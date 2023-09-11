Starfield Ammo Item IDs (Complete List)

Low on bullets? Use the Ammo Item IDs in Starfield along with some legal cheats in form of console commands to add any ammo you want.

All those guns and having no bullets to fire would be a shame. Better fill those magazines up with the ammo of your choice using the Ammo Item IDs in Starfield.

Use them along with some of the console commands and cheats and you will have an infinite supply of ammo without having to break a sweat.

If you are not interested in All Item IDs in Starfield and are just looking for a short guide to help you find the right ID for the right bullets, here you have it folks.

How to use Ammo Item IDs in Starfield

If you are not familiar with how to use console commands and especially not sure how to use the Ammo IDs then let us help you.

It is a simple matter requiring the pressing of a couple of buttons. If in the right order, you will have any ammo at your disposal in Starfield.

The most common one that you will be using in Starfield is the adding ammo. You can do this simply by typing in the following command:

player.additem [ammoID][value]

The ammo ID is referencing the type of ammo you want to add. The value states the quantity, you want the ammo in.

You can type these commands on the console. You can access it by pressing the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

Complete list of all Ammo IDs in Starfield

Ammo NameAmmo ID
.27 Caliber002B559C
.43 MI Array002B559A
.43 Ultramag02B5599
.45 Caliber ACP002B5598
.50 Caliber Caseless002B5597
.50 MI Array002B5596
1.5KV LZR Cartridges002BAE3F
11MM Caseless002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet002B5594
12G Shotgun Shell000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell002B4AFC
3KV LZR Cartridge0000E8EC
40MM XPL002B5592
6.5MM CT002B558F
6.5MM MI Array002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot002B558E
7.62x39MM002B558D
7.77MM Caseless0004AD3E
9x39MM002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse002B558A
Light Particle Fuse002783C7

