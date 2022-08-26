Soul Hackers 2 Best Food And Where To Get Them

Soul Hackers 2 is an RPG game that features turn-based combat and a unique story. The game itself is the latest installment in the Megami Tensei series. Many people compare this game to the persona series but the two while sharing some similarities are very different games in terms of story and certain gameplay mechanics.

In addition to a turn-based combat system, this game features “social features” for you to interact with your party. One of these features allows you to eat food along with their party members. This feature is added not only for an aesthetic reason but also ties into the gameplay as all the foods grant passive abilities to you and your party members when eaten. Therefore, the right food is essential for smooth progression.

How To Unlock Food In Soul Hackers 2

You will not have access to food at the start of the game but fret not, the eating mechanics can still be unlocked fairly early on.

All you have to do is clear the tutorial sections and defeat the tutorial boss named R.S. before returning to the safe house. Only then will you unlock the ability to eat food.

You can go through the safe house menu to see all of the available food. You can consume everything on the menu to gain their various food buffs.

While choosing the food, you should pay attention to whether your party members love the food being served or not. Food liked by a character will feature a happy-face icon. Therefore, you should always select food that is liked by all your party members, and also has an appropriate buff.

These buffs will activate once you enter combat and will remain active as long as you don’t leave the area in which they are activated. This means if your buffs are activated in a dungeon and you leave the dungeon to enter the overworld, you will lose your buffs.

How To Get The Best Food Buffs In Soul Hackers 2

There is a long list of food (and food buffs) that you can try out in the game, most of which you will have to purchase while adventuring in the Overworld.

Declaring a specific food to be the best in Soul Hacks 2 is hence a difficult task. Deciding on food depends on your needs and requirements. If you want to negotiate with demons, you should go with Negoti-ale. If you want more HP, Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge would be the best choice. It all depends on what particular buffs with help you progress smoothly.

That being said, the following is a list of food with decent buffs you should definitely keep on your radar. The list also points out the location from where you can purchase the food and whether your characters like or dislike the said food.

Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge

Buff: Allows your allies to recover HP while exploring dungeons.

Location: Heidrun Bar in Shinsado.

Figue: Love

Saizo: Normal

Milady: Normal

Arrow: Love

Ringo: Love

Chakra Flan

Buff: Allows your allies to recover MP while exploring dungeons.

Location: Convenient Store in Karakucho.

Figue: Love

Saizo: Normal

Milady: Normal

Arrow: Love

Ringo: Love

Negoti-ale

Buff: Reduces the level requirements needed to negotiate with demons.

Location: Vending Machine in Karakucho.

Figue: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Milady: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Ringo: Normal

Philanthropic Shoyu Ramen

Buff: Improves the healing abilities of your allies during combat.

Location: Reman Station in Karakucho.

Figue: Love

Saizo: Normal

Milady: Sad

Arrow: Love

Ringo: Normal

Critical Boscaiola

Buff: Increases the critical strike rate of your allies.

Location: Pizza Shop in Karakucho.

Figue: Love

Saizo: Sad

Milady: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Ringo: Love

Placebo Drink

Buff: Increases your dungeon loot and allies heal you more often.

Location: Vending Machine in Karakucho.

Figue: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Milady: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Ringo: Normal