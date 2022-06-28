How To Unlock All Character Skins In Sniper Elite 5

There are plenty of skins and headgears to unlock in Sniper Elite 5. Some will be unlocked through simple progression, while others will require you to perform a feat of strength. The following guide will help you unlock all skins in the game. Below are the details of how you can unlock these character skins and headgears in every mode of Sniper Elite 5.

There are four modes in Sniper Elite 5 and each mode has a different requirement to unlock skins. Note that skins are just for cosmetic purposes. They don’t give you any abilities or enhancements or any pay-to-win features.

How To Unlock All Campaign Skins In Sniper Elite 5

Lieutenant Charles Fairburne

Nothing needs to be done for this as this skin is unlocked from the start.

Jeff Sullivan

You need to complete every single campaign mission in order as well as kill an Axis invader in the Invasion mode.

Resistance fighter (Male)

You need to complete every single campaign mission as well as survive 12 waves on a survival map.

Monica Grep

This skin can be unlocked by just completing every single campaign mission.

Marie Knight

This skin can be unlocked by completing every single campaign mission.

555. In the air

The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on three survival maps.

Charlie Barton

You need to kill an Axis invader in the Invasion mode at least five times and complete all the campaign missions.

Resistance fighter

By completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.

Harry Hawker

This skin can be unlocked by completing every single campaign mission.

How To Unlock All Campaign Headgear

Partisan hat (Blue)

All 12 waves on the two maps and every single campaign mission need to be done.

Partisan hat (White)

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

Partisan field lid

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

Partisan service cap

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

US soldier helmet

Completion of all 12 waves on three survival maps needs to be done to get this headgear.

Marie’s beret

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

Partisan beret (Brown)

Complete all the 12 missions on the survival map and complete every single campaign mission.

Monica’s hat

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

Partisan peaked cap

This skin can be obtained by completing every single campaign mission.

How To Unlock All Axis Invasion Skins

The following is a list of all Invasion skins and the number of kills required to unlock them.

German Infantry: 0 kills

0 kills German Engineer: 0 kills

0 kills Infantry of the Navy: 0 kills

0 kills German Support Hunter: 3 kills

3 kills Foreign Spy: 2 kills

2 kills German Sniper: 12 kills

12 kills German Scout: 7 kills

7 kills German Field Officer: 20 kills

20 kills Navy Officer: 40 kills

40 kills Paratroopers: 60 kills

60 kills German Elite Sniper: 75 kills

75 kills Sniper in Ghillie Suit: 100 kills

How To Unlock All Axis Invasion Headgears

The following is a list of all Invasion headgears and the number of kills required in the Invasion mode to unlock them.

German Infantry Helmet: 0 kills

0 kills German Field Cap: 0 kills

0 kills German Infantry Cap: 0 kills

0 kills German Engineer Cap: 0 kills

0 kills German Hunter Helmet: 0 kills

0 kills German Kriegsmarine Cap: 0 kills

0 kills German Infantry Helmet (Black): 7 kills

7 kills German Foreign Espionage Helmet: 2 kills

How To Unlock All Survival Skins

Jeff Sullivan

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Monica Grep

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Marie Knight

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Charlie Barton

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Lieutenant Charles Fairburne

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Harry Hawker

This skin is unlocked from the start.

Resistance Fighter (Male)

The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on survival maps.

555th in the air

The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on survival maps.

Resistance Fighter (Woman)

The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.

How To Unlock All Survival Headgears

Partisan Hat (White)

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Partisan Field Cap

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Partisan Service Cap

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Marie’s beret

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Monica’s Hat

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Partisan Visor Lid

This headgear is unlocked from the start.

Partisan Hat (Blue)

The skin can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on two survival maps.

US Soldier Helmet

The headgear can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on three survival maps.

Partisan Hat (Brown)

The headgear can be obtained by completing all 12 waves on a survival map.

How To Unlock All Multiplayer Skins

The following is a list of all multiplayer skins and the multiplayer rank required to unlock them.

555th in the Air: Rank 1

Rank 1 Resistance Fighter (Female): Rank 1

Rank 1 German Infantry: Rank 1

Rank 1 German Engineer: Rank 1

Rank 1 Marie Knight: Rank 2

Rank 2 Foreign Spy: Rank 4

Rank 4 Resistance Fighter (Male): Rank 6

Rank 6 German Scout: Rank 8

Rank 8 Harry Hawker: Rank 10

Rank 10 German Sniper: Rank 12

Rank 12 Monica Grep: Rank 14

Rank 14 Infantry of the Navy: Rank 16

Rank 16 Charlie Barton: Rank 18

Rank 18 German field officer: Rank 20

Rank 20 Jeff Sullivan: Rank 22

Rank 22 German Elite sniper: Rank 24

Rank 24 US Paratroopers: Rank 26

Rank 26 German Support Hunter: Rank 28

Rank 28 Navy Officer: Rank 30

Rank 30 Imperial Japanese Naval Officer: Rank 32

Rank 32 German Scientist: Rank 34

Rank 34 Paratroopers: Rank 36

Rank 36 Senior Ijn Officer: Rank 38

Rank 38 Commander Friedrich Vogel: Rank 40

Rank 40 Obergruppenfuhrer Abelard Moller: Rank 43

Rank 43 Lieutenant Charles Fairburne: Rank 46

Rank 46 Sniper in Ghillie Suit: Rank 50

How To Unlock All Multiplayer Headgears

The following is a list of all multiplayer headgears and the multiplayer rank required to unlock them.