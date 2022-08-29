Soul Hackers 2 Enemy Types and Weaknesses

The concept of invincible is just a fantasy even in the magical world of games. There is no such thing as perfect, and everyone has some kind of weakness that we can exploit and the same goes for every enemy in Soul Hacker 2. This guide will make sure that you know about every enemy type and their weaknesses in Soul Hackers 2.

Damage Types in Soul Hackers 2

Eight different damage types can be used against any enemy and every damage type corresponds to a certain skill that will deal the damage type under discussion.

First is the Physical damage that can be inflicted with any type of attack that features hand-to-hand combat. These attacks can include slashes, strikes, skills, and gun-type attacks.

The second one is Fire damage that can be inflicted with any type of magical skill including flame and heat-type attacks. These can be from common skills such as Agi, Maragi to Innate Spells such as Fire Breath and Pyrociastic Tempest.

Ice is another type of damage that can be inflicted on an enemy by using different kinds of magic spells that includes damaging an enemy by freezing them such as Bufu, Mabufu, Ice Breath, etc.

Electricity is the fourth type of damage that is inflicted by magical skills including lightning and electricity-type attacks. These can be any common spell such as Zio, Zionga, Thunderbolt, and many more.

Force-type damage is dealt by Physic Magic spells such as Zan, Mazan, Sonic Boom, Demon Yell, etc. The sixth type of damage is Ruin which is inflicted by poison and toxicity-type magic attacks. These can be any spells such as Bad Breath and Poison Breath.

Ranged damage is another type of damage that is inflicted by different kinds of ranged spells and attacks.

Almight type of damage can be inflicted by a grand unknown, non-elemental type of attack that cannot be hindered by any kind of block and an enemy is only safe from its wrath when they have natural resistance from it.

All Enemy Types and Weakness in Soul Hackers 2

Below are listed all of the enemies and their types in Soul Hacker 2 along with the types of damages that can be inflicted on them and the damages they are resistant to.

Demon Level 1-10

Dormarth (Beast)

Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity

Resistant: Force

Boorish Man (Summoner)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: None

Pixie (Fairy)

Weakness: Range, Force

Resistant: Electricity

Poltergeist (Rumor)

Weakness: Fire, Electricity

Resistant: Range

Tsuchigumo (Jirae)

Weakness: Ice, Force

Resistant: Range

Tense Woman (Summoner)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: None

Bicorn (Wilder)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: None

R.S. (Summoner)

Weakness: Ice, Force

Resistant: None

Onmoraki (Raptor)

Weakness: Ice, Ruin

Resistant: None

Hare of Inaba (Beast)

Weakness: Fire, Force

Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Cironnup (Holy)

Weakness: Fire, Electricity

Resistant: Ice

Mokoi (Night)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: None

Gremlin (Jaki)

Weakness: Range, Ice, Force

Resistant: None

Rock (Summoner)

Weakness: Physical

Resistant: Ice, Electricity Force

Bicorn (Wilder)

Weakness: Ruin

Resistant: Physical, Range

Melon Frost (Element)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Take-Minakata (Kishin)

Weakness: None

Resistant: None

Mermaid (Femme)

Weakness: Physical

Resistant: Ice, Force, Ruin

Demon Level 11-22

Zhu Tun She (Drake)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Ice

Mad Gasser (Rumor)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Range

Jack Frost (Fairy)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Angel (Divine)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Force

Menacing Man (Summoner)

Weakness: Ice, Electricity

Resistant: Ruin

Halphas (Fallen)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: None

Take-Minakata (Kishin)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Ice

Qing Long (Dragon)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Range

Eight-Legged Devourer (Jirae)

Weakness: None

Resistant: Electricity

Koropokkur (Jirae)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Electricity, Ruin

Makami (Avatar)

Weakness: Ice, Ruin

Resistant: None

Melchizedek (Herald)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Physical

Dionysus (Fury)

Weakness: Ice, Force

Resistant: None

Sandman (Night)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: None

Zhen (Raptor)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Ruin

B Hawaii Frost (Element)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Ruin

Ai-Ho (Fairy)

Weakness: None

Resistant: Ice, Electricity, Ruin

Feng Huang (Avian)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Fire, Force

Koppa Tengu (Yoma)

Weakness: Physical, Ruin

Resistant: None

Loa (Jaki)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Physical, Ruin

Bugs (Wilder)

Weakness: Fire, Ruin

Resistant: Ice

Mishaguji (Vile)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Range, Electricity

Nozuchi (Snake)

Weakness: Ice, Force

Resistant: Physical, Range

Leanan Sidhe (Femme)



Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Ice, Ruin

Karama Tengu (Genma)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Range, Ruin

Mocking Leporid (Beast)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: None

Jack-o-Lantern (Fairy)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: None

Kaburagi (Summoner)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Electricity, Ruin

Demon Level 21-30

Kurama Tengu (Genma)

Weakness: Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: Range

Inugami (Beast)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Fire, Ruin

Lemon Frost (Element)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Leanan Sidhe (Femme)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Shiisaa (Holy)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Sakuna Hikona (Kishin)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Ice, Ruin

Andras (Fallen)

Weakness: Range, Electricity

Resistant: None

Turbo Granny (Rumor)

Weakness: Physical, Ruin

Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Archangel (Divine)

Weakness: Ruin

Resistant: Fire, Ice

Lilim (Night)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Ruin

Basilisk (Drake)

Weakness: None

Resistant: None

Tzitzimitl (Tyrant)

Weakness: None

Resistant: None

Kodama (Jirai)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Ash (Summoner)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Range, Fire

Strawberry Frost (Element)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Hariti (Lady)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: None

Yatagarasu (Avian)

Weakness: Range, Force

Resistant: None

Muu Shuwuu (Raptor)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: None

Basilisk (Drake)

Weakness: Physical, Ice

Resistant: None

Melchizedek (Herald)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Anahita (Megami)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Ippon-Datara (Jaki)

Weakness: Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: None

Xuanwu (Avatar)

Weakness: Fire, Force

Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity

Goat-Headed Demon (Vile)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: None

Setanta (Fairy)

Weakness: Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: Physical, Range

Lamia (Femme)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Ice

Demon Level 31-40

Apsaras (Yoma)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Dionysus (Fury)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Physical

Principality (Divine)

Weakness: Physical, Electricity

Resistant: None

Chimera (Holy)

Weakness: Ice, Ruin

Resistant: Electricity

Mothman (Wilder)

Weakness: Range, Force

Resistant: Electricity

Quetzalcoatl (Dragon)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Kinmamon (Megami)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Ruin

Incubus (Night)

Weakness: Fire, Force

Resistant: Electricity

Futsunishi (Kishin)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Electricity, Force

Nekomata (Beast)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: None

Orobas (Fallen)

Weakness: Ice, Ruin

Resistant: Range, Fire, Electricity

Arahabaki (Deity)

Weakness: Fire, Ice, Force

Resistant: None

Vasuki (Drake)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Ice

Hell Biker (Rumor)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Fire

Nazha Taizi (Genma)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Physical, Fire, Force

Baphomet (Vile)



Weakness: Ice

Resistant: None

Vouivre (Snake)

Weakness: Ruin

Resistant: None

Yoshitsune (Hero)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Fire

Silky (Fairy)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Demon Level 41-50

Dakini (Femme)

Weakness: Ice, Ruin

Resistant: Electricity

Sudama (Jirae)

Weakness: None

Resistant: Range

Unicorn (Holy)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Electricity, Force

Power (Divine)



Weakness: Range

Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Armaiti (Herald)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Physical, fire, Electricity

Zhuque (Avian)

Weakness: Range, Ice

Resistant: None

Succubus (Night)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Fire, Ruin

Scathach (Megami)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Electricity

Charnobog (Reaper)



Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Physical, Range

Cybele (Lady)

Weakness: Physical

Resistant: Force

Rakshasa (Jaki)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Physical

Surt (Tyrant)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Ice

Orthus (Beast)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Physical, Range

Fenrir (Wilder)



Weakness: Ruin

Resistant: Physical

Kudlak (Night)

Weakness: Fire, Ruin

Resistant: Physical, Electricity

Zaou-Gongen (Fury)

Weakness: Electricity

Resistant: Physical, Range, Ruin

Nue (Wilder)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Physical

Gurulu (Raptor)

Weakness: Fire, Ruin

Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Valkyrie (Yoma)

Weakness: Fire, Ruin

Resistant: None

Oyamatsumi (Kishin)



Weakness: Force

Resistant: Fire

Vritra (Dragon)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: Ice

Doppelganger (Rumor)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: None

Sandalphon (Herald)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Ruin

Baihu (Holy)



Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Ruin

Demon Level 51-60

Fafnir (Drake)

Weakness: Ice, Force

Resistant: None

Cu Chulainn (Genma)

Weakness: Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: None

Dominion (Divine)

Weakness: Physical, Ruin

Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Pazuzu (Vile)

Weakness: None

Resistant: Range, Fire

Thunderbird (Avian)

Weakness: Range, Force

Resistant: None

Titania (Fairy)

Weakness: Physical

Resistant: None

Decarabia (Fallen)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Electricity, Force

Loki (Tyrant)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Yamata-no-Orochi (Snake)

Weakness: Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: None

Anubis (Avatar)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity, Force

Ishtar (Megami)

Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Ruin

Resistant: Range, Force

Cerberus (Beast)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: None

Azazel (Tyrant)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: None

Girimekhala (Jaki)

Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity

Resistant: None

Anzu (Raptor)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Ruin, Physical

Nemissa (Cyber)

Weakness: Force

Resistant: None

Demon Level 61+

Asura (Fury)



Weakness: None

Resistant: None

Masakado (Hero)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Mara (Tyrant)



Weakness: Ice

Resistant: Physical, Force

Rangda (Femme)

Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Force

Resistant: None

Ganesha (Yoma)

Weakness: Fire, Electricity

Resistant: Physical

Fenrir (Wilder)

Weakness: Ruin

Resistant: None

Throne (Divine)

Weakness: Range

Resistant: None

Skadi (Lady)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Ananta (Dragon)

Weakness: Force, Ruin

Resistant: Physical, Range, Fire, Ice, Electricity

Parvati (Megami)

Weakness: Ice

Resistant: None

Yurlunger (Snake)

Weakness: Fire

Resistant: None

Huang Long (Dragon)

Weakness: None

Resistant: None

Satan (Tyrant)