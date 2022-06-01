Leveling up in Sniper Elite 5 means earning skill points which can be spent to unlock special skills or perks. The following guide will help you decide which skills or perks to unlock first in Sniper Elite 5 to make the early game a breeze.

As you progress through Sniper Elite 5, you continue to earn skill points with XP. These skill points can be used to unlock special skills/perks. The special skills are divided into 3 categories; Combat, Equipment, and Body and there are a total of 27 skills altogether.

Some of the skills require only 1 skill point while others require more, but it is up to you to choose from them. If you’re having trouble deciding on which skills to choose, don’t worry. We have prepared a guide to inform you of the best skills to unlock early on in the game

Sniper Elite 5 Best Skills To Unlock First

There are three categories of skills in Sniper Elite 5: Combat, Equipment, and Body. These total up to 27 skills in the game. Below are all of the skills for each category in addition to the ones we highly recommend unlocking first.

Combat Skills

Skill Name Effect Skill Point Cost Back in the Fight Allows you to use a medkit to revive yourself while you are downed 1 No Time to Bleed Allows you to use secondary weapons while you are downed 1 Combat Medic Allows you to use bandages to revive yourself instead of medkits 2 Steady Hand Greatly reduces the scope instability whilst taking damage 1 Swift Hands allows enemies to be looted automatically after a takedown 2 Triangulation Allows you to tag enemies through the scope if they shoot at you 1 Advanced Triangulation Allows you to tag enemies through the scope if they hit you 2 Grenade Throwback allows you to throw back enemy grenades 1 Quick Trap allows you to quickly throw down a trap for enemies 2

You’ll find less use of Combat Skills because you’ll mostly be using stealth throughout the game. Hence, skills like Grenade Throwback and Quick Trap are pretty much futile.

There are, however, a few skills in this category that might help you a lot in the early stages of the game. Swift Hands, for one, allows you to loot your enemies quicker than before, so those few seconds aren’t a liability and you can get away with a faster takedown.

There’s also Combat Medic to save yourself a vital medkit for later. Lastly, Advanced Triangulation to locate your enemies will play a vital role to plan your next step during the early game.

Equipment Skills

Skill Name Effect Skill Point Cost Scavenge Weapon Ammo Allows you to extract ammunition from found weapons 1 Extra Item Slot 1 Adds an extra item slot 1 Extra item Slot 2 Adds another extra item slot 2 Carry More Decoys Increases the max carrying capacity of Decoys and Bottles 1 Pistol Special Ammo Adds an extra special ammunition slot for the Pistol 2 Carry More Explosives Increases the max carrying capacity of TNT and Grenades 1 Secondary Special Ammo Adds an extra special ammunition slot for the Secondary Weapon 2 Carry more Traps Increases the max carrying capacity of your Mines 1 Rifle Special Ammo Adds an extra special ammunition slot for the Rifle 2

Equipment Skills are pretty much self-explanatory and you can pick the ones you like best according to your play style. We do though highly recommend taking Scavenge Weapon Ammo to make sure you don’t run out of ammo early on in the game. Taking the Extra Item Slots will also help you immensely during the early game.

Body Skills

Skill Name Effect Skill Point Cost Maintain Focus Increases the time taken for effects to wear off whilst using Focus for long periods 1 Cardio Reduces the increase of your heart rate when sprinting 1 Deep Breath Reduces the increase of your heart cast by Empty Lung 2 Focus Range Increases the area of Focus 1 Focus Movement Increases your movement speed whilst Focus is Active 2 Health Boost 1 Adds an extra health bar 1 Health Boost 2 Adds another extra health bar 2 Speedy Recovery Regeneration of your Health starts earlier 1 Stabilized Reduces your heart rate when using a Medkit or Bandage 2

Body Skills pretty much define your character in the game. The skills you pick here will stay relevant throughout the course of the game.

We highly recommend picking Health Boosts to better your chances of survival during the early game. Furthermore, Cardio and Deep Breath will work in tandem to help you have a steady aim.