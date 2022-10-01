Hunter Slimes are one of the many types of slimes in Slime Rancher 2 that you will need to capture for the expansion of your base. This is because their Plorts sells for a good amount of Newbucks in the market, enough to allow you to start considering expansion plans.

The following guide will tell you where to find Hunter Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Hunter Slime locations in Slime Rancher 2

Like many other species of Slimes, you’ll find Hunter Slime in the Starlight Strand region. You’ll have to unlock this region first if you haven’t done it yet.

To unlock the Starlight Strand travel towards the southern end of Rainbow Field. On your way, at the entrance of a cave, you’ll find a huge Cotton Gordo stuck here.

To pass through you’ll have to feed this Cotton Gordo with vegetables. It will make it explode. After you’re done there, interact with the item behind the Gordo to unlock the Starlight Strand region.

However, there’s a better way to do this all as well, which is heading towards the north end of the Rainbow Fields. This will unlock Ember Valley. On your way, you’ll interact with a Pink Gordo rather. Players often visit Ember Valley in search of Radiant Ore. Once you get your hands on Radiant Ore, you can now access the Jetpack.

Using a Jetpack, explore the far south part of the Starlight Strand. Using a Jetpack is advised because this will take not much time for you to reach the side.

Note that meat is the favorite diet of Hunter Slimes. So if you’re intending to keep them on your farm you’ll have to breed a lot of Roostro as well, because it is their favorite meal.

Don’t let them go hungry for far too long, otherwise, they will come out of their pen and hunt down each Roostro you have hidden on your farm.