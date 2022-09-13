All Splatoon 3 Amiibo Unlocks And What They Do

Splatoon’s original features included the ability to use only specified amiibo and unlock their brand-new gears and bonuses. This legacy is continued and in Splatoon 3, they are even more amiibo to collect and unlock items from. In this guide, we will go over all the amiibo available for Splatoon 3 and what each one unlocks.

Splatoon 3 Amiibo unlocks

Below is a list of all the amiibo and what each one unlocks for your game in Splatoon 3

Pearl and Marina

In Splatoon 2, Off the Hook took the place of the Squid Sisters, and Marina the Octoling is one half of that fearless duo. If you purchase her, you’ll also get Pearl, the Inkling!

You can get the Marinated Slip-Ons, Marinated Top, and Marinated Headphones (all of which have Special Saver abilities) by scanning (Ink Recovery Up Ability).

Octoling girl

Despite being another Japanese import, there are no compatibility issues with the Octoling Girl amiibo, which is holding the E-liter 4K. For scanning it, you’ll receive Enchanted Hat, Enchanted Boots and the Enchanted Robes.

Octoling boy

Fans of the Octoling will want to get the Octoling Boy because there aren’t as many Octoling amiibo as there are Inkling alternatives. An Octobrush is wielded by this amiibo. Using it, you can unlock the Steel Platemail, Steel Helm, and Steel Greaves.

Octoling octopus Amiibo

Normally, the Octoling Octopus is the Inkling Squid’s Octoling counterpart. He poses in an angry manner and has vivid pink colors.

You may get the Fresh Fish Gloves, Fresh Fish Head, and Fresh Fish Feet by scanning it.

Marie Amiibo

If you purchase the dual-pack that also includes Callie, you’ll receive Marie as the other half of the Squid Sisters presenters!

Marie strikes a dramatic posture in a black-and-green outfit and white gloves. Scan it to reveal the replicas of an armored helmet, jacket, and boots.

Callie and Marie Amiibo

Callie is the ideal addition to your amiibo collection, posed in her black and pink attire and being one half of the famous Squid Sisters.

If you purchase her, a double pack of Marie is also included. It makes the Hero Runner, Hero Jacket, and Hero Headset Replicas available.

Inkling Boy amiibo – original Splatoon (blue / purple)

An Inkling Boy is depicted on the standard Inkling Boy amiibo, posed with a Splattershot weapon. The typical Inkling Boy has blue skin and purple shoes.

It unlocks the Samurai Jacket, Samurai Shoes, and Samurai Helmet.

Inkling girl amiibo – original Splatoon (orange/green)

The default Inkling Girl employs an orange color scheme like many other Inkling characters in the Splatoon amiibo series, but you’ll notice she is sporting pink and purple shoes.

Scan it to obtain the Base School Shoes, School Shoes + Hi Socks, School Hairclip, and School Uniform.

Inkling squid amiibo – original Splatoon (green)

For the majority of the “regular” amiibo lineup, the green Inkling Squid amiibo is out of the ordinary. You won’t have any trouble obtaining this squid figure if you want one. After scanning it, you’ll receive the Power Boots, Power Armor, and Power Mask.

Inkling squid (orange)

Choose the orange Inkling Squid if green isn’t your color or if you simply want an alternative. Keep in mind that this one is now tougher to obtain in stock. Scan it to gain access to the Power Boots, Power Armor, and Power Mask.

Inkling boy (purple)

This extremely uncommon variation of the Inkling Boy amiibo has a nearly identical stance and level of detail, but it has a different color palette that emphasizes a light purple. It makes the Samurai Jacket, Samurai Shoes, and Samurai Helmet available.

Inkling boy (Neon Green)

This Inkling Boy version features a pink and lime green Tentatek Splattershot with a neon green design.

Despite being an import from Japan, this amiibo is available worldwide. You may get the Squinja Mask, Squinja Suit, and Squinja Shoes by scanning it.

Inkling girl (lime green)

There is also an Inkling Girl with a Lime Green motif, if you want something else. Be aware that stock of this amiibo is extremely difficult to come by.

Scan it to obtain the Base School Shoes, School Shoes + Hi Socks, School Hairclip, and School Uniform.

Inkling girl (Super Smash Bros.)

In appreciation of the Inkling Girl’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros., Nintendo has created an alternative amiibo.

With this amiibo, you may get the School Hairclip, School Uniform, School Shoes + Hi Socks, and Base School Shoes.