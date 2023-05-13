South Park: The Stick of Truth Weapons Locations ‘Full Arsenal’ Guide



If you’re looking for weapons, then I’m afraid you are in the right place pal, because we have got them for you. Yeah, they’re not like your ordinary 4lb. guns, but they got stuff going for them, and by stuff we mean lots of stuff.

For more help on South Park: The Stick of Truth, read our Side Quests, Chinpokomon Locations and Costumes Locations Guide.

South Park: The Stick of Truth Weapons Locations

South Park: Stick of Truth isn’t shy about the kind of weapons you’ll be getting your hands on (sometimes you’ll regret getting your hands on them at all). These weapons come in various shapes and sizes, not to mention a bazillion locations.

Don’t take me wrong: Stick of Truth is a pretty long game, and with length comes a lot of exploration to do, and with exploration comes a lot of weapons to find.

So any of you who might have started the game would know there are 4 classes to choose from: Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Jews. Yeah, the last one is a class if it might sound surprising to anyone who hasn’t touched the game yet and is reading this guide for no real purpose.

Each of these classes have certain weapons that are simply not meant for anyone else apart from them.

For example, you can’t expect a Fighter to carry an Ice Wand; that’s just weird man. In the same way, it’s just as odd if a half-decent Christian or Muslim is seen walking around with a Jewish Stick.

Weapon Stats

Anyways, I hope you get the point that I’m trying to make here. Well, there are a bunch of weapons in the game (yes, I know I said this before), and they can be categorized into two types: melee and ranged.

Each weapon has various stats, of which the most important are level requirement, weapon damage, number of strikes, the element of the weapon, and the cost.

The level requirement of the weapon is the minimum level required to use that weapon, while the strength or weapon damage tells you the maximum and minimum DPS it is capable of.

Number of strikes indicates exactly what it means to, while element is the type of added effect/damage that it comes with.

There are five different elements in the game. These are Fire, Ice, Shock, Holy, and Gross. The first four are pretty obvious and well known to most RPG players, but Gross is… pretty gross.

You’ll find a few nasty don’t-wanna-touch items that have this element type, such as tampons (Poison Grenades), broken bottles that came from the sewage, and dildos (Vibroblade).

Of course, there are tons of more conventional and attractive weapons, such as the mighty Sweet Katana (melee) and the mighty Crossbow of Impalement (ranged), two of the most powerful weapons in the entire game.

In addition to these stats, most of the weapons also come with bonus effects, such as attacks that make targets bleed, armor piercing, and certain crowd-control and debuff skills.

Let’s cut down to the chase, and look at the weapons in the game, and where you could find them. The numbers below each weapon are the stats, displayed in the following manner:

Level, Strength, Strikes, Element, Cost

Additionally, special effects of the weapon and the places you can acquire them are also listed.

Melee Weapons

Alien Probe

5, 48-67, 3, None, 1

Piercing – Penetrates 20 Armor

Location: Complete Jimbo’s “Big Game Huntin” side quest to acquire the probe. Also found in the UFO in a chest near elevator on the Observation Deck.

Archmage’s Wand

11, 169-235, 3, Fire, $21.00

Burning Surge – Gain PP on a perfect attack on burning target

Location: Find it in the “Everything’s Coming Up Maple” store in Vancouver, Canada

Assassin’s Dagger

10, 110-153, 5, None, —

Piercing – Penetrates 25% Armor

Jagged – Bleed on Perfect Attack

Executioner’s Joy – Gain 100 HP when enemy dies

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the Gnome Bag in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. This is a Thief-only weapon, and will only be found if you are playing the Thief class

Axe of Stopping

8, 133-185, 3, None, $12

Daze – Slow target on perfect attack

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Axe of the Underworld13, 629-875, 3, None, —

Vamprisim – Drains 300HP from bleeding target

Location: Use Jimbo’s Key to open up rafters above Jimbo and Ned.

Billy Club of Smiting

2, 18-26, 2, None, —

Weaken – Low target’s defense on perfect attack

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Butter’s Hammer of Storm

8, 122-170, 3, Shock, —

Canadian Halberd

12, 719-1,000, 2, None, $28.52

Wide Hit – Perfect attacks target everyone in a column

Location: Buy it from a shop in Ottawa.

Claymore of the Warrior

11, 434-603, 2, None, $28.52

Warrior’s Rage – Attack Up after perfect attack

Armor Strike – Weapon damage increases 5x your armor

Rend – Destroy 50 armor on perfect attack

Location: Buy it from a shop in Ottawa.

Club of Smiting

4, 53-75, 2, None, $10

Shield Smash – Perfect attack reduces shield by 1

Weaken – Lowers target defenses on perfect attack

Location: Buy it from a shop in Kupa Keep

Crutch of Weakness

4, 30-42, 3, None, —

Numbling Strike – Weakens target’s attacks on perfect attack

Location: After taking out Jimmy in the upper floor of Giggling Donkey.

Dire Scepter

11, 224-312, 3, None, $44.64

Dire Slayer – +20% damage against Dire monsters

Elf Blade

6, 67-93, 3, None, $12

Location: Buy it from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Fairy Princess Blade

13, 584-812, 3, None, $24

Enchanted – Attacks bypass from enemy’s defense

Location: Can be bought in the Pleases and Sparkles Boutique.

Fatbeard’s Blade

6, 85-118, 2, None, $12

Magnet – Gain 20% additional money

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Fire Sword

10, 165-230, 3, Fire, $14

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Fire Wand

7, 47-66, 4,Fire, —

Burning Surge – Gain 3 PP on perfect attack

Flamberge Rapier

11, 262-365, 3, None, $27.9

Jagged – Target starts bleeding on perfect attack

Numbling Strike – Weaken’s target attack on perfect attack

Location: Buy it from a shop in Winnipeg

Gnome Pickaxe

9, 242-337, 2, None

Piercing – Penetrates 20 armor

Shield Smash – Shields reduce by 3 on perfect attack

Location: When on your quest to defeat the Underpant Gnomes, check the Inside Wall of the Gnome Chase to find the weapon in a stash.

Greataxe of the Warrior

12, 825-1,146, 2, None, —

Warrior’s Rage – Gain Attack up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increases by 5x of armor

Rend – Destroy 100 armor on perfect attack

Greatsword of the Warrior

7, 76-106, 3, None, —

Warrior’s Rage – Gain Attack up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increases by 4x of armor

Rend – Destroy 50 armor on perfect attack

Halberd of the Warrior

3, 34-47, 2, None

Warrior’s Rage – Gain Attack up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increases by 2x of armor

Holy Hammer of Smiting

7, 54-76, 3, Holy

Weaken – Lower target defenses on perfect attack

Location: Unmissable.

Holy Lance

7, 110-153, 2, None

Reach – Perfect Attack hits the target plus enemy behind

Sharp – Adds 20% damage on Perfect Attack

Strength of Torment – +10% damage per debuff on you

Location:

Holy Mossed Knife

11, 150-208, 5, Holy, $26.66

Nazi Slayer – +20% damage against Nazis

Vengeance – 15% more damage when below 25% health

Location: Buy it from a shop in Banff.

Holy Poker of the Faithful

10, 281-391, 2, Holy

Strength of Torment – +10% damage per debuff on you

Vengeance – 10% more damage when below 25% health

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the Gnome Bag in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. A Jew-only weapon.

Holy Staff

3, 28-40, 2, Holy

Vengeance – 5% more damage when below 25% health

Ice Wand

5, 36-51, 3, Frost

Frozen Surge – Gain 3 PP against slowed enemies

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the chest near the right tent near the shop in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. A Wizard-only weapon.

Izmel of the Faithful

5, 37-52, 3, None

Numbing Strike – Weaken target’s attack on perfect attack

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the chest near the right tent near the shop in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. A Jew-only weapon.

Jewish Staff

1, 16-22, 2, None, $2.34

Strength of Torment – +5% damage per debuff on you

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Kenny’s Bloody Club

2, 13-18, 3, None

Sharp – Adds 10% damage on perfect attack

Location: Inside Kenny’s Garage after taking out Meth Tweakers.

Knead-ring the Dough Hammer

12, 341-475, 4, None, $16

Shield Smash – Perfect attacks reduce shield by 5

Location: Can be bought in the Pleases and Sparkles Boutique.

Kriss Dagger

2, 11-16, 4, None, $5.5

Piercing – Penetrates 5 enemy armor

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Laser Sword

9, 130-181, 3, Shock

Warrior’s Rage – Gain attack up after a perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapons damage increases by 4x your armor

Location: Check the Grade 4 Classroom during your second visit to the Southpark School. This is a Fighter-only weapon.

Lightning Wand

2, 13-18, 3, Shock, $5

Numbing Strike – Weak target’s attack on perfect attack

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Mace of Restoration

4, 23-32, 3, None

Healing Strike – On perfect attack heal 5% HP

Location: Check the hall monitor locker in the first hallway during your First visit to the school.

Magic Wand

1, 15-21, 2, None, $2.34

Burning Surge – Gain 1 PP on a perfect attack on burning target

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

ManBearPig Claw

11, 179-250, 3, None

Reach – Perfect attack hits target and enemies behind it

Sharp – Adds 20% damage on perfect attacks

Location: Defeat ManBearPig.

Master Razor

10, 269-375, 4, None

Piercing – Penetrates 50 armor

Jagged – Target starts bleeding on perfect attack

Location: Check the Gnome Bag in the Crawl Space in the Abortion Clinic.

MorningStar of David

12, 656-911, 2, Holy

Reach – Perfect attack hits target and enemies behind it

Vengeance – Deal 25% more damage when below 25% health

Strenght of Torment – 15% more damage per debuff on you

Noob Hammer

3, 37-52, 2, None, $6

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Poignard

5, 31-43, 4, None

Piercing – Penetrates 25% of the armor

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attack

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the chest near the right tent near the shop in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. This is a Thief-only item.

Push Dagger

3, 19-273, None

Piercing – Penetrates 5 of enemy armor

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attack

Raider’s Blade

8, 101-141, 3, None, $13

Sharp – Adds 20% damage on perfect attack

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attack

Location: Purchased from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Rod of Major Boobage

9, 269-375, 2, None, $16.90

Daze – Slow your target on perfect attack

Weaken – Lower your target’s defenses on perfect attack

Location: Purchased from Mr. Mackey.

Rod of Waste

7, 71-100, 2, Gross

Gross Out – Target starts puking and cannot be healed

Location: Behind a generator in Sewers. It is the same generator used to track Al-Gore.

Rogue’s Dagger

1, 10-15,3 ,None, $2.34

Bloody Surge – Gain 1 PP on perfect attacks on bleeding targets

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Serrated Axe of Rending

11, 350-487, 3, None

Sharp – +20% damage on perfect attacks

Rend – Destroy 30 armor on perfect attacks

Location: Check the blue chest behind the destructible wall in Vancouver during the quest “O Canada”.

Shocking Staff

10, 221-307, 2, Shock

Numbing Strike – Weakens target attacks on perfect attack

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the Gnome Bag in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. A Wizard-only weapon.

Sicca Dagger of the Faithful

9, 84-117, 5, Holy

Vengeance – +10% additional damage when below 25% health

Location: Check the Grade 4 Classroom during your second visit to the Southpark School. This is a Jew-only weapon.

Sickle Sword of the Faithful

2, 13-18, 3, Holy, $4.50

Strength of Torment – +5% damage for every debuff on you

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Slashing Blade of the Ranger

8, 179-250, 2, None

Jagged – Target starts bleeding on perfect attack

Wide Hit – Perfect attack targets all in a column

Staff of Winter

8, 99-138, 3, Frost, $12

Frozen Surge – Gain 10 PP against a slow target

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Star Wand

9, 139-193, 3, None

Surprise Hit – +1% damage against sleeping target

Burning Sage – Gain 4 PP against a burning target

Slow Target – Gain 5 PP against a slow target

Stone Hammer

7, 134-187, 2, None

Shield Smash – Perfect attack reduces shields by 3

Location: Check the rooftop of the Taco Bell Facility during the PTA Problems quest.

Super Cereal ManBearPig Club

8, 143-200, 3, None

Sweet Katana

14, 1,349-1,875, 3, None, $75

Rend – Destroys 200 armor on attack

Location: Purchased from Jimbo in Canada.

Sword Breaker

9, 106-147, 4, None

Numbing Strike – Weaken target’s attack on perfect attack

Jagged – Target starts bleeding on perfect attack

Block – Damage reduced by 10% while blocking

Location: Check the Grade 4 Classroom during your second visit to the Southpark school. This is a Thief only weapon.

Sword of Endings

12, 494-687, 3, None, $23.00

Called Shot – Attack Up when enemy is killed

Luck Break – Gain 100 HP when enemy is killed

Location: Purchase from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Vibroblade

14, 809-1,125, 4, Gross

It’s your mom’s dildo

Location: Inside Mr. Slave right next to iPhone.

Wand of Wizarding

3, 16-22, 3, Fire

Burning Surge – Gain 2 PP on perfect attack on burning target

Warhammer

10, 292-406, 2, None

Warrior’s Rage – Attack Up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increased 5x your armor

Shield Smash – Perfect attacks reduce shield by 2

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the Gnome Bag in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. This is a Fighter weapon only

Warrior’s Axe

5, 32-45, 4, None

Warrior’s Rage – Attack Up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increased 4x your armor

Numbing Strike – Weaken target’s attack on perfect attack

Location: During the quest Noncomformist, check in the chest near the right tent near the shop in Kyle’s backyard or “the King’s Forest”. A Fighter-only weapon.

Warrior’s Blade

1, 17-23, 2, None, $2.34

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increases 2x your armor

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Warrior’s Longsword

8, 106-147, 3, None, $12

Warrior’s Rage – Attack Up after perfect attack

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increased 3x your armor

Reach – Perfect attack hits target and enemy behind it

Location: Buy it from Jimbo.

Warrior’s Scimitar

2, 15-21, 3, None, $5.5

Armored Strike – Weapon damage increased 3x your armor

Location: Can be bought in the Lootkupa Keep Armory Shop

Wizard’s Staff

12, 431-598, 3, Fire

Combustion – Applies burning damage instantly on magic attacks

Burning Sage – Gain 4 PP on perfect attack on a burning target

Ranged Weapons

Alien Ray Gun

4, 75, —, Shock

Strafe Hit – Hits a complete row of enemies

Shield Smash – Perfect attacks reduce shield by 5

Location: It is obtained automatically after defeating the first group of alines in Spaceship.

Bar Darts

3, 35, 3, None

Sharp – +10% damage on perfect attacks

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Scatter – Hits up to three different targets

Location: Complete Rats in the Cellar.

Basketball

8, 150-314, —,None

Bounce – Bounces to hit a random target

Double-hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Found during your attack on the school with Cartmanin the cafeteria.

Batdadarang

7, 140, 5, None, $14

Chain – Bounces to up to 5 different targets

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Location: Purchase from Mr. Mickey.

Battle Bow

11, 240, 3, Fire, $23

Thorns – Melee enemies take 50 damage

Triple-Hard Hit – Strong against armor and hits for extra damage

Volley – Fire 3 projectile arrows that can crit on perfect attacks

Location: Buy it from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Bow of Sucking

1, 9, 3, None

Triple-Hard Hit – Strong against armor and hits for extra damage

Volley – Fire 3 projectile arrows that can crit on perfect attacks

Location: Can be won in the initial fights against Elven enemies in the “New Kid in Town” quest.

Broken Bottle

6, 50, 4, Gross

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attack

Scatter – Hit up to 4 random targets

Location: Inside the Sewers near Shitshow 25c box.

Chakram

14, 500, 6, None, $24

Chain – Bounces to up to 3 different targets

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Location: Can be bought in the Pleases and Sparkles Boutique.

Crossbow of Impalement

14, 1,000-2,099, —, None, $50

Strafe Hit – Hits a complete row of enemies

Double-hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Buy it from Jimbo.

Disc of Bleeding

12, 1,250, 2, None

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Scatter – Hit up to 2 random targets

Location: Can be found in the chest behind the locked door in the church in Banff, during the quest “O Canada”.

Dodge Ball

3, 25-52, —, None

Bounce – Bounces to hit a random target

Double-hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Located on a monitor located in the group having Brass Key. (Inside School)

Elvish Longbow

10, 160,4, None

Quad-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Volley – Fire 4 projectile arrows that can crit on perfect attacks

Location: Purchased from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Elvish Shortbow

3, 20, 3, None

Triple-hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Volley – Fire 4 projectile arrows that can crit on perfect attacks

Location: Unmissable.

Fairy Princess Bow

12, 250, 5, None, $24

Penta-hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Sharp – +20% damage on perfect attack

Volley – Fire 4 projectile arrows that can crit on perfect attacks

Location: Can be bought in the Pleases and Sparkles Boutique.

Fucking Ninja Stars

12, 333, 6, None

Piercing – Penetrates 25% armor

Sharp – +25% damage on perfect attack

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Scatter – Hit up to 6 random targets

Grenade of Slowing

14, 800, — , None

Freezing – Slows target on perfect hit

Splash – Hits go to 4 adjacent targets with half damage

Location: Use Jimbo’s Key to open a chest in the rafters above Jimbo and Ned.

Lawn Dart

13, 810, 3, None

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Scatter – Hit up to 3 random targets

Location: Find this during the quest “Beat up Clyde”. You’ll find this in Clyde’s Fortress –the first level – in a chest inside the Armory.

Longbow

6, 90-188, —, None, $12

Volley – Fire 2 projectiles that crit on perfect hits

Double-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location:Purchased from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Missile of Slowing

4, 75-93, —, None

Freezing – Slows target on perfect hit

Extra-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Complete Vulcan Around.

Mongorian Bow

3, 35, 3, Fire

Triple-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Triple Hit – Weapon hits 3 times

Location: Obtain it from one of the Mongorian Kids on second floor of Tower of Peace.

Poison Grenade

11, 50, 6, Gross

Scatter – Hits up to 6 random targets

Location: Check the Abortion Clinic, finding them in the cabinet under the clock in the Hallway. Eww.

Recurve Bow

9,120-551, -, None, $18

Volley – Fire 4 projectiles that crit on perfect hits

Quad-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Purchased from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Super Bouncy Ball

10, 100, 9, None

Chain – Bounces to up to 9 targets

Throwing Knife

7, 55 , 4, None

Piercing – Penetrates 50 armor

Jagged – Target bleeds on perfect attacks

Sharp – +25% damage on perfect attack

Scatter – Hits up to 4 random targets

Wooden Crossbow

6, 80-100, —,None, $14

Shield Smash – Perfect attack reduces shield by 3

Reach – Perfect attack hits target and enemy behind it

Extra-Hard Hit – Extra damage on hits and strong against armor

Location: Purchase from Jimbo.