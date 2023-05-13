South Park: The Stick of Truth Costumes Locations ‘Costume Sets’ Guide



In South Park: The Stick of Truth, the pieces of equipment have been divided into three categories i.e. Head, Body, and Arms. These gears not only give a unique look to your characters but also increase various stats. and attributes.

South Park: The Stick of Truth Costumes Locations

By finding all the costumes and completing all the costume sets, you can unlock Shopaholic and Clothes Whore achievements or trophies. Read on to know about every gear in the game and its various stats:

Alien Suit

Alien Helmet

This LV. 4 equipment is a part of Alien Suit and increases weapon damage by 10%.

Location: UFO – Observation Deck

Alien Suit

This LV. 4 Outfit provides you with a Shield at the start of battle which blocks 2 hits.

Location: UFO – Engine Room

Alien Gloves

This LV. 4 equipment is a part of Alien Suit and grants you 1 PP when you block an enemy’s attack.

Location: Get them off from Alien Chief of Security

Assassin Outfit

Assassin Mask

This LV. 2 equipment is a part of Assassin Outfit and increases money gain by 10%.

Location:

Assassin Robes

This LV. 2 equipment takes up two slots and increases money gain by 15%.

Location:

Assassin Gloves

Part of Assassin Outfit, this LV. 2 gear increases money gain by 5%.

Location:

Barbarian Outfit

Barbarian Helmet

This LV. 12 equipment is a part of Barbarian Outfit and increases armor by 70%.

Location: Vancouver – Helmet

Barbarian Armor

This LV. 12 equipment increases Armor by +110 and gives you Attack Up at the start of the battle.

Location: Vancouver – Helmet

Barbarian Gloves

Part of Barbarian Outfit, this LV. 12 gear increases Armor by 40 along with increasing weapon damage by 10.

Location: Defeat the Canadian Barking Spider during Big Hunting Game with Jimbo.

Bishop Vestments

Bishop Mitre

Costing you $16.12, this LV. 12 equipment is a part of Bishop Vestments and increases HP by 150%. You’ll also gain Rebirth at the start of battle.

Location: Purchasable item from shop in Banff.

Bishop Vestments

This LV. 12 equipment takes up two slots and costs you $29.76. It increases your HP by 250 and you’ll gain 200 HP from healing.

Location: Purchasable item from shop in Banff.

Bishop Gloves

Part of Bishop Vestments, this LV. 12 gear costs $9.92 and increases HP by 50.

Location: Purchasable item from shop in Banff.

Cheese Costume

Cheese Helmet

Costing you $10.00, this LV. 7 equipment is a part of Cheese Costume and increases your HP by 30% and PP by 2%.

Location: Buy it from Mr. Mackey.

Cheese Costume

This LV. 7 Outfit costs $7.00 and increases HP by 50. You’ll also get higher mana pressure.

Location: Buy it from Mr. Mackey.

Cheese Gloves

This LV. 7 gear costs $5.00 and increases magic damage by 10% and max HP by 20.

Location: Buy it from Mr. Mackey.

Crab Outfit

Crab Helmet

This LV. 13 Crab Outfit’s equipment increases your Armor by 100% and adds 2 PP during each turn when inside.

Location: Obtain Nagasaki and get inside the Sewers. It will be behind a crab beating drums.

Crab Carapace

This LV. 13 Outfit adds +185 Armor.

Location: Obtain Nagasaki and get inside the Sewers. It will be behind a crab beating drums.

Crab Pincers

This LV. 13 equipment increases Armor by 75 and melee damage by 50%.

Location: Obtain Nagasaki and get inside the Sewers. It will be behind a crab beating drums.

Druid Outfit

Druid Crown

This LV. 4 equipment is a part of Druid Outfit and increases Armor and PP by 2.

Location: Clyde’s Garage – Upper Storey

Druid Robes

This LV. 4 Outfit increases Armor by +6 and melee damage by +30.

Location: Stan’s Garage

Druid Gloves

This LV. 4 equipment increases Defense at the start of a battle.

Location: Stoch’s Garage

Elven Ranger Outfit

Elven Ranger Cap

This LV. 2 equipment is a part of Elven Ranger Outfit and increases melee damage.

Location:

Elven Ranger Armor

This LV. 2 Outfit increases weapon damage by 10%.

Location:

Elven Ranger Gloves

This LV. 2 gear increases the damage of ranged weapons.

Location:

Fairy Princess Outfit

Fairy Princess Tiara

Costing you $15.00, this LV. 14 equipment is a part of Fairy Princess Outfit and increases HP by 400 and PP by 5.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Fairy Princess Robes

This LV. 14 Outfit costs $25.00 and increases HP by 700 and PP gain by 3 while buffed up.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Fairy Princess Mittens

It will cost you $10.00 and is LV. 14 gear. It increases HP by 100 and gives you 2 PP when you debuff an enemy.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Fighter Class

Fighter’s Crown of Insight

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-4) and increases Armor by 80% and deals double weapon damage to stunned enemies.

Location:

Fighter’s Armor

It is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-4) and increases Ability Damage by 10% after Perfect Attack. It also adds +2 Armor.

Location:

Fighter’s Crown of Insight

This LV. 7 equipment is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-3) and increases Armor by 10% and weapon damage against stunned enemies by 75%.

Location:

Fighter’s Armor

It is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-3) and increases Ability Damage by 10% after Perfect Attack. It also adds +5 Armor.

Location:

Fighter’s Helm of Insight

This LV. 3 equipment is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-2) and increases Armor by 3 and weapon damage against stunned enemies by 50%.

Location:

Fighter’s Armor

It is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-2) and increases Ability Damage by 15% after Perfect Attack. It also adds +17 Armor.

Location:

Fighter’s Helm of Insight

This LV. 1 equipment is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-1) and increases Armor by 1 and weapon damage against stunned enemies by 25%.

Location:

Fighter’s Armor

It is a part of Fighter Class (Tier-1) and increases Ability Damage by 10% after Perfect Attack. It also adds +130 Armor.

Location:

Fighter’s Gauntlets of Defense (Tier-1)

This LV. 1 gear increases Armor by 1.

Location:

Fighter’s Gauntlets of Defense (Tier-2)

This LV. 3 gear increases Armor by 1 and the Perfect Attack decreases Shield by 2.

Location:

Fighter’s Gauntlets of Defense (Tier-3)

This LV. 7 gear increases Armor by 8 and the Perfect Attack decreases Shield by 3.

Location:

Fighter’s Gauntlets of Defense (Tier-4)

This LV. 13 gear increases Armor by 50 and the Perfect Attack decreases Shield by 4.

Location:

Friar Outfit

Friar Cap

This LV. 3 equipment is a part of Friar Outfit and increases HP & PP by 400 & 5 respectively.

Location: Token’s House Garage

Frair Robes

This LV. 3 equipment takes up two slots and increases HP by 5 and heals 5 Health after each turn.

Location: Tweak Bros. Back Room

Friar Gloves

This LV. 3 gear recovers 10 HP and 25 HP from healing.

Location: Tweak Bros. Back Room

Gnome Outfit

Gnome Helmet

This LV. 9 equipment is a part of Gnome Outfit and increases 15% Armor. It also increases PP gain by 3 while shrunken.

Location: Gnome Chase – Inside Wall

Gnome Clothes

This LV. 9 equipment takes up two slots and adds +30 Armor along with Defense Up for 2-Handed Weapons.

Location: Gnome Chase – Inside Wall

Gnome Gloves

This LV. 9 gear gives you +10 Armor and 20% increased damage by two-handed weapons.

Location: Pick them off fallen enemies in Defeat the Underpants Gnome

Goth Clothes

Goth Cap

Costing you $5.00, this LV. 5 equipment is a part of Goth Clothes and increases individuality by insulting other people.

Location: U-Stor-It Street Merchant

Goth Gloves

This LV. 5 gear will set you back $3.00 and gives you Angsty trait.

Location: U-Stor-It Street Merchant

Goth Clothes

This LV. 5 Outfit costs $8.00 and provides Depessing Trait.

Location: U-Stor-It Street Merchant

Holy Defender Outfit

Holy Defender Helmet

This LV. 2 equipment is a part of Holy Defender Outfit and provides you with a Shield when you’re below 15 HP.

Location:

Holy Defender Robes

This LV. 2 equipment increases +15 Armor.

Location:

Holy Defender Gloves

This LV. 2 gear costs you $16.12 and increases your Armor by +3 along with 15% damage while blocking.

Location:

Jew Class

Crown of Thorns

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Jew Class (Tier-4) Outfit and increase damage by 20% when burning and using melee. In addition to this, it also provides 5 PP while taking damage.

Location:

Holy Fedora

This LV. 7 equipment is a part of Jew Class (Tier-3) and increases damage by 15% while burning and increases PP gain by 2.

Location:

Holy Robes

This LV. 13 is a part of Jew Class (Tier-4) and decreases damage taken by 25% (when Bleeding) along with increased grossed-out damage by 25%.

Location:

Holy Yarmulk

This LV. 3 equipment is a part of Jew Class (Tier-2) and increases damage by 10% while burning and PP gain by 1.

Location:

Holy Robes

This LV. 7 is a part of Jew Class (Tier-3) and decreases damage taken by 20% (when Bleeding) along with increased grossed-out damage by 20%.

Location:

Holy Yarmulk

This LV. 1 equipment is a part of Jew Class (Tier-1) and increases PP gain by 1.

Location:

Holy Robes

This LV. 3 is a part of Jew Class (Tier-2) and decreases damage taken by 10% (when Bleeding) along with increased grossed-out damage by 15%.

Location:

Holy Robes

This LV. 1 is a part of Jew Class (Tier-1) and decreases damage taken by 10% (when Bleeding).

Location:

Holy Ring (Tier-4)

This LV. 13 equipment gains 20% damage while Bleeding and gain 50% damage on Perfect Attacks.

Location:

Holy Ring (Tier-3)

This LV. 7 equipment gains 15% damage while Bleeding and gain 50% damage on Perfect Attacks.

Location:

Holy Ring (Tier-2)

This LV. 3 equipment gains 20% damage while Bleeding and gain 10% damage on Perfect Attacks.

Location:

Holy Ring (Tier-1)

This LV. 1 equipment gains 5% damage while Bleeding.

Location:

KKK Outfit

KKK Helmet

Part of KKK Outfit, this LV. 4 equipment costs $10.00 and increases Armor by 5 and PP gain for 2-Handed Perfect Attack by 1.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

KKK Armor

This LV. 4 gear costs $20.00 and increases Armor by 8+ along with healing 15 HP per turn with 2-Handed Weapons.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

KKK Gloves

This LV. 4 equipment costs $5.00 and increases +3 Armor and 10% damage with 2-Handed Weapons.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

Khan Outfit

Khan Helm

Part of Khan Outfit, this LV. 11 equipment will set you back $13.00 for additional 50% Armor and Perfect Attack Shield reduction by 2.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

Khan’s Armor

This LV. 11 gear costs $24.00 and adds +90 Armor along with 1 PP gain for debuffing an enemy.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

Khan Gauntlets

This LV. 11 gear costs $8.00 and increases Armor by 30% along with decreasing enemy’s Armor by 25% on Perfect Attack.

Location: Kupa Keep Armory Shop

Knight Outfit

Knight Helmet

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Knight Outfit and increases Armor by 80%.

Location: Clyde’s Fortress – Third Level

Knight Armor

This LV. 13 gear adds +150 Armor, increases damage by 10% with 2-Handed Weapons, and reduces Shield by -2 for Perfect Attack.

Location: Clyde’s Fortress – Third Level

Knight Gauntlets

This LV. 13 gear increases Armor by 50% and increases damage of 2-Handed Weapons by 20%.

Location: Get them from the Demolisher in the first room of Clyde’s Fortress.

Leather Armor Outfit

Leather Hat

Part of Leather Armor Outfit, this equipment costs you $13.00 and increases Armor by 50% and PP gain by 5.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Leather Armor

This LV. 12 gear costs $24.00 and increases Armor by +75 along with making enemies sick when they try to approach you.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Leather Gloves

It costs you $8.00 and increases Armor by 35 and gross-out damage by 20%.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Mage Class

Mage’s Cap of Power

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Mage Class (Tier-4) and increases PP gain by 2.

Location:

Mage’s Robe of Might (Tier-4)

This LV. 13 Outfit takes up two slots and increases Fire Damage by 25%.

Location:

Mage’s Cap of Power

This LV. 7 equipment is a part of Mage Class (Tier-3) and increases PP gain by 2 and Perfect Attacks gain 2 PP.

Location:

Mage’s Robe of Might (Tier-3)

This LV. 7 Outfit takes up two slots and increases Fire Damage by 20%.

Location:

Mage’s Headband of Power

Part of Mage Class (Tier-2), this LV. 3 equipment increases PP by 1 and Perfect Attacks gain 1 PP.

Location:

Mage’s Robe of Might (Tier-2)

This LV. 3 Outfit takes up two slots and increases Fire Damage by 15%.

Location:

Mage’s Headband of Power

Part of Mage’s Class (Tier-1), this LV. 1 equipment increases PP by 1.

Location:

Mage’s Robe of Might (Tier-1)

This LV. 1 Outfit takes up two slots and increases Fire Damage by 10%.

Location:

Mage’s Ring of Protection (Tier-1)

This LV. 1 equipment decreases blocking damage by 5%.

Location:

Mage’s Ring of Protection (Tier-2)

This LV. 10 equipment decreases blocking damage by 10%.

Location:

Mage’s Ring of Protection (Tier-3)

This LV. 7 equipment decreases blocking damage by 15%.

Location:

Mage’s Ring of Protection (Tier-4)

This LV. 13 equipment decreases blocking damage by 20%.

Location:

Makeover Outfit

This LV. 2 equipment takes up two slots and increases Armor by +1 along with increasing HP by 5.

Location:

Minstrel Outfit

Minstrel’s Cap

Costing you $10.00, this LV. 6 equipment is a part of Minstrel Outfit and increases HP by 50% when your partner attacks.

Location:

Minstrel’s Uniform

This LV. 6 gear costs $20.00 and increases Armor by +10. It also increases your Defense when your partner dies.

Location: Purchasable from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Minstrel’s Gloves

This LV. 6 gear costs $5.00 and increases Armor by 4 along with increasing Attack Up when your buddy dies.

Location: Purchasable from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Monk Outfit

Monk Cap

Costing you $11.00, this LV. 10 equipment is part of Monk Outfit increases HP by 80% and you’ll gain 2 PP for a thrown weapon.

Location: Purchasable from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Monk Robes

This LV. 10 gear takes up two slots and costs $22.00. It increases your HP by 150 and heals +50 HP per weapons thrown.

Location: Purchasable from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Monks Gear

This LV. 10 gear costs $7.00 and increases damage by 20% for thrown weapons along with increasing HP by 50%.

Location: Purchasable from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Necromancer Outfit

Necromancer Hood

Part of Necromancer Outfit, this LV. 9 equipment provides you 5 additional PP for killing an enemy and 3 PP for a Perfect Attack on a zombie.

Location: Pick it up from downed enemy in Attack the School

Necromancer Robes

These LV. 9 robes tend to increase your Armor by +15 and increase Defense when attacking a zombie.

Location: Get them off Nazi Zombie Ginger in Attack the School

Necromancer Gloves

This LV. 9 gear increases Armor by 5 along with increased 20% damage against zombies.

Location: During your second visit of the school, take the student attacking your partner.

Samurai Outfit

Samurai Helmet

Part of Samurai Outfit, this LV. 2 equipment regains 4 PP while fighting alone.

Location:

Samurai Armor

This LV. 2 Armor is a part of Samurai Outfit and yields 20% HP when an enemy dies and increases Ability when an enemy dies.

Location:

Samurai Gloves

This LV. 2 Samurai Gloves increases Attack when an enemy dies.

Location:

Sorcerer’s Outfit

Sorcerer’s Hood

This LV. 2 equipment is a part of Sorcerer’s Outfit and increases Frost Damage by 10%. It also makes enemies attack on their allies.

Location:

Sorcerer’s Robes

This LV. 2 equipment takes up two slots and increases Fire Damage by 10%.

Location:

Sorcerer’s Gloves

This LV. 2 gear increases Shock Damage by 10%.

Location:

Spaceman Outfit

Spaceman Helmet

This LV. 2 equipment is a part of Spaceman Outfit and provides a Shield when HP is below 15%.

Location:

Spaceman Suit

This LV. 2 equipment provides you with a Shield that blocks two hits at the start of a battle.

Location:

Spaceman Gloves

This LV. 2 gear provides you with a Shield when your partner dies.

Location:

Squire Outfit

Squire Helmet

This LV. 6 equipment is a part of Squire Outfit and adds +5 Armor.

Location: On top of the Unit #240 which can be reached by U-Stor-It roof.

Squire Armor

This LV. 6 equipment increases HP by 10 along with +10 Armor.

Location: Token’s House – in the Breakable Chimney

Squire Gloves

This LV. 6 gear increases Armor by 3 and decreases blocking damage by 10%.

Location: It will be located on top of the Tom’s Rhinoplasty.

Stupid Spoiled Whore Outfit

Stupid Spoiled Whore Hat

This LV. 11 equipment is a part of Stupid Spoiled Whore Outfit and increases HP by 50%, decreases gross-damage by 25%, and makes enemies attack their allies.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Stupid Spoiled Whore Clothes

This LV. 11 equipment costs $22.00 and increases HP by 65, Armor by 25, and melee damage by 50.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Stupid Spoiled Whore Gloves

It costs $7.00 increasing +5 Armor and 50 HP.

Location: Pleases and Sparkles Boutique

Superhero Outfit

Superhero Mask

Part of Superhero Outfit, this LV. 1 equipment increases your defense at the start of a battle.

Location:

Superhero Outfit

This provides you with the ability to Rebirth at the start of a battle.

Location:

Superhero Gloves

This gear increases Attack at the start of a battle.

Location:

Surgical Scrubs

Surgical Cap

This LV. 10 equipment is a part of Surgical Scrubs and increases defense while fighting a fetus.

Location: On a tray behind Poonlover’s Machine

Surgical Scrubs

This LV. 10 equipment takes up two slots and gives your rebirth while fighting a fetus.

Location: On a tray behind Poonlover’s Machine

Surgical Gloves

It increases Attack while fighting against a fetus.

Location: On a tray behind Poonlover’s Machine

SWAT Tactical Gear

SWAT Armored Headgear

Part of SWAT Tactical Gear, this LV. 8 equipment allows you to attack after an enemy has died.

Location: Head inside the CIA building and you will find it on a dead soldier.

SWAT Vest

This LV. 8 equipment increases Armor by +30 and increases Ability when HP is below 15%.

Location: Head inside the CIA building and you will find it on a dead soldier.

SWAT Tactical Gloves

This LV. 8 gear increases Armor by +10 and decreases blocking damage by 15%.

Location: Head inside the CIA building and you will find it on a dead soldier.

Thief Class

Thief’s Hood of Sneakiness

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-4) and increases HP by 250. It also provides you with Bloody Weakness trait.

Location:

Thief’s Armor of Absorption

This LV. 13 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-4) and increases HP by 400 along with absorbing 200 HP from bleeding enemies.

Location:

Thief’s Hood of Sneakiness

This LV. 7 equipement is a part of Thief Class (Tier-3) and increases HP by 30% with Bloody Weakness trait.

Location:

Thief’s Armor of Absorption

This LV. 7 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-3) and increases HP by 50 along with absorbing 50 HP from bleeding enemies.

Location:

Thief’s Hood of Sneakiness

This LV. 3 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-2) and increases HP by 10% with Bloody Weakness trait.

Location:

Thief’s Armor of Absorption

This LV. 3 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-2) and increases HP by 20 along with absorbing 20 HP from bleeding enemies.

Location:

Thief’s Hood of Sneakiness

This LV. 1 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-1) and provides you with Bloody Weakness trait.

Location:

Thief’s Armor of Absorption

This LV. 1 equipment is a part of Thief Class (Tier-1) and increases HP by 5.

Location:

Thief’s Gloves of Profit (Tier-1)

This LV. 1 gear increases money gain by 10%.

Location:

Thief’s Gloves of Profit (Tier-2)

This LV. 3 gear increases money gain by 15%.

Location:

Thief’s Gloves of Profit (Tier-3)

This LV. 7 gear increases damage dealt to Bleeding Enemies by 15& and and money gain by 15%.

Location:

Thief’s Gloves of Profit (Tier-4)

This LV. 13 gear increases damage dealt to Bleeding Enemies by 20%, increases HP by 150, and money gain by 15%.

Location:

Valkyrie Outfit

Valkyrie Headband

Part of Valkyrie Outfit, this LV. 14 equipment increases Armor by 80 and provides you with 10 PP when an enemy dies.

Location: Girl’s Base

Valkyrie’s Armor

This LV. 14 Armor increases Armor by +130 and HP by 100 when an enemy dies.

Location: Girl’s Base

Valkyrie Gloves

It is a LV. 14 gear which increases Armor by 50% and increases Attack when an enemy dies.

Location: Girl’s Base

Witch Outfit

Witch Hat

Part of Witch Outfit, this LV. 8 equipment increases +10 Armor and yields +1 PP when you deal fire damage to an enemy.

Location: Underneath a bench outside Tweak Bros. Coffee.

Witch Robes

This LV. 8 equipment increases Armor by +15, decreases damage from fire by 10%, and heals 5% of HP while dealing Fire Damage/

Location: Inside a log located at the left side of school before heading towards forest.

Witch Gloves

It is a LV. 8 gear which increases Fire Damage by 20%.

Location: Inside a small hole near Giggling Donkey.

Wife Beater

This LV. 1 equipment regains 5 Health after each turn after using Stash of Cheesy Poofs.

Location: Kenny’s House Meth Lab

Wood Elf Outfit

Wood Elf Cap

Part of Wood Elf Outfit, this LV. 4 equipment adds +1 Armor and PP on Bow Attack.

Location: Search Jimmy’s Bedroom – The Bard’s Quest

Wood Elf Armor

This LV. 4 equipment increases HP by +20 and Armor by +8 when using a Bow.

Location: The Bard’s Quest

Wood Elf Gloves

It is a LV. 4 equipment which adds +3 Armor and increases Bow Attack/Ranged Weapons damage by 10%.

Location: The Bard’s Quest

Woodsman Outfit

Woodsman Cap

This LV. 9 equipment is a part of Woodsman Outfit and increases +15 Armor. It’ll cost you $11.00.

Location: Buy it from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Woodsman Armor

This LV. 9 Armor costs $22.00 and increases Armor by +25 and melee damage by +100.

Location: Buy it from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Woodsman Gloves

It is a LV. 9 gear which costs $7.00 and tends to increase HP by 100 when an enemy dies.

Location: Buy it from a shop in Elven Kingdom.

Misc.

Bling

This LV. 1 Outfit increases money gain by 5%.

Location: Evidence Room – Police Station

Clyde’s Helmet

Costing you $6.00, this LV. 2 equipment adds +3 armor.

Location: Kupa Koop Armory Shop

Condom Cap

This LV. 13 equipment increases your Shield at the start of a battle and provides you with Ribbed trait.

Location: Mr. Slave’s Large Intestine

Crown of Anal Pleasure

This Lv. 13 equipment increases Armor by 110%.

Location: Get out of Mr. Slave’s Ass

Du Rag

This LV. 1 equipment costs you $2.00 and increases 5% damage dealt to bleeding enemies.

Location: Outside U-Stor-It

Gas Mask

This LV. 2 equipment costs you $5.00 and increases Armor by 1 and decreases gross-out damage by 25.

Location: Buy from Jimbo’s Guns

Jester’s Cap

This LV. 7 equipment increases your HP by 25% and PP gain by 1.

Location: Inside a yellow chest in Jimmy’s Garage.

Sweaty Headband

Costing you $2.00, this LV. 1 equipment increases your melee damage by 5.

Location: Outside U-Stor-It

Tinfoil Hat

This LV. 5 equipment increases +6 Armor and decreases the damage taken from Aliens by 25%.

Location: Defeat Alien Conspiracy Hobo in Alien Abduction Quest

Training Gloves

It decreases blocking damage by 5%.

Location: Outside U-Stor-It

Underpants ‘Helmet’

This LV. 11 equipment makes enemies be sick when they approach you.

Location: After getting attacked by 3 Gnomes while watching your parents, find it on a defeated enemy.

WORK IN PROGRESS! Don’t forget to share the locations of costume pieces that are missing by commenting below!