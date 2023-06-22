Starfield Won’t Feature Fishing, No Land Vehicles

Todd Howard, the head of Bethesda, recently went on the Kinda Funny Xcast to answer a number of questions about Starfield fielded by excited gamers. Among other things, one of the side-activities that Starfield will be lacking is a fishing minigame though Howard also talked about other things that Starfield would lack.

Starfield has been marketed as having a huge portion of space for players to explore, which would of course lend itself to hopefully a great deal of alien wildlife that includes, of course, fish. However, while Howard didn’t say that there would never be fishing in Starfield, he did say that the game wouldn’t have it on launch. While there will likely be fish, you won’t be able to actually fish for them.

While many games do have fishing as a side activity, even Skyrim didn’t have fishing on launch. Players had to wait until the Skyrim Special Edition came out years later in order to actually go fishing, so a similar thing could happen to Starfield via DLC or some other kind of update if Bethesda decides that fishing is a thing that needs to happen.

Along with there being no fishing, Howard also said that players will not have the option of using vehicles or mounting animals on the planet to make transportation easier. Giving the justification that they’d geared each planet to feel well being traveled on foot, Howard said that Bethesda stuck with that for all of its worlds.

However, there will still be various ways for players to be aided in traversing planets. For instance, some planets may have low gravity, which will allow players to cover great distances via jumping. Alternatively, there’s the Boost Pack, which players can also use to cover distance. The Boost Pack also has various skills to help it become more useful to players.

Starfield will be releasing on September 6 of this year exclusively on PC and Xbox, so if you’re one of the people who’s been waiting ever since the game was first announced back in 2018, you don’t have much longer to wait.