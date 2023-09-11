Starfield Armor Items IDs (Complete List)

Want to get any armor in the game? You are going to need the list of all armor items IDs in Starfield to do that.

By Shavez Arif

You are going to step into the ring with some pretty sturdy enemies in Starfield. It is better to have an added layer of protection on your body to save you from some heavy blows.

You can either grind for it or use the Starfield console command and cheats to get your hands on any armor using the Armor Item IDs.

If you are looking for an ID for a specific armor in Starfield then look no further. We have put together the list of every armor along with their item IDs in Starfield.

How to Use Armor IDs in Starfield

All Starfield Item IDs can be used pretty much in the same way with a slight variation in commands. Armor IDs are no exception to the fact. You can use them in console commands to add some armor to your inventory and flex it to everyone around you.

Since no one is going to know how you got it, might as well do some flexing. If you are interested in how you can do that just open the console using the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard and enter the following command:

player.additem [Armor ID][value]

The Armor ID is the ID of the armor you want to try on and the value is the number of times you want it to be added to your inventory.

Complete list of all Armor IDs in Starfield

Spacesuits

All Spacesuits have been classified based on rarity.

Legendary

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit00065925
Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit00065925

Epic

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit0022B8F6

Rare

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Peacemaker Spacesuit0013F97D

Base

Spacesuit NameSpacesuit ID
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit00228570
Constellation Spacesuit001E2B18
Deep Mining Spacesuit000/5278E
Deep Recon Spacesuit002265AE
Deepcore Spacesuit0006AC00
Deepseeker Spacesuit0016D2C4
Deimos Spacesuit00026BF1
Ecliptic Spacesuit002265AF
Explorer Spacesuit002265AF
Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit001F22BB
Ground Crew Spacesuit002392B5
Mantis Spacesuit00226299
Mark I Spacesuit0001754D
Mercury Spacesuit001D0F96
Monster Costume00225FC9
Navigator Spacesuit00067C94
Old Earth Spacesuit0003084E
Pirate Assault Spacesuit00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit00066826
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit0006682A
Ranger Spacesuit00227CA0
Shocktroop Spacesuit002265AD
Space Trucker Spacesuit0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit00004E78
Starborn Spacesuit Astra0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Locus001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Locus001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Solis002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Venator0021C77F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit002AAF44
SysDef Assault Spacesuit00398104
SysDef Combat Spacesuit0039810A
SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit00398108
SysDef Spacesuit00398103
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit00166404
UC Ace Spacesuit00166410
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit00206130
UC Combat Spacesuit00257808
UC Marine Spacesuit00257805
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit000EF9B0
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit000EF9AF
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit000EF9AE
UC Security Spacesuit000EF9AD
UC Startroop Spacesuit00257809
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit00248C0F
UC Wardog Spacesuit0025780A
Va’Ruun Spacesuit00227CA3

Helmets

Helmet NameHelmet ID
Bounty Hunter Space Helmet001C0F32
Constellation Space Helmet001E2B17
Cydonia Space Helmet0003B424
Deep Mining Space Helmet00052792
Deep Recon Space Helmet00169F54
Deepcore Space Helmet0006ABFF
Deimos Space Helmet00026BF0
Ecliptic Space Helmet00228829
Explorer Space Helmet00169F50
Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet001F22BC
Ground Crew Space Helmet002392B4
Mantis Space Helmet0016640A
Mark I Space Helmet0001754F
Mercenary Space Helmet0016E0B5
Mercury Space Helmet001D0F94
Navigator Space Helmet0030C1C2
Old Earth Space Helmet0003084D
Peacemaker Space Helmet0013F97B
Pirate Assault Space Helmet00066822
Pirate Charger Space Helmet00066827
Pirate Corsair Space Helmet00066829
Ranger Space Helmet001E2AC1
Shocktroop Space Helmet00169F58
Space Trucker Space Helmet0016E0BD
Star Roamer Space Helmet00003E8F
SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet002F4B39
SysDef Space Helmet00398106
Trackers Alliance Space Helmet00166403
UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet0016640F
UC Marine Space Helmet00257806
UC Security Space Helmet000EF9B1
UC Urbanwar Space Helmet0021A86B
UC Vanguard Space Helmet00248C0E
Va’ruun Space Helmet0016D3D1
UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet000EF9B2

Packs

Pack NamePack ID
Constellation Pack001E2B19
UC Antixeno Power Pack0010A25D
UC Shock Armor Skip Pack0021A86C

Apparels

Apparel NameApparel ID
Andreja’s Outfit001341E4
Black Graviplas Helmet001466F6
Black Open Graviplas Helmet001466FA
Brown Graviplas Helmet001466F7
Corpo Executive Suit0019F9C1
Delgado’s Outfit0022771F
DJ Headphones001625DC
Festive Neocity Poncho0009F0F6
First Soldier Helmet0021F3F4
Generdyne Guard Helmet003CD812
Graviplas Merc Helmet000781F7
Gray Open Graviplas Helmet001466FC
Gray Pirate Captain Gear0004B978
Imogene Salzo’s Suit00177493
Masako Imada’s Outfit00226298
Mei Devine’s Outfit002262D1
Neon Security Helmet001F73EF
Open Graviplas Helmet000781F8
Operative Helmet0016E0C3
Pirate Captain Outfit0022766B
Pirate Crew Outfit0022766D
Pirate Swashbuckler Gear0016D50B
Red Pirate Captain Gear0004B977
Ryujin Guard Helmet0037A34F
Security Guard Helmet00165718
Striker Maskwear002E18F6
Striker Streetwear00064A2E
Teal Open Graviplas Helmet001466FD
Trident Guard Helmet0014E44E
UC Navy Armored Fatigues002C6E7D
UC Navy Duty Fatigues003E3ACF
UC Navy Fatigues002C6E7F
UC Navy Hat002C6E7E
UC Navy Recon Fatigues003E3AD1
UC Security Helmet0025E8D5

Armor Mods

Armor Mods NameMod ID
Balanced Boostpack003E612F
Ballistic Shielding003AD4D9
Basic Boostpack003E6131
EM Shielding003AD4DA
Emergency Aid0034BAA3
Energy Shielding003AD4DB
Exo Servos003A83E7
Explosive Shielding000F77AA
Extra Capacity0024529A
Gravitic Composites000F77B7
Hacker002C43DA
Hazard Protection001CAC94
Heavy Shielding000F77AF
Incendiary00002983
Medic0034BAA4
Optimized Servos003A83E1
Oxygen Reserve00050AB3
Pocketed003A83EA
Power Boostpack003E6130
Regeneration0034BAA6
Sensor Array003A83D9
Skip Capacity Boostpack003E6132
Technician001336BC

