Want to go shopping in Skyrim? find these vendors, merchants, and traders dealing in all types of goods. Be it the spells you want to learn, liquor you want to drink, foods you want eat to replenish your health, or if you want to heal your wounds – there is a skilled person for all sorts of hazards in Skyrim and this Skyrim Vendors Locations Guide will lead you to them.
Skyrim Vendors Locations Guide
Before you jump to the list, understand the key:
Type of Service
Location
Name of the Vendor/Trader
Table of Contents
- Apothecary
- Bartenders
- Blacksmiths
- Carriage Drivers
- Fence Traders
- Fletcher Traders
- Food Suppliers
- General Item Merchants
- Innkeepers
- Jewelers
- Stablemasters
Apothecary
Following are the NPCs dealing in Apothecary that you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude (Angeline’s Aromatics)
- Angeline Morrard
Morthal (Thaumaturgist’s Hut)
- Lami
Dawnstar (The Mortar and Pestle)
- Frida
Markarth (The Hag’s Cure)
- Bothela
Mor Khazgur
- Sharamph
Dushnikh Yal
- Murbul
Whiterun (Arcadia’s Cauldron)
- NArcadia
Windhelm
- Nurelion
Falkreath (Grave Concoctions)
- Zaria
Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary
- Babette
Riften (Elgrim’s Elixirs)
- Elgrim
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Herluin Lothaire
Windhelm (Nurelion, The White Phial)
- Quintas Navale
Bartenders
Following are the bartenders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Windhelm
- Ambarys Rendar
Riverwood
- Orgnar
Riften (The Bee and Barb)
- Talen-Jei
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Vekel the Man
Ivarstead
- Lynly Star-Sung
Blacksmiths
Following are the Blacmsmiths you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude
- Beirand
Haafingar Stormcloak Camp
- Stormcloack Quartermaster
Hjaalmarch Stormcloack Camp
- Stormcloack Quartermaster
Hjaalmarch Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)
- Rustleif
Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)
- Seren
Pale Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Pale Stormcloak Camp
- Stormcloak Quartermaster
Winterhold Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Markarth (Forge)
- Ghorza
Markarth (Understone Keep)
- Moth gro-Bagol
Reach Stormcloak Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Reach Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Dushnikh Yal
- Gharol
Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)
- Adrianne Avenicci
Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)
- Ulfberth War-Bear
Whiterun (Skyforge and The Underforge)
- Eorlund Gray-Mane
Whiterun (Merchant Square)
- Fralia Gray-Mane
Whiterun Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Riverwood
- Alvor
Whiterun Stormcloak Camp
- Stormcloak Quartermaster
Windhelm (Blacksmith Quarters)
- Oengul War-Anvil
Gloombound Mine
- Dushamub
Eastmarch Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Falkreath (Lod’s House)
- Lod
Falkreath Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Falkreath Stormcloak Camp
- Stormcloak Quartermaster
Riften (Balimund)
- Balimund
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Arnskar Ember-Master
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Vanryth Gatharian
Rift Stormcloak Camp
- Stormcloak Quartermaster
Rift Imperial Camp
- Imperial Quartermaster
Shor’s Stone
- Filnjar
Carriage Drivers
Following are the carriage drivers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solutide (Lower Watchtower)
- Thaer
Markarth Stables
- Kibell
Whiterun Stables
- Bjorlam
Windhelm Stables
- Alfarinn
Riften Stables
- Sigaar
Fence Traders
Following are the fence traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude (Winking Skeever)
- Gulum-Ei
College of Winterhold
- Enthir
Markarth (Endon’s House)
- Endon
Honningbrew Meadery
- Mallus Maccius
Windhelm (Marketplace)
- Niranye
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Tonilia
Caravans (Ri’saad)
- Ri’saad
Caravans (Ri’saad)
- Atahba
Caravans (Ma’dran)
- Ma’jahad
Caravans (Ahkari)
- Zaynabi
Fletcher Traders
Following are the fletcher traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude
- Fihada
Whiterun (The Drunken Huntsman)
- Elrindir
Riften (The Ragged Flagon)
- Syndus
Food Suppliers
Following are the food suppliers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude (Market Stalls)
- Addvar
Solitude (Market Stalls)
- Jala and Greta
Solitude (Market Stalls)
- Evette San
Markarth (Marketplace)
- Hogni Red-Arm
Whiterun (Marketplace)
- Anoriath
Honningbrew Meadery
- Sabjorn
Windhelm (Marketplace)
- Hillevi Cruel-Sea
Riften (Black-Briar Meadery)
- Ungrien
Whiterun (Marketplace)
- Carlotte Valentia
Riften (Haelga’s Bunkhouse)
- Haelga
General Item Merchants
Following are the general item merchants you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude (Radiant Raiment)
- Endarie
Solitude (Bits and Pieces)
- Sayma
Winterhold (Birna’s Oddments)
- Birna
College of Winterhold
- Enthir
Markarth (Arnleif and Sons Trading Company)
- Lisbet
Whiterun (Marketplace)
- Falia Gray-Mane
Whiterun (Belethor’s General Good)
- Belethor
Riverwood
- Lucan Valerius
Windhelm (Marketplace)
- Aval Atheron
Windhelm (Marketplace)
- Niranye
Windhelm (Sadri’s Used Wares)
- Revyn Sadri
Falkreath (Gray Pine Goods)
- Solaf
Riften (Marketplace)
- Marise Aravel
Riften (Marketplace)
- Brand-Shei
Riften (Marketplace)
- Grelka
Riften (Pawned Prawn)
- Bersi Honey-Hand
Caravans (Ri’saad)
- Ri’saad
Caravans (Ahkari)
- Ahkari
Caravans (Ma’dran)
- Ma’dran
Innkeepers
Following are the Innkeepers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Solitude (The Winking Skeever)
- Corpulus Vinius
Dragon Bridge
- Faida
Morthal (Moorside Inn)
- Jonna
Dawnstar (Windpeak Inn)
- Thoring
Nightgate Inn
- Hadring
Markarth (Silver-Blood Inn)
- Frabbi and Kleppr
Old Hroldan
- Eydis
Whiterun (The Bannered Mare)
- Hulda
Rorikstead
- Mralki
Riverwood
- Delphine
Windhelm (Candlehearth Hall)
- Elda Early-Dawn
Kynesgrove
- Iddra
Falkreath (Dead Man’s Drink)
- Valga Vinicia
Riften (The Bee and the Barb)
- Keerava
Ivarstead
- Wilhelm
Jewelers
Following are the jewelers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Markarth (Marketplace)
- Kerah
Riften (Marketplace)
- Madesi
Special
College of Winterhold
- Enthir
College of Winterhold
- Urog gro-Shub
Markarth Stables
- Banning
Spell Vendor
Solitude (Blue Palace)
- Sybille Stentor
Morthal (Falion’s House)
- Falion
Dawnstar (The White Hall)
- Madena
College of Winterhold
- Tolfdir
College of Winterhold
- Phinis Gestor
College of Winterhold
- Faralda
College of Winterhold
- Drevis Neloren
College of Winterhold
- Colette Marence
Markarth (Understone Keep)
- Calcelmo
Whiterun (Dragonsreach)
- Farengar Secret-Fire
Windhelm (Palace of the Kings)
- Wuunferth the Unliving
Riften (Mistveil Keep)
- Wylandriah
Stablemasters
Following are the stable masters you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.
Katla’s Farm
- Geimund
Markarth Stables
- Cedran
Whiterun Stables
- Skulvar Sable-Hilt
Windhelm Stables
- Ulundil
Riften Stables
- Hofgrir Horse-Crusher
If you can find certain someone in the list, you can ask, and I will gladly help you out.