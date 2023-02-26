How To Get 3D Printer In Sons Of The Forest

In order to survive on the vicious island of Sons of the Forest, you will need to get your hands on a variety of different items. Although you can craft many items like Torches and Spears, you will still require some items that cant be crafted by hand, but will still be crucial for survival.

Such items can be made, or rather printed, with the 3D printer. These include items like a Mask to scare off cannibals, a Flask to store water, Tech Mesh to craft tech armor, a Sled for transport, etc.

Although some of the items aren’t that crucial and are required later on in the game, you will need stuff like Flasks early on so you can travel far from water sources without the risk of getting dehydrated.

This makes the Sons of the Forest 3D printer a very important asset to have.

Sons of the Forest 3D Printer location

The 3D Printer is a high-tech item, so you won’t be able to craft it yourself. Luckily, there is already a 3D printer in the game you can find. It is located in one of the bunkers that you usually find in a cave.

It’s not that far from the main crash site though, estimated to be a bit more than a day’s walk from the crash site if you don’t get distracted.

The location of this cave will be marked on your GPS as a green pulsating icon. There will be plenty of these “points of interest icons” on the GPS, but this one lies towards the western edge of the map.

You can zoom out of your GPS to get a fair idea of where you need to go.

Once you’re at the point of interest, look around till you find an old, broken-down golf cart covered with vines. Just ahead of it, you will be able to see a few rocks and a cave entrance hiding underneath the ground.

Head inside the cave and not long ahead you will enter the bunker. There are no enemies here, so you don’t need to worry about that. You will be able to see a small room just ahead of you as you enter the cave.

This room contains the Sons of the Forest 3D Printer, along with a laptop with which you can alternate between the stuff you want to print, a bed, and a few more necessary items.

How to use the 3D Printer

The 3D Printer requires Printer Resin to run. It will already have around 1000ml Printer Resin to start with, but you can also find more in the room.

You can head over to the laptop to switch between items you can print. You can also see how much Printer Resin each item requires – with the Sled amounting to the highest, i.e. 1000ml.

Try to get the necessary items first, like the Flask and the Mask so you don’t have to worry about running out of Resin.