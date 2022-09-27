Where To Find Phosphor Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

The Slime Ranchers franchise is back with its second installment. The new world is quite vast, and there are many regions one can explore, and not forget the unique and sometimes bizarre slimes you may find on your way.

Some Slimes are humongous, while some fly with their wings, others have horns, and some may be easy to find, while finding others may be difficult. In the game, one such specie is Phosphor Slimes, and these cuties can glow.

Follow this guide if you want to know where to find the Phosphor Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

When to find Phosphor Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to make your way to the Rainbow Fields, west of the conservatory, to find Phosphor Slimes in the game. There are two things worth noting here.

Firstly, Phosphor Slimes have no exact location. They spawn at random and tend to roam the areas. Hence, you will have to keep searching and exploring the Rainbow Fields.

Secondly, and most importantly, Phosphor Slimes can only be found during the night. If you are not able to find them, it is probably because you are searching during the day.

Phosphor Slimes hide during the day because they cannot bare the sunlight. The sun is too hot for them. So, they only come out at night.

Travel at night, and you’ll be successful in meeting these cute slimes. You’ll know when you see them, because of their shiny blue body, horns like that of snails, and tiny wings on their backs and as they glow, it seems like you have sighted a firefly. These are the reasons which make it super easy to find them at night time.

One thing that you can do to make your search more efficient is to craft a Jetpack. That will allow you to reach high places from where to scan the horizon for glowing Phosphor Slimes. Hence, speeding up your search.

When you do find Phosphor Slimes, remember that you must feed them Cuberries. Luckily, Cuberry trees can also be found in the same Rainbow Fields area.