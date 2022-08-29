Soul Hackers 2 Enemy Types and Weaknesses

The concept of invincible is just a fantasy even in the magical world of games. There is no such thing as perfect, and everyone has some kind of weakness that we can exploit and the same goes for every enemy in Soul Hacker 2. This guide will make sure that you know about every enemy type and their weaknesses in Soul Hackers 2.
Damage Types in Soul Hackers 2
Eight different damage types can be used against any enemy and every damage type corresponds to a certain skill that will deal the damage type under discussion.
First is the Physical damage that can be inflicted with any type of attack that features hand-to-hand combat. These attacks can include slashes, strikes, skills, and gun-type attacks.
The second one is Fire damage that can be inflicted with any type of magical skill including flame and heat-type attacks. These can be from common skills such as Agi, Maragi to Innate Spells such as Fire Breath and Pyrociastic Tempest.
Ice is another type of damage that can be inflicted on an enemy by using different kinds of magic spells that includes damaging an enemy by freezing them such as Bufu, Mabufu, Ice Breath, etc.
Electricity is the fourth type of damage that is inflicted by magical skills including lightning and electricity-type attacks. These can be any common spell such as Zio, Zionga, Thunderbolt, and many more.
Force-type damage is dealt by Physic Magic spells such as Zan, Mazan, Sonic Boom, Demon Yell, etc. The sixth type of damage is Ruin which is inflicted by poison and toxicity-type magic attacks. These can be any spells such as Bad Breath and Poison Breath.
Ranged damage is another type of damage that is inflicted by different kinds of ranged spells and attacks.
Almight type of damage can be inflicted by a grand unknown, non-elemental type of attack that cannot be hindered by any kind of block and an enemy is only safe from its wrath when they have natural resistance from it.
All Enemy Types and Weakness in Soul Hackers 2
Below are listed all of the enemies and their types in Soul Hacker 2 along with the types of damages that can be inflicted on them and the damages they are resistant to.
Demon Level 1-10
Dormarth (Beast)
- Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity
- Resistant: Force
Boorish Man (Summoner)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: None
Pixie (Fairy)
- Weakness: Range, Force
- Resistant: Electricity
Poltergeist (Rumor)
- Weakness: Fire, Electricity
- Resistant: Range
Tsuchigumo (Jirae)
- Weakness: Ice, Force
- Resistant: Range
Tense Woman (Summoner)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: None
Bicorn (Wilder)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: None
R.S. (Summoner)
- Weakness: Ice, Force
- Resistant: None
Onmoraki (Raptor)
- Weakness: Ice, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Hare of Inaba (Beast)
- Weakness: Fire, Force
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity
Cironnup (Holy)
- Weakness: Fire, Electricity
- Resistant: Ice
Mokoi (Night)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Gremlin (Jaki)
- Weakness: Range, Ice, Force
- Resistant: None
Rock (Summoner)
- Weakness: Physical
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity Force
Bicorn (Wilder)
- Weakness: Ruin
- Resistant: Physical, Range
Melon Frost (Element)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Take-Minakata (Kishin)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: None
Mermaid (Femme)
- Weakness: Physical
- Resistant: Ice, Force, Ruin
Demon Level 11-22
Zhu Tun She (Drake)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Ice
Mad Gasser (Rumor)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Range
Jack Frost (Fairy)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Angel (Divine)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Force
Menacing Man (Summoner)
- Weakness: Ice, Electricity
- Resistant: Ruin
Halphas (Fallen)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: None
Take-Minakata (Kishin)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Ice
Qing Long (Dragon)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Range
Eight-Legged Devourer (Jirae)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: Electricity
Koropokkur (Jirae)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Electricity, Ruin
Makami (Avatar)
- Weakness: Ice, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Melchizedek (Herald)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Physical
Dionysus (Fury)
- Weakness: Ice, Force
- Resistant: None
Sandman (Night)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: None
Zhen (Raptor)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Ruin
B Hawaii Frost (Element)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Ruin
Ai-Ho (Fairy)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity, Ruin
Feng Huang (Avian)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Fire, Force
Koppa Tengu (Yoma)
- Weakness: Physical, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Loa (Jaki)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Physical, Ruin
Bugs (Wilder)
- Weakness: Fire, Ruin
- Resistant: Ice
Mishaguji (Vile)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Range, Electricity
Nozuchi (Snake)
- Weakness: Ice, Force
- Resistant: Physical, Range
Leanan Sidhe (Femme)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Ice, Ruin
Karama Tengu (Genma)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Range, Ruin
Mocking Leporid (Beast)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: None
Jack-o-Lantern (Fairy)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: None
Kaburagi (Summoner)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Electricity, Ruin
Demon Level 21-30
Kurama Tengu (Genma)
- Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: Range
Inugami (Beast)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Fire, Ruin
Lemon Frost (Element)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Leanan Sidhe (Femme)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Shiisaa (Holy)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Sakuna Hikona (Kishin)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Ice, Ruin
Andras (Fallen)
- Weakness: Range, Electricity
- Resistant: None
Turbo Granny (Rumor)
- Weakness: Physical, Ruin
- Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force
Archangel (Divine)
- Weakness: Ruin
- Resistant: Fire, Ice
Lilim (Night)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Ruin
Basilisk (Drake)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: None
Tzitzimitl (Tyrant)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: None
Kodama (Jirai)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Ash (Summoner)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Range, Fire
Strawberry Frost (Element)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Hariti (Lady)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Yatagarasu (Avian)
- Weakness: Range, Force
- Resistant: None
Muu Shuwuu (Raptor)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: None
Basilisk (Drake)
- Weakness: Physical, Ice
- Resistant: None
Melchizedek (Herald)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Anahita (Megami)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Ippon-Datara (Jaki)
- Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Xuanwu (Avatar)
- Weakness: Fire, Force
- Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity
Goat-Headed Demon (Vile)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: None
Setanta (Fairy)
- Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: Physical, Range
Lamia (Femme)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Ice
Demon Level 31-40
Apsaras (Yoma)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Dionysus (Fury)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Physical
Principality (Divine)
- Weakness: Physical, Electricity
- Resistant: None
Chimera (Holy)
- Weakness: Ice, Ruin
- Resistant: Electricity
Mothman (Wilder)
- Weakness: Range, Force
- Resistant: Electricity
Quetzalcoatl (Dragon)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity
Kinmamon (Megami)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Ruin
Incubus (Night)
- Weakness: Fire, Force
- Resistant: Electricity
Futsunishi (Kishin)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Electricity, Force
Nekomata (Beast)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: None
Orobas (Fallen)
- Weakness: Ice, Ruin
- Resistant: Range, Fire, Electricity
Arahabaki (Deity)
- Weakness: Fire, Ice, Force
- Resistant: None
Vasuki (Drake)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Ice
Hell Biker (Rumor)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Fire
Nazha Taizi (Genma)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Physical, Fire, Force
Baphomet (Vile)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: None
Vouivre (Snake)
- Weakness: Ruin
- Resistant: None
Yoshitsune (Hero)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Fire
Silky (Fairy)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Demon Level 41-50
Dakini (Femme)
- Weakness: Ice, Ruin
- Resistant: Electricity
Sudama (Jirae)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: Range
Unicorn (Holy)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Electricity, Force
Power (Divine)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force
Armaiti (Herald)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Physical, fire, Electricity
Zhuque (Avian)
- Weakness: Range, Ice
- Resistant: None
Succubus (Night)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Fire, Ruin
Scathach (Megami)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Electricity
Charnobog (Reaper)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Physical, Range
Cybele (Lady)
- Weakness: Physical
- Resistant: Force
Rakshasa (Jaki)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Physical
Surt (Tyrant)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Ice
Orthus (Beast)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Physical, Range
Fenrir (Wilder)
- Weakness: Ruin
- Resistant: Physical
Kudlak (Night)
- Weakness: Fire, Ruin
- Resistant: Physical, Electricity
Zaou-Gongen (Fury)
- Weakness: Electricity
- Resistant: Physical, Range, Ruin
Nue (Wilder)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Physical
Gurulu (Raptor)
- Weakness: Fire, Ruin
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity
Valkyrie (Yoma)
- Weakness: Fire, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Oyamatsumi (Kishin)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Fire
Vritra (Dragon)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: Ice
Doppelganger (Rumor)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: None
Sandalphon (Herald)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Ruin
Baihu (Holy)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Ruin
Demon Level 51-60
Fafnir (Drake)
- Weakness: Ice, Force
- Resistant: None
Cu Chulainn (Genma)
- Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Dominion (Divine)
- Weakness: Physical, Ruin
- Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force
Pazuzu (Vile)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: Range, Fire
Thunderbird (Avian)
- Weakness: Range, Force
- Resistant: None
Titania (Fairy)
- Weakness: Physical
- Resistant: None
Decarabia (Fallen)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Electricity, Force
Loki (Tyrant)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Ice, Electricity
Yamata-no-Orochi (Snake)
- Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: None
Anubis (Avatar)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity, Force
Ishtar (Megami)
- Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Ruin
- Resistant: Range, Force
Cerberus (Beast)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: None
Azazel (Tyrant)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: None
Girimekhala (Jaki)
- Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity
- Resistant: None
Anzu (Raptor)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Ruin, Physical
Nemissa (Cyber)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: None
Demon Level 61+
Asura (Fury)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: None
Masakado (Hero)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force
Mara (Tyrant)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: Physical, Force
Rangda (Femme)
- Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Force
- Resistant: None
Ganesha (Yoma)
- Weakness: Fire, Electricity
- Resistant: Physical
Fenrir (Wilder)
- Weakness: Ruin
- Resistant: None
Throne (Divine)
- Weakness: Range
- Resistant: None
Skadi (Lady)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Ananta (Dragon)
- Weakness: Force, Ruin
- Resistant: Physical, Range, Fire, Ice, Electricity
Parvati (Megami)
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistant: None
Yurlunger (Snake)
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistant: None
Huang Long (Dragon)
- Weakness: None
- Resistant: None
Satan (Tyrant)
- Weakness: Force
- Resistant: None