Want to go shopping in Skyrim? find these vendors, merchants, and traders dealing in all types of goods. Be it the spells you want to learn, liquor you want to drink, foods you want eat to replenish your health, or if you want to heal your wounds – there is a skilled person for all sorts of hazards in Skyrim and this Skyrim Vendors Locations Guide will lead you to them.

Skyrim Vendors Locations Guide

Before you jump to the list, understand the key:

Type of Service

Location

Name of the Vendor/Trader

Table of Contents

Apothecary

Following are the NPCs dealing in Apothecary that you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Angeline’s Aromatics)

Angeline Morrard

Morthal (Thaumaturgist’s Hut)

Lami

Dawnstar (The Mortar and Pestle)

Frida

Markarth (The Hag’s Cure)

Bothela

Mor Khazgur

Sharamph

Dushnikh Yal

Murbul

Whiterun (Arcadia’s Cauldron)

NArcadia

Windhelm

Nurelion

Falkreath (Grave Concoctions)

Zaria

Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary

Babette

Riften (Elgrim’s Elixirs)

Elgrim

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Herluin Lothaire

Windhelm (Nurelion, The White Phial)

Quintas Navale

Bartenders

Following are the bartenders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Windhelm

Ambarys Rendar

Riverwood

Orgnar

Riften (The Bee and Barb)

Talen-Jei

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Vekel the Man

Ivarstead

Lynly Star-Sung

Blacksmiths

Following are the Blacmsmiths you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude

Beirand

Haafingar Stormcloak Camp

Stormcloack Quartermaster

Hjaalmarch Stormcloack Camp

Stormcloack Quartermaster

Hjaalmarch Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)

Rustleif

Dawnstar (Rustleif’s House)

Seren

Pale Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Pale Stormcloak Camp

Stormcloak Quartermaster

Winterhold Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Markarth (Forge)

Ghorza

Markarth (Understone Keep)

Moth gro-Bagol

Reach Stormcloak Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Reach Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Dushnikh Yal

Gharol

Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)

Adrianne Avenicci

Whiterun (Warmaiden’s)

Ulfberth War-Bear

Whiterun (Skyforge and The Underforge)

Eorlund Gray-Mane

Whiterun (Merchant Square)

Fralia Gray-Mane

Whiterun Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Riverwood

Alvor

Whiterun Stormcloak Camp

Stormcloak Quartermaster

Windhelm (Blacksmith Quarters)

Oengul War-Anvil

Gloombound Mine

Dushamub

Eastmarch Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Falkreath (Lod’s House)

Lod

Falkreath Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Falkreath Stormcloak Camp

Stormcloak Quartermaster

Riften (Balimund)

Balimund

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Arnskar Ember-Master

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Vanryth Gatharian

Rift Stormcloak Camp

Stormcloak Quartermaster

Rift Imperial Camp

Imperial Quartermaster

Shor’s Stone

Filnjar

Carriage Drivers

Following are the carriage drivers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solutide (Lower Watchtower)

Thaer

Markarth Stables

Kibell

Whiterun Stables

Bjorlam

Windhelm Stables

Alfarinn

Riften Stables

Sigaar

Fence Traders

Following are the fence traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Winking Skeever)

Gulum-Ei

College of Winterhold

Enthir

Markarth (Endon’s House)

Endon

Honningbrew Meadery

Mallus Maccius

Windhelm (Marketplace)

Niranye

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Tonilia

Caravans (Ri’saad)

Ri’saad

Caravans (Ri’saad)

Atahba

Caravans (Ma’dran)

Ma’jahad

Caravans (Ahkari)

Zaynabi

Fletcher Traders

Following are the fletcher traders you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude

Fihada

Whiterun (The Drunken Huntsman)

Elrindir

Riften (The Ragged Flagon)

Syndus

Food Suppliers

Following are the food suppliers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Market Stalls)

Addvar

Solitude (Market Stalls)

Jala and Greta

Solitude (Market Stalls)

Evette San

Markarth (Marketplace)

Hogni Red-Arm

Whiterun (Marketplace)

Anoriath

Honningbrew Meadery

Sabjorn

Windhelm (Marketplace)

Hillevi Cruel-Sea

Riften (Black-Briar Meadery)

Ungrien

Whiterun (Marketplace)

Carlotte Valentia

Riften (Haelga’s Bunkhouse)

Haelga

General Item Merchants

Following are the general item merchants you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (Radiant Raiment)

Endarie

Solitude (Bits and Pieces)

Sayma

Winterhold (Birna’s Oddments)

Birna

College of Winterhold

Enthir

Markarth (Arnleif and Sons Trading Company)

Lisbet

Whiterun (Marketplace)

Falia Gray-Mane

Whiterun (Belethor’s General Good)

Belethor

Riverwood

Lucan Valerius

Windhelm (Marketplace)

Aval Atheron

Windhelm (Marketplace)

Niranye

Windhelm (Sadri’s Used Wares)

Revyn Sadri

Falkreath (Gray Pine Goods)

Solaf

Riften (Marketplace)

Marise Aravel

Riften (Marketplace)

Brand-Shei

Riften (Marketplace)

Grelka

Riften (Pawned Prawn)

Bersi Honey-Hand

Caravans (Ri’saad)

Ri’saad

Caravans (Ahkari)

Ahkari

Caravans (Ma’dran)

Ma’dran

Innkeepers

Following are the Innkeepers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Solitude (The Winking Skeever)

Corpulus Vinius

Dragon Bridge

Faida

Morthal (Moorside Inn)

Jonna

Dawnstar (Windpeak Inn)

Thoring

Nightgate Inn

Hadring

Markarth (Silver-Blood Inn)

Frabbi and Kleppr

Old Hroldan

Eydis

Whiterun (The Bannered Mare)

Hulda

Rorikstead

Mralki

Riverwood

Delphine

Windhelm (Candlehearth Hall)

Elda Early-Dawn

Kynesgrove

Iddra

Falkreath (Dead Man’s Drink)

Valga Vinicia

Riften (The Bee and the Barb)

Keerava

Ivarstead

Wilhelm

Jewelers

Following are the jewelers you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Markarth (Marketplace)

Kerah

Riften (Marketplace)

Madesi

Special

College of Winterhold

Enthir

College of Winterhold

Urog gro-Shub

Markarth Stables

Banning

Spell Vendor

Solitude (Blue Palace)

Sybille Stentor

Morthal (Falion’s House)

Falion

Dawnstar (The White Hall)

Madena

College of Winterhold

Tolfdir

College of Winterhold

Phinis Gestor

College of Winterhold

Faralda

College of Winterhold

Drevis Neloren

College of Winterhold

Colette Marence

Markarth (Understone Keep)

Calcelmo

Whiterun (Dragonsreach)

Farengar Secret-Fire

Windhelm (Palace of the Kings)

Wuunferth the Unliving

Riften (Mistveil Keep)

Wylandriah

Stablemasters

Following are the stable masters you can find Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.

Katla’s Farm

Geimund

Markarth Stables

Cedran

Whiterun Stables

Skulvar Sable-Hilt

Windhelm Stables

Ulundil

Riften Stables

Hofgrir Horse-Crusher

If you can find certain someone in the list, you can ask, and I will gladly help you out.