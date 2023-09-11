Starfield Armor Items IDs (Complete List)

You are going to step into the ring with some pretty sturdy enemies in Starfield. It is better to have an added layer of protection on your body to save you from some heavy blows.

You can either grind for it or use the Starfield console command and cheats to get your hands on any armor using the Armor Item IDs.

If you are looking for an ID for a specific armor in Starfield then look no further. We have put together the list of every armor along with their item IDs in Starfield.

How to Use Armor IDs in Starfield

All Starfield Item IDs can be used pretty much in the same way with a slight variation in commands. Armor IDs are no exception to the fact. You can use them in console commands to add some armor to your inventory and flex it to everyone around you.

To use armor IDs, open the console using the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard and enter the following command:

player.additem [Armor ID][value]

The Armor ID is the ID of the armor you want to try on and the value is the number of times you want it to be added to your inventory.

Complete list of all Armor IDs in Starfield

Spacesuits

All Spacesuits have been classified based on rarity.

Legendary

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925 Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit 00065925

Epic

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6

Rare

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D

Base

Spacesuit Name Spacesuit ID Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570 Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18 Deep Mining Spacesuit 000/5278E Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit 0006AC00 Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4 Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1 Ecliptic Spacesuit 002265AF Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit 001F22BB Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5 Mantis Spacesuit 00226299 Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96 Monster Costume 00225FC9 Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94 Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821 Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828 Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0 Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780 Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78 Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44 SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104 SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108 SysDef Spacesuit 00398103 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404 UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130 UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808 UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0 UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809 UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A Va’Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3

Helmets

Helmet Name Helmet ID Bounty Hunter Space Helmet 001C0F32 Constellation Space Helmet 001E2B17 Cydonia Space Helmet 0003B424 Deep Mining Space Helmet 00052792 Deep Recon Space Helmet 00169F54 Deepcore Space Helmet 0006ABFF Deimos Space Helmet 00026BF0 Ecliptic Space Helmet 00228829 Explorer Space Helmet 00169F50 Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet 001F22BC Ground Crew Space Helmet 002392B4 Mantis Space Helmet 0016640A Mark I Space Helmet 0001754F Mercenary Space Helmet 0016E0B5 Mercury Space Helmet 001D0F94 Navigator Space Helmet 0030C1C2 Old Earth Space Helmet 0003084D Peacemaker Space Helmet 0013F97B Pirate Assault Space Helmet 00066822 Pirate Charger Space Helmet 00066827 Pirate Corsair Space Helmet 00066829 Ranger Space Helmet 001E2AC1 Shocktroop Space Helmet 00169F58 Space Trucker Space Helmet 0016E0BD Star Roamer Space Helmet 00003E8F SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet 002F4B39 SysDef Space Helmet 00398106 Trackers Alliance Space Helmet 00166403 UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet 0016640F UC Marine Space Helmet 00257806 UC Security Space Helmet 000EF9B1 UC Urbanwar Space Helmet 0021A86B UC Vanguard Space Helmet 00248C0E Va’ruun Space Helmet 0016D3D1 UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 000EF9B2

Packs

Pack Name Pack ID Constellation Pack 001E2B19 UC Antixeno Power Pack 0010A25D UC Shock Armor Skip Pack 0021A86C

Apparels

Apparel Name Apparel ID Andreja’s Outfit 001341E4 Black Graviplas Helmet 001466F6 Black Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FA Brown Graviplas Helmet 001466F7 Corpo Executive Suit 0019F9C1 Delgado’s Outfit 0022771F DJ Headphones 001625DC Festive Neocity Poncho 0009F0F6 First Soldier Helmet 0021F3F4 Generdyne Guard Helmet 003CD812 Graviplas Merc Helmet 000781F7 Gray Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FC Gray Pirate Captain Gear 0004B978 Imogene Salzo’s Suit 00177493 Masako Imada’s Outfit 00226298 Mei Devine’s Outfit 002262D1 Neon Security Helmet 001F73EF Open Graviplas Helmet 000781F8 Operative Helmet 0016E0C3 Pirate Captain Outfit 0022766B Pirate Crew Outfit 0022766D Pirate Swashbuckler Gear 0016D50B Red Pirate Captain Gear 0004B977 Ryujin Guard Helmet 0037A34F Security Guard Helmet 00165718 Striker Maskwear 002E18F6 Striker Streetwear 00064A2E Teal Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FD Trident Guard Helmet 0014E44E UC Navy Armored Fatigues 002C6E7D UC Navy Duty Fatigues 003E3ACF UC Navy Fatigues 002C6E7F UC Navy Hat 002C6E7E UC Navy Recon Fatigues 003E3AD1 UC Security Helmet 0025E8D5

Armor Mods