Want to go shopping in Skyrim? find these vendors, merchants, and traders dealing in all types of goods. Be it the spells you want to learn, liquor you want to drink, foods you want eat to replenish your health, or if you want to heal your wounds – there is a skilled person for all sorts of hazards in Skyrim and this Skyrim Vendors Locations Guide will lead you to them.

Before you jump to the list, understand the key:

Type of Service
Location
Name of the Vendor/Trader

Table of Contents

Apothecary
Following are the NPCs dealing in Apothecary that you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Angeline’s Aromatics)

  • Angeline Morrard

Morthal (Thaumaturgist’s Hut)

  • Lami

Dawnstar (The Mortar and Pestle)

  • Frida

Markarth (The Hag’s Cure)

  • Bothela

Mor Khazgur

  • Sharamph

Dushnikh Yal

  • Murbul

Whiterun (Arcadia’s Cauldron)

  • NArcadia

Windhelm

  • Nurelion

Falkreath (Grave Concoctions)

  • Zaria

Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary

  • Babette

Riften (Elgrim’s Elixirs)

  • Elgrim

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Herluin Lothaire

Windhelm (Nurelion, The White Phial)

  • Quintas Navale

Bartenders
Following are the bartenders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Windhelm

  • Ambarys Rendar

Riverwood

  • Orgnar

Riften (The Bee and Barb)

  • Talen-Jei

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Vekel the Man

Ivarstead

  • Lynly Star-Sung

Blacksmiths
Following are the Blacmsmiths you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude

  • Beirand

Haafingar Stormcloak Camp

  • Stormcloack Quartermaster

Hjaalmarch Stormcloack Camp

  • Stormcloack Quartermaster

Hjaalmarch Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)

  • Rustleif

Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)

  • Seren

Pale Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Pale Stormcloak Camp

  • Stormcloak Quartermaster

Winterhold Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Markarth (Forge)

  • Ghorza

Markarth (Understone Keep)

  • Moth gro-Bagol

Reach Stormcloak Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Reach Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Dushnikh Yal

  • Gharol

Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)

  • Adrianne Avenicci

Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)

  • Ulfberth War-Bear

Whiterun (Skyforge and The Underforge)

  • Eorlund Gray-Mane

Whiterun (Merchant Square)

  • Fralia Gray-Mane

Whiterun Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Riverwood

  • Alvor

Whiterun Stormcloak Camp

  • Stormcloak Quartermaster

Windhelm (Blacksmith Quarters)

  • Oengul War-Anvil

Gloombound Mine

  • Dushamub

Eastmarch Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Falkreath (Lod’s House)

  • Lod

Falkreath Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Falkreath Stormcloak Camp

  • Stormcloak Quartermaster

Riften (Balimund)

  • Balimund

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Arnskar Ember-Master

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Vanryth Gatharian

Rift Stormcloak Camp

  • Stormcloak Quartermaster

Rift Imperial Camp

  • Imperial Quartermaster

Shor’s Stone

  • Filnjar

Carriage Drivers
Following are the carriage drivers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solutide (Lower Watchtower)

  • Thaer

Markarth Stables

  • Kibell

Whiterun Stables

  • Bjorlam

Windhelm Stables

  • Alfarinn

Riften Stables

  • Sigaar

Fence Traders
Following are the fence traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Winking Skeever)

  • Gulum-Ei

College of Winterhold

  • Enthir

Markarth (Endon’s House)

  • Endon

Honningbrew Meadery

  • Mallus Maccius

Windhelm (Marketplace)

  • Niranye

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Tonilia

Caravans (Ri’saad)

  • Ri’saad

Caravans (Ri’saad)

  • Atahba

Caravans (Ma’dran)

  • Ma’jahad

Caravans (Ahkari)

  • Zaynabi

Fletcher Traders
Following are the fletcher traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude

  • Fihada

Whiterun (The Drunken Huntsman)

  • Elrindir

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

  • Syndus

Food Suppliers
Following are the food suppliers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Market Stalls)

  • Addvar

Solitude (Market Stalls)

  • Jala and Greta

Solitude (Market Stalls)

  • Evette San

Markarth (Marketplace)

  • Hogni Red-Arm

Whiterun (Marketplace)

  • Anoriath

Honningbrew Meadery

  • Sabjorn

Windhelm (Marketplace)

  • Hillevi Cruel-Sea

Riften (Black-Briar Meadery)

  • Ungrien

Whiterun (Marketplace)

  • Carlotte Valentia

Riften (Haelga’s Bunkhouse)

  • Haelga

General Item Merchants
Following are the general item merchants you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Radiant Raiment)

  • Endarie

Solitude (Bits and Pieces)

  • Sayma

Winterhold (Birna’s Oddments)

  • Birna

College of Winterhold

  • Enthir

Markarth (Arnleif and Sons Trading Company)

  • Lisbet

Whiterun (Marketplace)

  • Falia Gray-Mane

Whiterun (Belethor’s General Good)

  • Belethor

Riverwood

  • Lucan Valerius

Windhelm (Marketplace)

  • Aval Atheron

Windhelm (Marketplace)

  • Niranye

Windhelm (Sadri’s Used Wares)

  • Revyn Sadri

Falkreath (Gray Pine Goods)

  • Solaf

Riften (Marketplace)

  • Marise Aravel

Riften (Marketplace)

  • Brand-Shei

Riften (Marketplace)

  • Grelka

Riften (Pawned Prawn)

  • Bersi Honey-Hand

Caravans (Ri’saad)

  • Ri’saad

Caravans (Ahkari)

  • Ahkari

Caravans (Ma’dran)

  • Ma’dran

Innkeepers
Following are the Innkeepers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (The Winking Skeever)

  • Corpulus Vinius

Dragon Bridge

  • Faida

Morthal (Moorside Inn)

  • Jonna

Dawnstar (Windpeak Inn)

  • Thoring

Nightgate Inn

  • Hadring

Markarth (Silver-Blood Inn)

  • Frabbi and Kleppr

Old Hroldan

  • Eydis

Whiterun (The Bannered Mare)

  • Hulda

Rorikstead

  • Mralki

Riverwood

  • Delphine

Windhelm (Candlehearth Hall)

  • Elda Early-Dawn

Kynesgrove

  • Iddra

Falkreath (Dead Man’s Drink)

  • Valga Vinicia

Riften (The Bee and the Barb)

  • Keerava

Ivarstead

  • Wilhelm

Jewelers
Following are the jewelers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Markarth (Marketplace)

  • Kerah

Riften (Marketplace)

  • Madesi

Special

College of Winterhold

  • Enthir

College of Winterhold

  • Urog gro-Shub

Markarth Stables

  • Banning

Spell Vendor

Solitude (Blue Palace)

  • Sybille Stentor

Morthal (Falion’s House)

  • Falion

Dawnstar (The White Hall)

  • Madena

College of Winterhold

  • Tolfdir

College of Winterhold

  • Phinis Gestor

College of Winterhold

  • Faralda

College of Winterhold

  • Drevis Neloren

College of Winterhold

  • Colette Marence

Markarth (Understone Keep)

  • Calcelmo

Whiterun (Dragonsreach)

  • Farengar Secret-Fire

Windhelm (Palace of the Kings)

  • Wuunferth the Unliving

Riften (Mistveil Keep)

  • Wylandriah

Stablemasters
Following are the stable masters you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Katla’s Farm

  • Geimund

Markarth Stables

  • Cedran

Whiterun Stables

  • Skulvar Sable-Hilt

Windhelm Stables

  • Ulundil

Riften Stables

  • Hofgrir Horse-Crusher

If you can find certain someone in the list, you can ask, and I will gladly help you out.

