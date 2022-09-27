How To Get Cuberry In Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 features many kinds of slime for you to meet, greet, and catch to bring back to your ranch. Feeding these slimes will make them drop a unique material or resource that you can then use to craft or upgrade equipment.

However, slimes are picky eaters. You cannot just feed them anything at random. In the case of Phosphor Slimes, for example, you will need to feed them Cuberry.

The following guide will tell you all of the locations where you can find Cuberry in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Cuberry in Slime Rancher 2

Cuberry grows on trees in the game. Considering the lush landscapes, you would think that finding them would be easy. They are not.

Cuberry trees only grow in a couple of locations, which makes it both easy and grinding to harvest them in bulks.

The first location you can go to find Cuberry is the starting area of the game. The Rainbow Fields, west of the conservatory, have loads of Cuberry trees scattered across its fields. You will be able to identify them easily because they appear like giant strawberries hanging from large trees.

Do note that you will require a Resource Harvester to harvest them. Go close to a Cuberry tree and use your Resource Harvester to start farming Cuberries.

Do also note that you can also find Cuberries on the ground around the trees. They tend to fall off their branches.

If you are finding it hard to come across more Cuberry trees, try searching at a higher or elevated location. Cuberry trees mostly grow on ledges or cliffs. If you spot a hill from a distance, there are bound to be Cuberry trees over there.

For a long-term solution, we recommend that you plant your own Cuberry tree at your farm. You can convert any empty plot in the Conservatory into a garden for only 250 coins and plant a Cuberry seed there to grow your own Cuberry tree. Your new Cuberry tree will be a source of endless Cuberries for you.