South Park: The Stick of Truth Chinpokomon Locations ‘Chinpokolypse’ Guide



There are 30 Chinpokomons located in different locations of South Park: Stick of Truth. Out of these 30, nine can only be found while playing the story-mode, and these are missable. As for the other 21, they can be obtained during the free-roam.

Finding all Chinpokomons unlocks the following Achievements/Trophies:

Poco Chinpoko

Chinpoko Ioco

Chinpokolypse

South Park: The Stick of Truth Chinpokomon Locations

Story Mode

Chinpokomon #1 – Poodlesaurus Rex

Location: The first collectible can be found during the first time you’re in school. Look at a silver grate in the ceiling and open it to collect it.

Chinpokomon #2 – Roidrat

Location: You need to head to Jimmy’s Attic and locate it right next to two bottles and some crates.

Chinpokomon #3 – Beetlebot

Location: This one is located at the very end of the Alien Abduction Level. You will come across a bunch of wall-mounted monitors with a collectible among them. Shoot it down to collect it.

Chinpokomon #4 – Gunrilla

Location: This collectible can be obtained from the Command Center. To the left of the white board, there will be some cabinets. On top of these cabinets will be the collectible.

Chinpokomon #5 – Donkeytron

Location: After returning to the School, look to your right to spot an oven. Use your fart to blow open the oven’s door and grab the collectible.

Chinpokomon #6 – Pterdaken

Location: After collecting the previous collectible, you need to reach the second floor of the school and open up the storage lockers. Once you have spotted the collectible, shoot it down to obtain it.

Chinpokomon #7 – Fetuswami

Location: This collectible is located in the Abortion Clinic (The same place where the gattling gun is located). You will have to blow up the grenade in the soldier’s hand and go through the small opening and grab the pink collectible.

Chinpokomon #8 – Mouse-Tik

Location: Head to the Girl’s Hideout (After completing Recruit the Girls) and after a small cut-scene, you will get inside. Look to your left and the collectible will be in plain sight.

Chinpokomon #9 – Shoe

Location: In order to get this collectible, you need to head to the Clyde’s Tower. Before you head inside, you will see a small alienated thing which will teleport you to the above floor. After getting there, the collectible will be in plain sight.

Open World

Chinpokomon #10 – Furry Cat

Location: You need to head to the Kenny’s House and before going inside, look for the collectible among the trees.

Chinpokomon #11 – Stegmata

Location: You need to head inside Kyle’s Garage to obtain this collectible. At times, the garage will be locked, and you will have to go inside the house to get the key.

Chinpokomon #12 – Pengin

Location: To get this collectible, you will have to go to Cartman’s House and look for it in the garage. Once again, if the garage is locked, look for the key inside the house.

Chinpokomon #13 – Monkay

Location: This collectible is located inside Butter’s House. Once you get inside the house, the collectible will be located in a room with ‘Mega’ and ‘Bill Won’t Run’ posters.

Chinpokomon #14 – Chu-chu Nezumi

Location: This collectible will be stuck in a tree outside your house (Not literally but, close to your house). Shoot it down and grab it.

Chinpokomon #15 – Vamporko

Location: Head over to the Community Center and use Alien to teleport you inside the Basketball Court. Once you’re inside the Basketball Court, the collectible will be in plain sight.

Chinpokomon #16 – Gophermon

Location: After collecting the previous collectible, head inside the Community Center and make your way to Men’s Room. Head over to the last cubicle and the collectible will be inside.

Chinpokomon #17 – Cosmonewt

Location: You need to head to the Stark’s Pond and use the Alien Probe to get in the middle of the lake to find a Spaceship. This Spaceship holds the collectible.

Chinpokomon #18 – Rabbitech

Location: Head over to the Police Station and make your way to the Evidence Room on the second floor. While you’re inside the Evidence Room, climb up the ladder and grab the collectible.

Chinpokomon #19 – Sna-kat

Location: You need to get to the City Hall and look behind Father to spot it stuck in a tree. Shoot it down to grab it.

Chinpokomon #20 – Accountafish

Location: Head over to the Post Office and grab the key from the storage lockers. After acquiring the key, head over to the News Office Gazette and look for a small vent on your right. Head inside this vent and grab the collectible.

Chinpokomon #21 – Gerbitoad

Location: After collecting the previous collectible, head inside the Sewers and it will be right next to a model house.

Chinpokomon #22 – Biebersaurus

Location: After collecting the previous collectible, look for a ravel and drop down to find the rock that can be broken by using Nagasaki. Head inside the small hole and grab the collectible.

Chinpokomon #23 – Fatdactyle

Location: After grabbing the previous collectible, you need to head to the Theater and look for it above the Booking Booth. Shoot it down and grab it.

Chinpokomon #24 – Terribovine

Location: Head to the Tweak Bros. Coffee Shop and make yourself small to get beneath a bench to grab this collectible.

Chinpokomon #25 – Ferasnarf

Location: Get to the U-Stor-It Facility and get on top of a dampster to bring down a ladder. Ascend up the ladder and get down from the other side. Head inside the Storage #221 and grab the collectible. You will have to shoot it down to get it.

Chinpokomon #26 – Roo-stor

Location: After collecting the previous collectible, head inside the Storage #223 and climb up the ladder to shoot down the collectible.

Chinpokomon #27 – Velocirapstar

Location: You need to head over to the Token’s House and it will lying in the open window. Bring it down by shooting and grab it.

Chinpokomon #28 – Brocorri

Location: Head to the Tower of Peace and outside the right Dragon-Statue will be a frozen collectible. Melt it down and collect it.

Chinpokomon #29 – Lambtron

Location: You need to get inside the City Wok and take a side-quest from Mr. Kim behind the counter. After receiving the quest, you need to head to the Tower of Peace and make your way to the second floor. While on the second floor, you will see a yellow bird which is your collectible.

Chinpokomon #30 – Flowerpotamus

Location: The final collectible of the game will be located in the Skeeter’s Bar. Once you’re inside the bar, look for it on a shelf.

