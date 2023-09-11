Starfield Ammo Item IDs (Complete List)

All those guns and having no bullets to fire would be a shame. Better fill those magazines up with the ammo of your choice using the Ammo Item IDs in Starfield.

Use them along with some of the console commands and cheats and you will have an infinite supply of ammo without having to break a sweat.

If you are not interested in All Item IDs in Starfield and are just looking for a short guide to help you find the right ID for the right bullets, here you have it folks.

How to use Ammo Item IDs in Starfield

If you are not familiar with how to use console commands and especially not sure how to use the Ammo IDs then let us help you.

It is a simple matter requiring the pressing of a couple of buttons. If in the right order, you will have any ammo at your disposal in Starfield.

The most common one that you will be using in Starfield is the adding ammo. You can do this simply by typing in the following command:

player.additem [ammoID][value]

The ammo ID is referencing the type of ammo you want to add. The value states the quantity, you want the ammo in.

You can type these commands on the console. You can access it by pressing the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

Complete list of all Ammo IDs in Starfield