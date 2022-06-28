How To Unlock All Character Skins In Sniper Elite 5

There are plenty of skins and headgears to unlock in Sniper Elite 5. Some will be unlocked through simple progression, while others will require you to perform a feat of strength. The following guide will help you unlock all skins in the game. Below are the details of how you can unlock these character skins and headgears in every mode of Sniper Elite 5.
There are four modes in Sniper Elite 5 and each mode has a different requirement to unlock skins. Note that skins are just for cosmetic purposes. They don’t give you any abilities or enhancements or any pay-to-win features.
How To Unlock All Campaign Skins In Sniper Elite 5
Lieutenant Charles Fairburne
Nothing needs to be done for this as this skin is unlocked from the start.
Jeff Sullivan
You need to complete every single campaign mission in order as well as kill an Axis invader in the Invasion mode.
Resistance fighter (Male)
You need to complete every single campaign mission as well as survive 12 waves on a survival map.
Monica Grep
This skin can be unlocked by just completing every single campaign mission.
Marie Knight
This skin can be unlocked by completing every single campaign mission.
555. In the air
The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on three survival maps.
Charlie Barton
You need to kill an Axis invader in the Invasion mode at least five times and complete all the campaign missions.
Resistance fighter
By completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.
Harry Hawker
This skin can be unlocked by completing every single campaign mission.
How To Unlock All Campaign Headgear
Partisan hat (Blue)
All 12 waves on the two maps and every single campaign mission need to be done.
Partisan hat (White)
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
Partisan field lid
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
Partisan service cap
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
US soldier helmet
Completion of all 12 waves on three survival maps needs to be done to get this headgear.
Marie’s beret
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
Partisan beret (Brown)
Complete all the 12 missions on the survival map and complete every single campaign mission.
Monica’s hat
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
Partisan peaked cap
This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.
How To Unlock All Axis Invasion Skins
The following is a list of all Invasion skins and the number of kills required to unlock them.
- German Infantry: 0 kills
- German Engineer: 0 kills
- Infantry of the Navy: 0 kills
- German Support Hunter: 3 kills
- Foreign Spy: 2 kills
- German Sniper: 12 kills
- German Scout: 7 kills
- German Field Officer: 20 kills
- Navy Officer: 40 kills
- Paratroopers: 60 kills
- German Elite Sniper: 75 kills
- Sniper in Ghillie Suit: 100 kills
How To Unlock All Axis Invasion Headgears
The following is a list of all Invasion headgears and the number of kills required in the Invasion mode to unlock them.
- German Infantry Helmet: 0 kills
- German Field Cap: 0 kills
- German Infantry Cap: 0 kills
- German Engineer Cap: 0 kills
- German Hunter Helmet: 0 kills
- German Kriegsmarine Cap: 0 kills
- German Infantry Helmet (Black): 7 kills
- German Foreign Espionage Helmet: 2 kills
How To Unlock All Survival Skins
Jeff Sullivan
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Monica Grep
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Marie Knight
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Charlie Barton
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Lieutenant Charles Fairburne
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Harry Hawker
This skin is unlocked from the start.
Resistance Fighter (Male)
The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on survival maps.
555th in the air
The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on survival maps.
Resistance Fighter (Woman)
The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.
How To Unlock All Survival Headgears
Partisan Hat (White)
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Partisan Field Cap
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Partisan Service Cap
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Marie’s beret
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Monica’s Hat
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Partisan Visor Lid
This headgear is unlocked from the start.
Partisan Hat (Blue)
The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.
US Soldier Helmet
The headgear can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on three survival maps.
Partisan Hat (Brown)
The headgear can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on a survival map.
How To Unlock All Multiplayer Skins
The following is a list of all multiplayer skins and the multiplayer rank required to unlock them.
- 555th in the Air: Rank 1
- Resistance Fighter (Female): Rank 1
- German Infantry: Rank 1
- German Engineer: Rank 1
- Marie Knight: Rank 2
- Foreign Spy: Rank 4
- Resistance Fighter (Male): Rank 6
- German Scout: Rank 8
- Harry Hawker: Rank 10
- German Sniper: Rank 12
- Monica Grep: Rank 14
- Infantry of the Navy: Rank 16
- Charlie Barton: Rank 18
- German field officer: Rank 20
- Jeff Sullivan: Rank 22
- German Elite sniper: Rank 24
- US Paratroopers: Rank 26
- German Support Hunter: Rank 28
- Navy Officer: Rank 30
- Imperial Japanese Naval Officer: Rank 32
- German Scientist: Rank 34
- Paratroopers: Rank 36
- Senior Ijn Officer: Rank 38
- Commander Friedrich Vogel: Rank 40
- Obergruppenfuhrer Abelard Moller: Rank 43
- Lieutenant Charles Fairburne: Rank 46
- Sniper in Ghillie Suit: Rank 50
How To Unlock All Multiplayer Headgears
The following is a list of all multiplayer headgears and the multiplayer rank required to unlock them.
- Paritsan Beret (Blue): Rank 1
- Partisan Hat (white): Rank 1
- Partisan Field Cap: Rank 1
- Partisan Service Cap: Rank 1
- US Soldier Helmet: Rank 1
- German Infantry Helmet (Black): Rank 1
- German Engineer Cap: Rank 1
- German Infantry Helmet (Black): Rank 1
- German Field Cap: Rank 1
- Monica’s Bat: Rank 14
- Marie’s Beret: Rank 2
- Partisan Hat (Brown): Rank 6
- Partisan Peaked Cap: Rank 18
- German Infantry Cap: Rank 8
- German Hunter Helmet: Rank 28