002C5884
|Austenitic Manifold
|246B7C
|Battlestim
|002A5024
|Benzene
|5585
|Beryllium
|57D9
|Biosuppressant
|55B2
|Black Hole Heart
|00122EA8
|Caelumite
|788D6
|Caesium
|57DF
|Carboxylic Acids
|5586
|Chlorine
|557C
|Chlorosilanes
|557E
|Cobalt
|5575
|Comm Relay
|00246B64
|Control Rod
|00246B7B
|Copper
|5576
|Cosmetic
|55A8
|CQB-X
|0029A85E
|Drilling Rig
|20A02F
|Dwarf Star Heart
|122EB6
|Dysprosium
|5569
|Emergency Kit
|002A9DE8
|Europium
|57E1
|Fiber
|55AF
|Fiber (Root)
|00260DF0
|Fiber (Tissue)
|0024F5C3
|Fluorine
|5577
|Gastronomic Delight
|0000559D
|Gold
|5579
|Hallucinogen
|0029F405
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|Helium-3
|558E
|High-Tensile Spidroin
|55AA
|Hippolyta
|002C5883
|Hypercatalyst
|29F40D
|Immunostimulant
|55B3
|Indicite
|0004BA37
|Indicite Wafer
|203EB4
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A85C
|Ionic Liquids
|557A
|Iridium
|558A
|Iron
|556E
|Isocentered Magnet
|246B77
|Isotopic Coolant
|246B76
|Lead
|5568
|Lithium
|557F
|Lubricant
|55BA
|Luxury Textile
|559E
|Mag Pressure Tank
|246B70
|Med Pack
|0000ABF9
|Membrane
|55B0
|Memory Substrate
|0000559B
|Mercury
|0027C4A1
|Metabolic Agent
|29F3FC
|Microsecond Regulator
|246B5F
|Molecular Sieve
|246B75
|Monopropellant
|246B74
|Neodymium
|5580
|Neon
|5587
|Neurologic
|0029F409
|Nickel
|5572
|Nuclear Fuel Rod
|00246B79
|Nutrient
|777FD
|Ornamental Material
|55A7
|Palladium
|5574
|Paramagnon Conductor
|00246B73
|Pigment
|29F400
|Platinum
|5573
|Plutonium
|558C
|Polymer
|55A6
|Polytextile
|246B72
|Positron Battery
|246B71
|Power Circuit
|246B5C
|Reactive Gauge
|246B6F
|Rothicite Magnet
|00203EB2
|Sealant
|55CC
|Sedative
|55AD
|Semimetal Wafer
|246B6D
|Silver
|556A
|Solvent
|55CE
|Spice
|55AC
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Sterile Nanotubes
|246B6C
|Stimulant
|55AE
|Structural (Hide)
|00261275
|Structural Material
|55B9
|Subgiant Heart
|00122EB1
|Substrate Molecule Sieve
|202782
|Supercooled Magnet
|246B69
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Tantalum
|556F
|Tasine
|00005DED
|Tasine Superconductor
|00203EAF
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|246B68
|Tetrafluorides
|5578
|Titanium
|556D
|Toxin
|55CB
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Tungsten
|556B
|Uranium
|5589
|Vanadium
|558B
|Veryl
|5DEE
|Veryl-Treated Manifold
|00203EB0
|Vytinium
|00005DEF
|Vytinium Fuel Rod
|00203EB3
|Water
|5591
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Xenon
|57DD
|Ytterbium
|5571
|Zero Wire
|246B65
|Zero-G Gimbal
|246B66