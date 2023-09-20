Starfield Magreth Survey Guide

One of the planets that you get to survey in Starfield is Magreth from the Narion System. Magreth is a barren planet with no atmosphere or water. There is not much to this planet besides a few resources, making it one of the easiest planets to survey.

Without further ado, let’s examine how to survey Magreth and what to look for.

How to 100% Survey Magreth in Starfield

To 100% survey Magreth, you must scan all the resources, fauna, and flora on its surface. As the Magreth planet of the Narion system has no flora or fauna, you will only need to look for the resources here.

Magreth Survey Checklist

You need to look for the following while surveying Magreth in Starfield.

Name Terrain Description Aluminum (Al) Mountain “Aluminium is a precious metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear in Starfield. It is also used in the Outpost Construction.” Helium-3 (He-3). Mountain “Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.” Lead (Ld) Mountain “Lead is a resource that can be used to craft weapons and armor mods. It can also be used in research projects and while building various outpost structures”

All Flora and Fauna on Magreth

No particular Flora and Fauna in the Survey Checklist of Magreth that you need to scan on this barren planet.

How to Find Resources on Magreth in Starfield

To find resources on Magreth, you must land on its surface. You then pull out your scanner by pressing F or LB and then moving it around till you find the following from the Survey Checklist:

Aluminum

Helium-3

Lead

The Starfield Magreth Survey Checklist resources will be marked with “Blue Outline,” which will turn into “Green Outline” once scanned. You can see this information on the Heads-Up Display in Starfield. After you have found the resources mentioned above, Magreth planet will be 100% surveyed.

All Biomes on Magreth in Starfield

No specific biomes in the Survey Checklist need to be surveyed on Magreth. However, the Deserted Mineral Plant found here can be interesting.

How to Discover Magreth Traits

Magreth has no specific traits, so scanning for traits here can also waste time. However, you can visit other planets to find traits in Starfield.