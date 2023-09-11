Starfield Armor Items IDs (Complete List)

You are going to step into the ring with some pretty sturdy enemies in Starfield. It is better to have an added layer of protection on your body to save you from some heavy blows.
You can either grind for it or use the Starfield console command and cheats to get your hands on any armor using the Armor Item IDs.
If you are looking for an ID for a specific armor in Starfield then look no further. We have put together the list of every armor along with their item IDs in Starfield.
How to Use Armor IDs in Starfield
All Starfield Item IDs can be used pretty much in the same way with a slight variation in commands. Armor IDs are no exception to the fact. You can use them in console commands to add some armor to your inventory and flex it to everyone around you.
Since no one is going to know how you got it, might as well do some flexing. If you are interested in how you can do that just open the console using the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard and enter the following command:
player.additem [Armor ID][value]
The Armor ID is the ID of the armor you want to try on and the value is the number of times you want it to be added to your inventory.
Complete list of all Armor IDs in Starfield
Spacesuits
All Spacesuits have been classified based on rarity.
Legendary
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
|00065925
|Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|00065925
Epic
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
|0022B8F6
Rare
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
Base
|Spacesuit Name
|Spacesuit ID
|Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
|00228570
|Constellation Spacesuit
|001E2B18
|Deep Mining Spacesuit
|000/5278E
|Deep Recon Spacesuit
|002265AE
|Deepcore Spacesuit
|0006AC00
|Deepseeker Spacesuit
|0016D2C4
|Deimos Spacesuit
|00026BF1
|Ecliptic Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Explorer Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
|001F22BB
|Ground Crew Spacesuit
|002392B5
|Mantis Spacesuit
|00226299
|Mark I Spacesuit
|0001754D
|Mercury Spacesuit
|001D0F96
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Navigator Spacesuit
|00067C94
|Old Earth Spacesuit
|0003084E
|Pirate Assault Spacesuit
|00066821
|Pirate Charger Spacesuit
|00066826
|Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
|00066828
|Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
|0006682A
|Ranger Spacesuit
|00227CA0
|Shocktroop Spacesuit
|002265AD
|Space Trucker Spacesuit
|0021C780
|Star Roamer Spacesuit
|00004E78
|Starborn Spacesuit Astra
|0012E187
|Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
|001CBA52
|Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
|001CBA4E
|Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
|0021C77E
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA4A
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA49
|Starborn Spacesuit Solis
|002D7365
|Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
|002D7346
|Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
|001CBA4D
|Starborn Spacesuit Venator
|0021C77F
|SysDef Ace Spacesuit
|002AAF44
|SysDef Assault Spacesuit
|00398104
|SysDef Combat Spacesuit
|0039810A
|SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
|00398108
|SysDef Spacesuit
|00398103
|Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
|00166404
|UC Ace Spacesuit
|00166410
|UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
|00206130
|UC Combat Spacesuit
|00257808
|UC Marine Spacesuit
|00257805
|UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
|000EF9B0
|UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
|000EF9AF
|UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
|000EF9AE
|UC Security Spacesuit
|000EF9AD
|UC Startroop Spacesuit
|00257809
|UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
|0021A86A
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|00248C0F
|UC Wardog Spacesuit
|0025780A
|Va’Ruun Spacesuit
|00227CA3
Helmets
|Helmet Name
|Helmet ID
|Bounty Hunter Space Helmet
|001C0F32
|Constellation Space Helmet
|001E2B17
|Cydonia Space Helmet
|0003B424
|Deep Mining Space Helmet
|00052792
|Deep Recon Space Helmet
|00169F54
|Deepcore Space Helmet
|0006ABFF
|Deimos Space Helmet
|00026BF0
|Ecliptic Space Helmet
|00228829
|Explorer Space Helmet
|00169F50
|Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet
|001F22BC
|Ground Crew Space Helmet
|002392B4
|Mantis Space Helmet
|0016640A
|Mark I Space Helmet
|0001754F
|Mercenary Space Helmet
|0016E0B5
|Mercury Space Helmet
|001D0F94
|Navigator Space Helmet
|0030C1C2
|Old Earth Space Helmet
|0003084D
|Peacemaker Space Helmet
|0013F97B
|Pirate Assault Space Helmet
|00066822
|Pirate Charger Space Helmet
|00066827
|Pirate Corsair Space Helmet
|00066829
|Ranger Space Helmet
|001E2AC1
|Shocktroop Space Helmet
|00169F58
|Space Trucker Space Helmet
|0016E0BD
|Star Roamer Space Helmet
|00003E8F
|SY-920 Pilot Space Helmet
|002F4B39
|SysDef Space Helmet
|00398106
|Trackers Alliance Space Helmet
|00166403
|UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet
|0016640F
|UC Marine Space Helmet
|00257806
|UC Security Space Helmet
|000EF9B1
|UC Urbanwar Space Helmet
|0021A86B
|UC Vanguard Space Helmet
|00248C0E
|Va’ruun Space Helmet
|0016D3D1
|UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet
|000EF9B2
Packs
|Pack Name
|Pack ID
|Constellation Pack
|001E2B19
|UC Antixeno Power Pack
|0010A25D
|UC Shock Armor Skip Pack
|0021A86C
Apparels
|Apparel Name
|Apparel ID
|Andreja’s Outfit
|001341E4
|Black Graviplas Helmet
|001466F6
|Black Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FA
|Brown Graviplas Helmet
|001466F7
|Corpo Executive Suit
|0019F9C1
|Delgado’s Outfit
|0022771F
|DJ Headphones
|001625DC
|Festive Neocity Poncho
|0009F0F6
|First Soldier Helmet
|0021F3F4
|Generdyne Guard Helmet
|003CD812
|Graviplas Merc Helmet
|000781F7
|Gray Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FC
|Gray Pirate Captain Gear
|0004B978
|Imogene Salzo’s Suit
|00177493
|Masako Imada’s Outfit
|00226298
|Mei Devine’s Outfit
|002262D1
|Neon Security Helmet
|001F73EF
|Open Graviplas Helmet
|000781F8
|Operative Helmet
|0016E0C3
|Pirate Captain Outfit
|0022766B
|Pirate Crew Outfit
|0022766D
|Pirate Swashbuckler Gear
|0016D50B
|Red Pirate Captain Gear
|0004B977
|Ryujin Guard Helmet
|0037A34F
|Security Guard Helmet
|00165718
|Striker Maskwear
|002E18F6
|Striker Streetwear
|00064A2E
|Teal Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FD
|Trident Guard Helmet
|0014E44E
|UC Navy Armored Fatigues
|002C6E7D
|UC Navy Duty Fatigues
|003E3ACF
|UC Navy Fatigues
|002C6E7F
|UC Navy Hat
|002C6E7E
|UC Navy Recon Fatigues
|003E3AD1
|UC Security Helmet
|0025E8D5
Armor Mods
|Armor Mods Name
|Mod ID
|Balanced Boostpack
|003E612F
|Ballistic Shielding
|003AD4D9
|Basic Boostpack
|003E6131
|EM Shielding
|003AD4DA
|Emergency Aid
|0034BAA3
|Energy Shielding
|003AD4DB
|Exo Servos
|003A83E7
|Explosive Shielding
|000F77AA
|Extra Capacity
|0024529A
|Gravitic Composites
|000F77B7
|Hacker
|002C43DA
|Hazard Protection
|001CAC94
|Heavy Shielding
|000F77AF
|Incendiary
|00002983
|Medic
|0034BAA4
|Optimized Servos
|003A83E1
|Oxygen Reserve
|00050AB3
|Pocketed
|003A83EA
|Power Boostpack
|003E6130
|Regeneration
|0034BAA6
|Sensor Array
|003A83D9
|Skip Capacity Boostpack
|003E6132
|Technician
|001336BC