Starfield Resource Item IDs (Complete List)

Starfield spares no effort when it comes to offering an in-depth experience. With a humongous list of collectibles spread all across the Settled Systems in the form of ground loot and buyable items, you cannot possibly gather every single item when you need it.

That is why we are going to take the easier route and use Commands and Cheats in Starfield. We are going to gain access to every Resource, using their Item IDs.

If the list of All Item IDs in Starfield is a bit overwhelming for you, here is a filtered-out list of just the resources available to the player in Starfield.

How to use Resource Item IDs in Starfield

You are going to need a lot more than just a gun and an attitude to survive in harsh environments. You are going to need water, batteries, and much more to sustain yourself.

Now either you can go and buy everything like a normal person. Or you take the more laid-back approach. Which is going to be the console commands and cheats.

You can basically make anything appear using a simple console command. All you need is the Item ID of that resource and you will be on your merry way. The format of the command looks something like this:

player.additem [ResourceID][Value]

Replace the ID with the one you want to add to your inventory. The value will be substituted by the number of items you want in your arsenal.

Complete list of all Resource IDs in Starfield