Soul Hackers 2 Enemy Types and Weaknesses

The concept of invincible is just a fantasy even in the magical world of games. There is no such thing as perfect, and everyone has some kind of weakness that we can exploit and the same goes for every enemy in Soul Hacker 2. This guide will make sure that you know about every enemy type and their weaknesses in Soul Hackers 2.

Damage Types in Soul Hackers 2

Eight different damage types can be used against any enemy and every damage type corresponds to a certain skill that will deal the damage type under discussion.

First is the Physical damage that can be inflicted with any type of attack that features hand-to-hand combat. These attacks can include slashes, strikes, skills, and gun-type attacks.

The second one is Fire damage that can be inflicted with any type of magical skill including flame and heat-type attacks. These can be from common skills such as Agi, Maragi to Innate Spells such as Fire Breath and Pyrociastic Tempest.

Ice is another type of damage that can be inflicted on an enemy by using different kinds of magic spells that includes damaging an enemy by freezing them such as Bufu, Mabufu, Ice Breath, etc.

Electricity is the fourth type of damage that is inflicted by magical skills including lightning and electricity-type attacks. These can be any common spell such as Zio, Zionga, Thunderbolt, and many more.

Force-type damage is dealt by Physic Magic spells such as Zan, Mazan, Sonic Boom, Demon Yell, etc. The sixth type of damage is Ruin which is inflicted by poison and toxicity-type magic attacks. These can be any spells such as Bad Breath and Poison Breath.

Ranged damage is another type of damage that is inflicted by different kinds of ranged spells and attacks.

Almight type of damage can be inflicted by a grand unknown, non-elemental type of attack that cannot be hindered by any kind of block and an enemy is only safe from its wrath when they have natural resistance from it.

All Enemy Types and Weakness in Soul Hackers 2

Below are listed all of the enemies and their types in Soul Hacker 2 along with the types of damages that can be inflicted on them and the damages they are resistant to.

Demon Level 1-10

Dormarth (Beast)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity
  • Resistant: Force

Boorish Man (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Pixie (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Range, Force
  • Resistant: Electricity

Poltergeist (Rumor)

  • Weakness: Fire, Electricity
  • Resistant: Range

Tsuchigumo (Jirae)

  • Weakness: Ice, Force
  • Resistant: Range

Tense Woman (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Bicorn (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: None

R.S. (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Ice, Force
  • Resistant: None

Onmoraki (Raptor)

  • Weakness: Ice, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Hare of Inaba (Beast)

  • Weakness: Fire, Force
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Cironnup (Holy)

  • Weakness: Fire, Electricity
  • Resistant: Ice

Mokoi (Night)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Gremlin (Jaki)

  • Weakness: Range, Ice, Force
  • Resistant: None

Rock (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Physical
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity Force

Bicorn (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical, Range

Melon Frost (Element)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Take-Minakata (Kishin)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: None

Mermaid (Femme)

  • Weakness: Physical
  • Resistant: Ice, Force, Ruin

Demon Level 11-22

Zhu Tun She (Drake)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Ice

Mad Gasser (Rumor)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Range

Jack Frost (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Angel (Divine)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Force

Menacing Man (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Ice, Electricity
  • Resistant: Ruin

Halphas (Fallen)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: None

Take-Minakata (Kishin)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Ice

Qing Long (Dragon)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Range

Eight-Legged Devourer (Jirae)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: Electricity

Koropokkur (Jirae)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Electricity, Ruin

Makami (Avatar)

  • Weakness: Ice, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Melchizedek (Herald)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Physical

Dionysus (Fury)

  • Weakness: Ice, Force
  • Resistant: None

Sandman (Night)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Zhen (Raptor)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Ruin

B Hawaii Frost (Element)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Ruin

Ai-Ho (Fairy)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity, Ruin

Feng Huang (Avian)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Fire, Force

Koppa Tengu (Yoma)

  • Weakness: Physical, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Loa (Jaki)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Physical, Ruin

Bugs (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ruin
  • Resistant: Ice

Mishaguji (Vile)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Range, Electricity

Nozuchi (Snake)

  • Weakness: Ice, Force
  • Resistant: Physical, Range

Leanan Sidhe (Femme)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Ice, Ruin

Karama Tengu (Genma)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Range, Ruin

Mocking Leporid (Beast)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: None

Jack-o-Lantern (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: None

Kaburagi (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Electricity, Ruin

Demon Level 21-30

Kurama Tengu (Genma)

  • Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: Range

Inugami (Beast)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Fire, Ruin

Lemon Frost (Element)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Leanan Sidhe (Femme)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Shiisaa (Holy)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Sakuna Hikona (Kishin)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Ice, Ruin

Andras (Fallen)

  • Weakness: Range, Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Turbo Granny (Rumor)

  • Weakness: Physical, Ruin
  • Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Archangel (Divine)

  • Weakness: Ruin
  • Resistant: Fire, Ice

Lilim (Night)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Ruin

Basilisk (Drake)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: None

Tzitzimitl (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: None

Kodama (Jirai)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Ash (Summoner)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Range, Fire

Strawberry Frost (Element)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Hariti (Lady)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Yatagarasu (Avian)

  • Weakness: Range, Force
  • Resistant: None

Muu Shuwuu (Raptor)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: None

Basilisk (Drake)

  • Weakness: Physical, Ice
  • Resistant: None

Melchizedek (Herald)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Anahita (Megami)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Ippon-Datara (Jaki)

  • Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Xuanwu (Avatar)

  • Weakness: Fire, Force
  • Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity

Goat-Headed Demon (Vile)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: None

Setanta (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical, Range

Lamia (Femme)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Ice

Demon Level 31-40

Apsaras (Yoma)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Dionysus (Fury)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Physical

Principality (Divine)

  • Weakness: Physical, Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Chimera (Holy)

  • Weakness: Ice, Ruin
  • Resistant: Electricity

Mothman (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Range, Force
  • Resistant: Electricity

Quetzalcoatl (Dragon)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Kinmamon (Megami)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Ruin

Incubus (Night)

  • Weakness: Fire, Force
  • Resistant: Electricity

Futsunishi (Kishin)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Electricity, Force

Nekomata (Beast)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Orobas (Fallen)

  • Weakness: Ice, Ruin
  • Resistant: Range, Fire, Electricity

Arahabaki (Deity)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ice, Force
  • Resistant: None

Vasuki (Drake)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Ice

Hell Biker (Rumor)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Fire

Nazha Taizi (Genma)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Physical, Fire, Force

Baphomet (Vile)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: None

Vouivre (Snake)

  • Weakness: Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Yoshitsune (Hero)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Fire

Silky (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Demon Level 41-50

Dakini (Femme)

  • Weakness: Ice, Ruin
  • Resistant: Electricity

Sudama (Jirae)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: Range

Unicorn (Holy)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Electricity, Force

Power (Divine)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Armaiti (Herald)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Physical, fire, Electricity

Zhuque (Avian)

  • Weakness: Range, Ice
  • Resistant: None

Succubus (Night)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Fire, Ruin

Scathach (Megami)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Electricity

Charnobog (Reaper)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Physical, Range

Cybele (Lady)

  • Weakness: Physical
  • Resistant: Force

Rakshasa (Jaki)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical

Surt (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Ice

Orthus (Beast)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Physical, Range

Fenrir (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical

Kudlak (Night)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical, Electricity

Zaou-Gongen (Fury)

  • Weakness: Electricity
  • Resistant: Physical, Range, Ruin

Nue (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Physical

Gurulu (Raptor)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ruin
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Valkyrie (Yoma)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Oyamatsumi (Kishin)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Fire

Vritra (Dragon)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: Ice

Doppelganger (Rumor)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: None

Sandalphon (Herald)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Ruin

Baihu (Holy)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Ruin

Demon Level 51-60

Fafnir (Drake)

  • Weakness: Ice, Force
  • Resistant: None

Cu Chulainn (Genma)

  • Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Dominion (Divine)

  • Weakness: Physical, Ruin
  • Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Pazuzu (Vile)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: Range, Fire

Thunderbird (Avian)

  • Weakness: Range, Force
  • Resistant: None

Titania (Fairy)

  • Weakness: Physical
  • Resistant: None

Decarabia (Fallen)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Electricity, Force

Loki (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Ice, Electricity

Yamata-no-Orochi (Snake)

  • Weakness: Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Anubis (Avatar)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: Physical, Range, Ice, Electricity, Force

Ishtar (Megami)

  • Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Ruin
  • Resistant: Range, Force

Cerberus (Beast)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: None

Azazel (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: None

Girimekhala (Jaki)

  • Weakness: Fire, Ice, Electricity
  • Resistant: None

Anzu (Raptor)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Ruin, Physical

Nemissa (Cyber)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: None

Demon Level 61+

Asura (Fury)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: None

Masakado (Hero)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Force

Mara (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: Physical, Force

Rangda (Femme)

  • Weakness: Ice, Electricity, Force
  • Resistant: None

Ganesha (Yoma)

  • Weakness: Fire, Electricity
  • Resistant: Physical

Fenrir (Wilder)

  • Weakness: Ruin
  • Resistant: None

Throne (Divine)

  • Weakness: Range
  • Resistant: None

Skadi (Lady)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Ananta (Dragon)

  • Weakness: Force, Ruin
  • Resistant: Physical, Range, Fire, Ice, Electricity

Parvati (Megami)

  • Weakness: Ice
  • Resistant: None

Yurlunger (Snake)

  • Weakness: Fire
  • Resistant: None

Huang Long (Dragon)

  • Weakness: None
  • Resistant: None

Satan (Tyrant)

  • Weakness: Force
  • Resistant: None

