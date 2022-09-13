Inklings and Octolings may wear various combinations of footwear, clothes, and headgear as gear in Splatoon 3. Based on the accessory, the gear could be purchased via stores, via SplatNet 3, via amiibo, by placing an order with Spyke or Murch, or through other ways.

Switching your gear is crucial to Splatoon 3 since, based on the play style, you might need specific equipment to get the upper hand against your competitors. Assuming that your inventory of apparel will only increase with time, having a few go-to outfits on standby can be useful.

If you want to know all about Changing Gear in Splatoon 3 and how it works, you have come to the right place. Let’s get started.

How to change gear in Splatoon 3

Every equipment item has a trademark and a uniqueness that influence how it functions. Whenever a spot is enabled, the probability of rolling a certain ability increases, while the probability of rolling a different ability decreases. The degree of experience necessary to activate those spots and the number of ability slots that a gear item comes with by design depend on its rarity.

Along with their aesthetics, you must take their perks into account while picking your wardrobe. The main goal of the majority of users will usually be to look good while playing, however the buffs matter.

When competing in those modes, the gear you decide to equip will reflect the equipment your avatar has equipped, so be careful to select stuff that is both fashionable and effective.

Steps to Change Gear