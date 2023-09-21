Starfield Nova Galactic Manuals Location Guide

In Starfield, there are different ways to increase your character’s overall stats. The most straightforward way is to grind and level up. That can take time, but there are skill books in the game that can give you a bonus to your stats. The Nova Galactic Manual in Starfield is one such example of a skill book.

Each copy of the manual will grant you a small bonus to your stats, including increasing your carry capacity in Starfield and giving you an increase in damage.

How to find all Nova Galactic Manuals in Starfield

The Nova Galactic Manuals are located in different locations in Starfield. Some of the locations are easier to get to than the others. But most of them are usually hidden within plain sight. This means that they are generated randomly, so you have a chance of randomly discovering them on any planet. Here is the location of all the Nova Galactic Manuals in Starfield.

Nova Galactic Manual 01 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual 01 in Starfield is randomly generated and can be found on any planet. However, these manuals are usually located inside abandoned facilities and shipyards. So keep an eye out for these locations. If you come across any abandoned facilities on different planets, make sure to check them out.

Nova Galactic Manual 02 Location

The Nova Galactic Manual 02 is located inside the Industrial outpost on Luna, Earth’s moon. To get your hands on this skill book in Starfield, charter a course to the Sol system and head towards Luna. Then land on the Industrial outpost on the moon.

Once inside the outpost, walk towards the ‘workshop’ and follow the corridor on the right. Follow it until you reach an office-like room, and there you will find your skill book beside a plant.

Nova Galactic Manual 03 Location

The Nova Galactic Manual 03 is located in New Atlantis in Starfield. on Jemison, To get this skill book in Starfield, first make your way to the MAST building. Once there, take the elevator to the ‘ Interstellar Affairs Office’. Then make your way to the office of Deputy Elizibit Macintyre. There, you will find your skill book resting on the coffee table.

Nova Galactic Manual 04 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual is randomly generated and can be found on any planet. But this one will be located in a deserted Freestar Collective Garrison. So search and look for one whenever you land on a planet. Once you locate one, head inside, and search around.

There usually are enemies inside the building, so be careful. Take them out individually and look for a board game known as “Starlocked.” The skill book will be resting beside that on a table or a cabinet.

Nova Galactic Manual 05 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual is randomly generated and can be found on any planet. However, these manuals are usually inside abandoned facilities and shipyards to get into the general location. Or you can even search inside a deserted outpost of different factions.

So, if you come across any abandoned facilities and deserted outposts on different planets, check them out.

Nova Galactic Manual 06 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual is located on the Autonomous Staryard in the Volii system in Starfield. To get your hand on this skill book, first dock with the Autonomous Staryard. Once inside, go to the upper floor and head straight for the last room. Your manual will be resting on a coffee table beside the vending machine.

Nova Galactic Manual 07 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual is randomly generated and can be found on any planet. However, these manuals are usually inside abandoned facilities and shipyards to enter the general location. Or you can even search inside a deserted outpost of different factions. So, if you come across any abandoned facilities and deserted outposts on different planets, check them out.

Nova Galactic Manual 08 Location

This Nova Galactic Manual is also randomly generated. No set location exists for this, so you must check out every planet. This will be different in each playthrough. You need to look for an abandoned shipping depot.

Enemies can be inside depending on your location and faction affiliations, so be careful. Once inside, search different rooms until you come across a room with a weapons workbench. You will find your magazine resting on a table there.

Nova Galactic Manual 09 Location

To get the Nova Galactic Manual 09 in Starfield, you must chart a course for the Guniibuu system. From there, make your way to the Abbondend Demios Scrapyard. There will be a few enemies there, so be careful.

After taking the enemies out, search for an elevator near a broken bridge and take it upstairs. Enter and search the room on the right, and you will find your skill book resting there.

Nova Galactic Manual 10 Location

Head to the Olympus system to collect the Nova Galactic Manual 10 in Starfield. Once there, charter your course to the Nesoi and dock at the Almagest in Starfield. After entering, follow the corridor and jump into the basement.

Follow the path to the left, and you will see an elevated floor above you. Use your jetpack to fly there; you will see a small open room there. Head inside, and the skill book will be resting on a table for you.