How to Find, Fill, and Use Soul Gems in Skyrim

Soul Gems are magical items in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that serve as a storage space for the Souls that are collected from enemies and then are used to give items or weapons magical properties via Enchanting. There are multiple types of Soul Gems, each with its own property. In this article, we shall look into Soul Gems in Skyrim, how to find them, and their use.

How to Get Soul Gems in Skyrim

Soul Gems can be found throughout the map, mostly on dead bodies and chests. Soul Gems can also be bought from merchants in Skyrim. Solitude, Riten, and Falkreath are a few vendors who can sell you Souls Gems. Each Soul Gem has a restriction to which kind of souls it can hold. We will look into the types of Soul Gems in depth later on in the article. One important thing to remember is that once a Soul Gem is used, it is gone from your inventory.

If you are looking for Soul Gem farming methods, there are a couple you can try. Go to Blackreach and look for Geode Veins. Mining these veins will give you Soul Gems along with other ores. Make sure that you have an axe on you. You can also look for Falmer Hives in Blackreach, as they also carry Soul Gems. And if you have a Soul trap enchantment on your weapons, you can also trap their souls.

While you can go for Soul Gem hunting, I think it’s better to spend your time farming more valuable items and use their money to purchase Soul Gems. Th choice, however, is yours.

How to Fill Soul Gems Using Soul Trap

Soul Trap is a spell in Skyrim that enables its caster to capture the soul of the human, animal, undead, or any other creature that it has been cast on. The spell has a duration, so make sure the target is killed before the spell wears off. If the target dies after the spell wears off, then you will not receive its soul.

Soul Trap spell can be learned using its Spell Tome. To get the tome, make your way to any magic vendor. You will most likely find this spell on them. Your best bet would be to go to the College of Winterhold and buy it from Phinis Gestor or Falion in Markarth.

Soul Trap can be cast on any enemy, and if the enemy dies before the spell wears off, the soul can be trapped, given you have the ideal Soul Gem.

Another way to capture souls easily is to use the spell Soul Stealer on your weapons. This way, when you kill enemies with those weapons, the souls will automatically transfer into the relevant soul gems.

Types and Uses of Soul Gems

There are a total of 5 types of Soul Gems. Each gem has its own unique property of what kind of souls it can trap. Below are the names and list of creatures that fit into specific Soul Gems:

Petty Soul Gem (Level 1-4)

Chicken

Elk

Cow

Deer

Draugr

Dog

Snow Fox

Frostbite Spider (Small)

Wisp

Fox

Goat

Wolf

Hare

Horker

Mudcrab

Slaughterfish

Skeever

Skeleton

Large Mudcrab

Giant Mudcrab

Lesser Soul Gem (Level 5-16)

Bear

Horse

Chaurus

Ice Wolf

Ice Wraiths

Shade

Troll

Dragon

Draugr Overlord

Draugr Wight

Sabre Cat

Snow Sabre Cat

Dremora Caitiff

Dremora Churl

Dwarven Spider Worker

Falmers

Frostbite Spider Red (Large)

Frostbite Spider White (Large)

Frostbite Spider Red (Giant)

Restless Draugr

Spriggan

Flame Atronach

Common Soul Gems – Upto Level 28

Alduin’s Bane

Cave Bear

Snow Bear

Chaurus Reaper

Blood Dragon

Draugr Scourge

Draugr Scourge Lord

Dremora

Frostbite Spider White(Giant)

Hagraven

Spriggan Matron

Frost Atronach

Frost Troll

Dremora Kynreeve

Dremora Kynval

Dwarven Sphere

Dwarven Sphere Guardian

Dwarven Spider

Dwarven Spider Guardian

Falmer Boss Spellsword Skulker

Falmer Boss Warrior Skulker

Falmer Boss Spellsword Gloomlurker

Falmer Boss Warrior Gloomlurker

Falmer Gloomlurker

Falmer Spellsword Gloomlurker

Falmer Warrior Gloomlurker

Greater Soul Gems – Upto Level 38

Giant

Frost Dragon

Dremora Lord

Dremora Markynaz

Draugr Deathlord

Draugr Death Overlord

Dwarven Sphere Master

Falmer Spellsword Nightprowler

Falmer Warrior Nightprowler

Falmer Boss Spellsword Nightprowler

Falmer Boss Warrior Nightprowler

Falmer Nightprowler

Wispmother

Storm Atronach

Grand Soul Gems – Higher Then Level 38

Shadowmere

Ancient Dragon

Elder Dragon

Dragon Priest

Falmer Shadowmaster

Falmer Spellsword Shadowmaster

Falmer Warrior Shadowmaster

Falmer Boss Warrior Shadowmaster

Falmer Boss Spellsword Shadowmaster

Dremora Valkynaz

Mammoth

Soul Gems are used to imbue weapons and armor with enchantments of desired effects. More powerful magical effects demand a more powerful soul. Imbuing magical effects using Soul Gems increases your Blacksmith skill. Soul Gems can also be used to recharge their enchanted gear at the cost of the Soul Gem itself. So keep a hefty amount in your pocket for that.

There are some special Soul Gems in Skyrim that, unlike these simple Soul Gems, last longer and can trap souls irrespective of their category. These special Soul Gems are the Black Soul Gem, The Azura’s Star, and The Black Star. The Black Soul Gem can store a good number of all kinds of souls and can be used for a certain number of times, after which it breaks. The Azua’s Star is unbreakable and stores the same kind of soul as a Grand Soul Gem. The Black Star, however, is unbreakable and can store all kinds of souls.