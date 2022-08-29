Soul Hackers 2 Trivia Quiz Answers to Academics Wanted

A questline in Soul Hackers 2 involves interacting with a man who is interested in learning more about the history and stories of several demons. You will learn how to obtain each of these quiz quests in this Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted Quest Guide as well as all the answers you will need to successfully complete the test.

Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted Trivia Answers

Academics Wanted Quest in Soul Hackers 2 consists of three parts. After completing each part, you will be awarded with rewards.

Academics Wanted Quest Part 1

The first part of the Academics Wanted Quest requires you to fuse two demons. The recommended level for this part is 14. You will be asked three questions and if answer them correctly, you will be rewarded with 6000 yen.

Below is a list of all the questions with their answers:

Question

What is the current name of the country where the story of Night Mokoi Originated?

Answer: Australia

Question

What is the translated meaning of Jirae Koropokkur’s name?

Answer: Dweller beneath the butterbur

Question

Which demon is also known by the title “count of death and destruction”?

Answer: Halphas

Academics Wanted Quest Part 2

The second part of this will be unlocked after you fight Ash at the Ozaki Hope Tower and recommended level for this quest 38. To complete this part of the quest, you will be asked four questions. If you answer these questions correctly, you will be rewarded with 24,000 yen.

Question

What is the name of the demon said to seduce men and born from the demon Lilith?

Answer: Lilim

Question

Nezha Taizi is the Chinese heroic god in the form of a young boy. Whom did he fight?

Answer: Sun Wukong

Question

The Raptor Muu Shuwuu was supposedly a girl who never knew love. What is she known to drain from her victims?

Answer: Brains

Question

What two things is the Greeg god Dionysus associated with?

Answer: Drink and Theater

Academics Wanted Quest Part 3

The last part of the Academics Wanted Quest will be unlocked after you figure out a way of gaining access to the 24th Municipal Ward. The recommended level for this quest is 59. You will be asked five questions here and after answering those questions correctly, you will be rewarded with 180,000 yen.

Question

Divine Power is a ranked title for angels. What is their original Greek name?

Answer: Exousiai

Question

Which of these demons is known to have a great knowledge of both birds and jewelry?

Answer: Decarabia

Question

Which evil dragon is famous for being slain by the Scandinavian hero, Siegfried?

Answer: Fafnir

Question

Concerning the vampire Kudlak and the emissary of light, Kresnik. What color are their animal forms when they do battle?

Answer: Black and White

Question

What is the name of the place of judgment where the Egyptian god Anubis weighs the hearts of the dead?

Answer: The Court of Osiris