How To Get Ability Chunks In Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is an action-packed multiplayer game that features tons of character customization and the option to add gear to your current build that will add to your preexisting abilities. Part of that customization and upgrade is Ability Chunks. Throughout this guide, we will be discussing ability chunks, the easy way to farm, and how to use them in Splatoon 3.

How to farm ability chunks in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is a game of wits and a game of abilities but not the ones you think. Gear Abilities are a big part of winning and losing in Splatoon 3 because they can greatly enhance the effectiveness of certain actions.

Every piece of gear that you own will have a primary ability and up to 3 secondary abilities. The number of abilities depends upon the star level of the gear.

Ability Chunks are used to add secondary abilities to a piece of gear. This way, you can customize your favorite piece of gear to fit your hand perfectly.

There are tons of ways to earn Ability Chunks and we are going to be looking at a few of them.

Salmon Run

Salmon Run is one of the multiplayer modes featured in the Splatoon Series and is probably one of the easiest and fastest ways to earn and gather some ability chunks.

When you are playing Salmon Run, you will oftentimes receive duplicate gear. That gear can be turned into Ability Chunks at the rewards counter.

In this way, you will be able to collect large amounts of Ability Chunks in a small period of time with the only downside being that this way you cannot pick the ability chunk you want, and what you get is totally randomized.

Scrubbing gear

Another way of getting some Ability Chunks is by Scrubbing Gear. Scrubbing your gear will completely remove all of the secondary abilities of your gear and return them to you as Ability Chunks.

Scrubbing a piece of gear will return it to its base form. You will have to level it up once again from the scratch. However, this way you can get the ability chunks that you actually want and put them on the gear of your choice.

Scrubbing can be done with the help of NPC Murch who will be sitting outside the Multiplayer Lobby. Scrubbing your gear will cost you. So it is recommended to scrub gear that has all three slots filled to get your money’s worth.

Leveling up your gear

Once you have all three slots for your secondary abilities filled, you can start leveling up that specific piece of gear. Every time your gear levels up, you will receive an Ability Chunk.

This is one of the slowest methods out of all. However, if you are looking for a specific Ability Chunk, this method might be the most suitable for you.

Rerolling abilities

One of the unconventional and rather expensive methods to gain some Ability Chunks is by asking Murch to reroll your gear for a hefty cost of 1 Super Sea Snail.

Essentially what rerolling does is it will replace all of the currently present secondary abilities on a piece of gear with random abilities. For every ability replaced, it will give you an Ability Chunk of the ability that got replaced.

Rerolling can only be done on gear that has all three secondary ability slots filled. This is also another method to target specific ability chunks in Splatoon 3.

How to use ability chunks

Using Ability Chunks is as easy as visiting Murch. To use the Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3, just go to Murch and select the “Add Abilities” option.

From there you will be able to add abilities to your preferred piece of gear using Ability Chunks. The cost to add abilities using Ability Chunks will be paid in the number of Ability Chunks required to add a certain ability.

The cost to add abilities is given below.

Primary Slot: 45 Chunks (6 Ability Chunks of the replaced ability refunded)

1 Secondary Slot: 10 Chunks

2 Secondary Slots: 20 Chunks

3 Secondary Slots: 30 Chunks

The above-mentioned cost to add abilities in the secondary slot is for duplicate ability. If you add a different ability, that will still cost 10 Ability Chunks.