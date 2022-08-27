Soul Hackers 2 Key Locations Guide

In Souls Hacker 2 as you venture around, it will be revealed to you that a few areas in Central Line are locked off. Now to access these areas, a key will be required. Wondering where might you find that key? Worry not, we have you covered. This guide will show you the Key Locations in Soul Hackers 2 so you can progress ahead with your quests.

Soul Hackers 2 Key Locations

In Souls Hacker 2, the Southwestern Path Upper Area and the Middle Area in Central Line will be closed off by a door. To enter, you’ll have to start asking around about how to access the area.

This is when you’ll come across a Timid Old Man, who will inform you that his buddy must have closed the door and that he should have the key.

Your mission now is to find his buddy, who has the keys to the locked door. The key that you’re looking for is named the Bloody Key.

The Timid Old man will also suggest that you look for his buddy, who may be nearby. Mimi will advise you to use the demons to assist you in finding the keys, which is not a bad idea at all. So, assemble your demons and go in search of the Bloody Key.

Central Upper Area Dirty Key Location

In Upper Area, the key can be found in the bottom right corner of the map where you’ll encounter Koppa Tengu. He’ll lend you the Dirty Key required to access the locked area.

However, as you get the key, you’ll be faced with two enemies. Take care of them, it won’t be too hard. Once you’re over them, you can proceed to the Southwestern path Upper Area and use the key to proceed beyond the closed door.

Central Line Upper Area Bloody Key Location

The Middle Area in the Central Line also has a locked door which also requires the Bloody Key to access beyond.

In the Middle Area, on the marked location, you’ll encounter Gremlin. Gremlin will lend you the Bloody Key. This can be used to unlock the closed door found in the Middle Area in Central Line.