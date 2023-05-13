Skyrim Unique Weapons and Armor Locations Guide



Most of the leveled up (legendary) items are obtained through quest rewards. The item’s level is dependent on the player’s level and the time on which the reward is given. Some items don’t improve if you’re a higher-level character or some items will have better physical, magical or enchanting abilities.

Skyrim Unique Weapons and Armor Locations

Unique Weapons

Two-Handed

Following are the two handed unique weapons in Skyrim:

Battle Axes

Headsman’s Axe

Ahtar, Jailor of Solitude carries it. You can either pickpocket him to get this weapon or you can do him a favor and recruit him as your follower to get this weapon. The location for this weapon is Solitude.

Base Damage: 17

Weight: 11

Base Value: 15

The Woodsman’s Friend

Location. Lake Ilinalta, The Conjuror’s Altar

You will find it southwest of the altar, by some cut logs, next to a dead body.

Base Damage: 17

Weight: 20

Base Value: 28

The Rueful Axe

Location. Rimerock Burrow

You will find it during Daedric Quest – A Daedra’s Best Friend.

Base Damage: 22

Weight: 10

Base Value: 500

Wuuthrad

Location. Skyforge in Whiterun

Forged by Eorlund, you get it when you complete Companions Quest – Glory of the Dead.

Base Damage: 25

Weight: 25

Base Value: 2000

Great Swords

Ebony Blade

This is a two handed great sword that you can get by completing Daedric Quest called The Whispering Door. You can start this quest when you have reached level 20 and are done with the “Dragon Riding” quest. In case you are unable to start the quest, you can use the console commands setstage DA08 10.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 10

Base Value: 2000

Warhammer

Aegisbane

You have to defeat Alain Dufont in the ruins of Raldbthar to get this weapon. Alain has a prior connection to Shatter-Sheild of Windhelm along with the conversations about their stolen warhammer. This is that stolen hammer.

Base Damage: 18

Weight: 24

Base Value: 140

Ceremonial Sword

It is one of the weapons needed to open the Elder’s Cairn Door in the dungeon. You can find ti inside Volunruud. You can get it during the quest Silenced Tongues. You can pick it off the skeleton in the middle of the room.

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 12

Base Value: 5

The Longhammer

Location. Liar’s Retreat

You will have to loot bar owner’s corpse to get this weapon.

Base Damage: 21

Weight: 18

Base Value: 90

Trollsbane

Location. Cradle Stone Crag

You will find it on the corpse of Frofnir Trollsbane.

Base Damage: 20

Weight: 25

Base Value: 60

Volendrung

Location. Fallowstone Cave

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – A Cursed Tribe.

Base Damage: 25

Weight: 26

Base Value: 1843

One-Handed

Following are the one handed unique weapons in Skyrim:

Maces

Mace of Molag Bal

Location. Abandoned House in Markarth

You will get it as a reward for completing Daedric Quest – The House of Horrors.

Base Damage: 16

Weight: 18

Base Value: 1257

Swords

Bolar’s Oathblade

This was once the property Acilius Bolar. You can find this in the Bloated Man’s Grotto underneath the shrine of Talos.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 10

Base Value: 1014

Ceremonial Sword

It is one of the weapons needed to open the Elder’s Cairn Door in the dungeon. It is present inside Volunruud during the quest Silenced Tongues. The room with the display case is at the end of the tunnels.

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 12

Base Value: 5

Chillrend

You will have to steal it from the locked display in Mercer’s study room during Thieves Quest – The Pursuit. You will have to go to the tunnels under the Riftweald Manor, Riften during the fore mentioned quest. It possesses the Frostfeed enchantment.

Base Damage: 15

Weight: 16

Base Value: 1442

Dawnbreaker

This weapon will be given to you as a gift when you complete the quest “The Break of Dawn” by the Daedric Prince Meridia. It has an enchantment called “Meridia’s Retribution” with which the target in infect for a duration of ten seconds.

Base Damage: 12

Weight Base: 10

Value: 740

Dragonbane

The Dragonbane is a Katana which is located in the Sky Haven Temple. It is a lot better than the other Katanas, dealing extra damage to the dragons. Tempering Dragonbane needs one Quicksilver Ingot and the Arcane Blacksmith perk. The tempering will be doubled if you use the Steel smithing perk as well.

Damage: 14

Speed: 1

Weight: 14

Value: 2596

Drainheart Sword

The Spectral Draugr carries it along with three other unique ghost weapons. While doing the quest “The Staff of Magnus” in Labrinthian you can find this weapon. You have to disenchant it to get the Absorb Stamina enchantment but it has a limited number of charges. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 3

Base Value: 66

Eduj

You may find it in possession of Knevel the Tongue at the end of this dungeon in Volunruud during the quest “Silenced Tongues”. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 9

Base Value: 330

Gauldur Blackblade

It is wielded by Mikrul Gauldurson at the end of this dungeon. Loot the remains and it will be added automatically in your inventory. You will get it by defeating him in the quest “Forbidden Legend” that takes place in the ruins of Folgunthur.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 15

Base Value: 1286

Ghostblade

You have to go to Ansilvund and defeat Lu’ah Al-Skaven to get it. You will find ti near the bodies of Fjori and Holgeir at the end of this dungeon during the quest “A Love Beyond Death” .

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 1

Base Value: 300

Grimsever

Help Mjoll The Lioness and retrieve this weapon in Mzinchaleft. She will ask you to take Grimsever’s Return quest, agree, and then you can take this weapon.

Base Damage: 12

Weight: 14

Base Value: 350

Herebane’s Courage

This item can only be obtained via console commands.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 13

Base Value: 639

Hjalti’s Sword

Another weapon you will find in a random dungeon. The possible location to find this are:

Broken Tower Redoubt

Bruca’s Leap Redoubt

Deepwood Redoubt

Druadach Redoubt

Hag Rock Redoubt

Red Eagle Redoubt

Serpent’s Bluff Redoubt

Sundered Towers

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 12

Base Value: 13

Nightingale Blade

Karliah will give you this during the “Hard Answers”. The enchantment will absorb the health and the stamina of the victim for a second.

You need an Ebony Ingot and the Arcane Blacksmith Perk for tempering.

Damage: 14

Speed: 1

Weight: 15

Reach: 1

Value: 1665

Queen Freydis’s Sword

Its location is random and it can be found at any of the following locations:

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 10

Base Value: 45

Red Eagle’s Bane

Location. Rebel’s Cairn

Get it on a pedestal on your way out of Rebel’s Cairn after having slain Red Eagle. The red eagle chamber will be opened by placing this weapon in the right slot. You can remove it after you have defeated the red eagle.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 15

Base Value: 345

Red Eagle’s Fury

Location. Sundered Towers

This sword can be picked up after being dropped by the Forsworn Briarheart during the quest “The legend of the Red Eagle”. You will have to take it Rebel’s Cairn to progress in the quest.

Base Damage: 8

Weight: 10

Base Value: 45

The Pale Blade

The sword is a reward of The Pale Lady. Enchantment will add the effect of Frost Damage and Fear. You need a Steel Ingot and the Arcane blacksmith Perk for the tempering, Steel Smithing perk will double the benefits.

Damage: 11

Speed: 0.8

Weight: 15

Reach: 1

Value: 914

Windshear

Location. The Katariah

You will find it embedded in the far end of the forward mast.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 10

Base Value: 40

Daggers

Alessandra’s Dagger

Alessandra of Riften is the owner of this dagger and she got it from her father during her training to become a priestess of Arkay. She wishes to return this dagger to her father’s grave after she got a ceremonial dagger for finishing her training.

Base Damage: 5

Weight: 1

Base Value: 10

Amren’s Family Sword

Owned by Amren, this sword is the quest item for “Amren’s Sword” and it can be upgraded using an iron ingot. It can be present at many random locations which can be:

Halted Stream Camp

Redoran’s Retreat

Silent Moons Camp

Swindler’s Den

Valtheim Towers

White River Watch

Base Damage: 7

Weight: 9

Base Value: 25

Blade of Falkreath

This weapon will not have stats because it always varies. The only thing constant about this weapon is its name and you can get this from the Jarl of Falkreath, Siddgeir (or Dengeir of Stuhn) after you have become an honorary Thane.

Base Damage: Varies

Weight: Varies

Base Value: Varies

Blade of Hjaalmarch

The case of this weapon’s stats is the same as the former blade, as its values, materials, type and enchantment is random and will change. You will get this weapon by fulfilling the same condition as the former one which is by becoming an honorary Thane and for that you have to:

Complete “Laid to Rest” Assisting the people of Hjaalmarch.

Blade of Sacrifice

Every worshipper of Boethiah carries a Blade of Sacrifice inside Sacellum of Boethiah and you can collect several of these while doing the quest Boethiah’s Calling where Dragonborn has to kill all the worshippers. The easiest copy to get is at the beginning of this quest

Base Damage: 10

Weight: 4

Base Value: 144

Blade of the Rift

Its stats are also random and it could look like a sword, greatsword, war axe, battleaxe. mace or even a warhammer. You will get this by becoming an honorary Thane from the Jarl of Riften, Laila Law-Giver (or Maven Black-Briar) and for that you have to fulfill these conditions:

Laila Law-Giver

Complete “Skooma Trade.” Assist the people of the Rift. Purchase Honeyside.

Maven Black-Briar

Purchase Honeyside. Assisting the people of the Rift.

Blade of Woe

You can get this weapon after the quest “Death Incarnate” and another way to obtain this is by defeating Astrid in the quest “Abandoned Shack” but this will fail the quest “With Friends like These…”

Base Damage: 12

Weight: 7

Base Value: 880

Bloodthron

A one handed dagger that can kill its target in three seconds and it has slot for a soul gem. You can get this by going to the balcony of Hag’s End and find it on the altar.

Base Damage: 5

Weight: 2.5

Base Value: 183

Borvir’s Dagger

It is part of the quest called “The missing Apprentices” and you can find it near Brovir’s corpse in Journeyman’s Nook.

Base Damage: 18

Weight: 4

Base Value: 8

Kahvozein’s Fang

Location. Random Dungeon with Dragon Priest

It will be given to you by Tolfdir during College of Winterhold Radiant Quest – Alternation Ritual Spell. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 6

Weight: 5

Base Value: 9

Mehrunes’ Razor

Location. Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon

You will get it as a reward for completing Daedric Quest – Pieces of the Past. Its stats are;

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 3

Base Value: 860

Nettlebane

Location. Orphan Rock

You will get it when you complete Temple Quest – The Blessings of Nature. Its stats are as follows:

Base Damage: 16

Weight: 10

Base Value: 9

Valdr’s Lucky Dagger

Location. Moss Mother Cavern

You will get it from Valdr when you complete Hunter and Hunted quest.

Base Damage: 5

Weight: 2.5

Base Value: 15

War Axes

Ceremonial Axe

It is the Second weapon needed to open Elder’s Carin Door in the dungeon. It is found inside Volunruud.

Base Damage: 9

Weight: 14

Base Value: 5

Ulfric’s War Axe

Delivered to you by Ulfric Stormcloak. You wont have to do anything in order to get this axe. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 10

Weight: 12

Base Value: 55

Balgruuf’s War Axe

You can get this war axe by pickpocketing Balgruuf the Greater when you have finished “Message to Whiterun” and then you will get started with the quest “battle for Whiterun”.

Base Damage: 11

Weight: 12

Base Value: 55

Notched Pickaxe

Location. Throat of the World

You will find it on the rock face on the highest elevation of these mountains. You will have to go the very top during the quest “Throat of the World”. It is present just below the peak.

Base Damage: 5

Weight: 10

Base Value: 150

Okin

Location. Volunruud

This is the second weapon that you may find in possession of Knevel the Tongue. You will have to defeat him of course to get this. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 12

Weight: 11

Base Value: 150

Phantom Sword

This can only be obtained through console commands. That command is “player.additem 000771B9 X”. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 1

Weight: 0

Base Value: 0

Poacher’s Axe

Location. Halted Stream Camp

You will find it on an Orc near this forge. It would be in the possession of a bandit and he would be close to the bandit chief. You can also find this axe at a general store if you have missed it the first time.

Base Damage: 5

Weight: 10

Base Value: 31

Shagrol’s Warhammer

Location. Followstone Cave

You will find it on Giant’s Grove during Daedric Quest – The Cursed Tribe.

Base Damage: 21

Weight : 26

Base Value: 200

Archery

Following are the unique Archery Weapons in Skyirm:

Angi’s Birthday

It looks like a regular hunting bow and it can be achieved when you complete Angi’s Archery training which an unmarked quest is called “Composure, Speed, and Precision.”

Base Damage: 7

Weight : 7

Base Value: 50

Bow of the Hunt

This is an enchanted bow that deals 2points of extra damage to the animals and you have to go to the back cave at Clearspring Tarn and get this from the altar. You can upgrade it using an steel ingot. Its stats are as follows:

Base Damage: 10

Weight: 7

Base Value: 434

Drainspell Bow

The Spectral Draugr carries it along with three other unique ghost weapons. While doing the quest “The Staff of Magnus” in Labrinthian you can find this weapon. It has the ability to absorb 15 points of magicka upon every hit and it cannot be upgraded at a grindstone. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 14

Weight: 6

Base Value: 277

Dravin’s Bow

You will get it during Miscellaneous Quest called Bow to the Master. You will find this bow in Ratway Warrens in Riften inside a chest. The room that has this chest will be guarded by a Vagrant archer and a lowlife inside the vaults.

Base Damage: 7

Weight: 7

Base Value: 50

Firiniel’s End

You will find it during Dark Brotherhood Quest called “Bound Until Death”. Gabriella will leave it on a balcony overlooking the Temple of the Divines during the quest. You can then pick it up.

Base Damage: 13

Weight Base: 12

Value: 662

Froki’s Bow

Two trolls will be guarding the top most barrel at the back of Graywinter Watch and actually you have to get it back to Froki Whetted-Blade but he will let you keep him after saying that his hunting days have passed.

Base Damage: 5

Weight Base: 5

Value: 172

Karliah’s Bow

This bow can only be obtained through console commands and it has the highest damage of any bow.

Base Damage: 25

Weight Base: 9

Value: 5

Nightingale Bow

You will get it by Karliah for completing the quest “Blindighted.” The enchantment will have Frost Damage and Shock Damage effect upon the victims; it will also slow them down for a couple of seconds. You need an Ebony Ingot and the Arcan Blacksmith Perk for the tempering.

Type: Bow

Damage: 19

Speed: 0.5

Weight: 18

Value: 3405

Tempering: Ebony ingot

Enchantment: Slow (50 points for 3 seconds), Shock Damage (15 points for a second), Frost damage (30 Points)

Staves

Dragon Priest Staff

You can get this off the body of the Dragon Priest Rahgot after you have defeated him inside the ruins of Forelhost. Its stats are as follows:

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 1570

Eye of Melka

You will get it when you complete Blind Cliff Cave quest in the dungeon in which you have to kill Petra and free Melka and she will award this staff to you. You can also get this by kill Melka and take it off her corpse.

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 1234

Gadnor’s Staff of Charming

You will find it on top of the giant rock, by the body of Gadnor in Crystaldrift Cave

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 803

Halldir’s Staff

Kill Halldir an ancient Nord wizard at the end of the dungeon inside the cave in Halldir’s Cairn and get it. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 17

Weight: 8

Base Value: 625

Hevnoraak’s Staff

Kill Dragon Priest Hevnoraak at the end of the dungeon in Valthume to get this weapon. Its stats are:

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 1791

Sanguine Rose

Location. Misty Grove, Morvunskar

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – A Night to Remember. It stats are:

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 10

Base Value: 2087

Skull of Corruption

Location. Nightcaller Temple

Complete Daedric Quest – Walking Nightmare and you will get this weapon as a reward.

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 10

Base Value: 1680

Spider Control Rod

Location. Understone Keep

You can get it during Thieves Quest – Hard Answers in Calcelmo’s Lab in a room to the side of the first chamber.

Base Damage: 1

Weight: 8

Base Value: 153

Staff of Hag’s Wrath

Location. Darklight Tower

You can get it from Silvia at the end of this dungeon.

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 1310

Staff of Magnus

Location. Labyrinthian

You will get it as a reward a the end of College of Winterhold Quest – The Staff of Magnus.

Base Damage: 1

Weight: 8

Base Value: 153

Staff of Jyrik Gauldurson

Location. Saarthal

Look for this weapon lying on the altar in front of Jyrik Gauldurson at the end of the dungeon.

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 594

Staff of Tandil

Location. Random Dungeon

You will find it during College of Winterhold Radiant Quest – Arniel’s Endeavor

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 8

Base Value: 2530

Wabbajack

Location. Blue Palace Pelagius Wing, Solitude

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – The Mind of Madness.

Base Damage: 0

Weight: 10

Base Value: 1565

Unique Armor

These are the unique armor items in Skyrim:

Shield

Aela’s Shield

For this shield you have to do the Companions Quest called “Take up Arms”. Once you complete this quest it will stay in your inventory.

Base Damage: 24

Weight: 12

Base Value: 150

Shield of Solitude

Location. The Blue Palace in Solitude.

Complete Side Quest – The Wolf Queen Awakened and you will get this item as a gift from Falk Firebeard. It improves your resistance against magic by 10% and block by 15%.

Base Damage: 32

Weight: 12

Base Value: 1540

Shield of Ysgramor

Location. Ysgramor’s Tomb

Loot the chest near Ysgramor’s Sacrophagus during The Companions Quest – Glory of the Dead. You get Health and Magic Resistance Boost.

Base Damage: 30

Weight: 12

Spellbreaker

Location: You will get this shield when you complete the Daedric quest called “The Only Cure.”Base Value: 1715

Base Armor: 38

Weight: 12

Base Value: 227

Targe of the Blooded

Location. It is can be found the Alftand Cathedral in Alftand.

Umana the Adventurer carries this item and you’ll receive 3 bleeding damage while bashing.

Base Armor: 20

Weight: 8

Base Value: 300

Helmets

Jagged Crown

Location. Korvanjund Crypt

You will get this crown during Civil War Quest – The Jagged Crown.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 5000

Ancient Helmet of the Unburned

Location. Labyrinthian

You will find it in a corner behind a locked gate in the Labyrinthian Tribune on top of a sword, druing College of Winterhold Quest – The Staff of Magnus.

Base Armor: 15

Weight: 4

Base Value: 841

Helm of Yngol

Location. Yngol Barrow

You will find this on top of the head of the skeleton sitting on the throne at the end of this dungeon. It boosts your frost resistance. Its stats are:

Base Armor: 21

Weight: 8

Base Value: 165

Unique Gloves and Gauntlets

Gloves of the Pugilist

Location. Riften

It can be found in the Ratway which is under the Riften being worn by Gian the Fist also resulting in an increase of 10 in Unarmed. You have to continue down the path after taking out the two bandits. You will find Gian the Fist in a room along with a lot of bear traps. You will loot the gloves off of him after defeating him.

Base Armor: 5

Weight: 2

Base Value: 194

Ironhand Gauntlets

Location. Find this item in White River Watch.

Look for Hajvarr Ironhand who is holding the item and you’ll get this by killing him and you will gaining +15% Two-Handed.

Base Armor: 12

Weight: 4

Base Value: 444

Tumblerbane Gloves

Location. Dawnstar Sanctuary

To get these gloves, upgrade your Dawnstar Sanctuary Bedroom during Dark Brotherhood Radiant Quest – Where You Hang Your Enemy’s Head. It improves your lockpicking.

Base Armor: 7

Weight: 2

Base Value: 325

Ulfric’s Braces

You will get these braces after the Battle for Winhelm in case you were able to join the Imperials with the Civil war questline.

Base Armor: 5

Weight: 0.5

Base Value: 25

Mask

Masque of Clavicus Vile

Location. Haemar’s Shame

Complete “A Daedra’s Best Friend” Quest to get this item and achieve +10 Speech/+5 Magicka Regen/+20% Prices.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 7

Base Value: 1277

Hevnoraak

Location: Valthume

You can get this mask during the quest “Evil in Waiting” when you defeat Hevnoraak the Dragon priest.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 891

Krosis

Location: Dragon Lair of Shearpoint.

You will get this mask after killing the Dragon Priest called Krosis.

Base Armor: 21

Weight: 5

Base Value: 1615

Morokel

Location: Labyrinthian

Defeat Dragon Priest Morokel when finishing the quest “The Staff of Magnus”.

Base Armor: 5

Weight: 4

Base Value: 637

Nahkriin

Location: Skuldafn

You will get it from the Dragon Priest Nahkriin while doing the quest “The World-Eater’s Eyrie”.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 2173

Otar

Location: Ragnvald temple

Defeat Dragon priest Otar and get this mask.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 1521

Rahgot

Location: Forelhost

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Rahgot while doing the quest “Siege on the Dragon Cult”.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 962

Vokun

Location: High gate Ruins

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Vokun while doing the quest “A Scroll for Anska”.

Base Armor: 23

Weight: 9

Base Value: 2182

Volsung

Location: Nordic Ruin of Volskygge

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Volsung, you can find him in the location mentioned above.

Base Armor: 21

Weight: 5

Base Value: 4611

Konahrik

Location: You will get this mask when you acquire all the other Dragon priest masks before.

Base Armor: 24

Weight: 7

Base Value: 3200

Boots

Movarth’s Boots

Location. Movarth’s Lair

Search it by the bed in the corner at the back of the cave. You get fortify sneaking skill.

Base Armor: 5

Weight: 1

Base Value: 792

Predator’s Grace

Location: Go to Deepwood Vale and find a waterfall there. Above that waterfall is a chest and next to this chest are the boots. To get to the waterfall exit using the Hag’s End top level door and you will find it.

Base Armor: 5

Weight: 1

Base Value: 117

Armor Sets

Guild Master’s Armor,Boots,Gloves,Hood,Amulet of Articulation

Location. Ratway Cistern in Riften.

Receive Amulet of Articulation from Brynjolf in “Under New Management” Quest and the rest of the items from Tonilia in the”Under New Management” Quest.All these items will let you gain +50 carry,+35% pickpocket and lockpick,+20 improved prices.

Amulet Stats:

Base Armor: 2–8

Weight: 1

Base Value: 1067–2052

Ancient Shrouded Armor,Boots,Cowl,Gloves

Location. Collect all these items from Hag’s End.

Find these items on a dead assassin during the Dark Brotherhood Radiant Quest”The Feeble Fortune”. All these goods will enhance archery by +35%, Muffle,+100% poison resist, one-handed sneak will cause double damage.

Base Armor: 33

Weight: 5

Base Value: 617

Silver-Blood Family Ring, Armor, Boots, Helmet, Gauntlets of the Old Gods

Location. All these items can be found in Markarth.

You can find these during the “No One Escapes Cidhna Mine” Side Quest where you’ll need to side with the Forsworn. Receive +20% sneak and archery,+30 Magicka,+20 Smiting and -15% cost to all destruction spells after collecting these items.

Base Armor: 50 (set)

Weight: 6 (set)

Base Value: 2652 (set)

Ebony Mail

Location. Collect this item from the Knifepoint Ridge.

End the “Boethiah’s Calling” Quest to receive this item which will enhance the Muffle/Poison Cloak.

Base Armor: 45

Weight: 28

Base Value: 5000

Falmer Armor

Locations: You can find this armor set on a table present behind the Dwemer gate, which you can unlock using expert level skill. Its stats are as follows;

Base Armor: 93 (full set)

Weight Base: 48 (full set)

Value: 410 (full set)

General Tullius’ Armor

Location: You will get this after you complete the quest “Battle for Solitude” or you can steal it from the coffin of General Tullius after the quest Solitude Catacombs.

Base Armor: 31

Weight Base: 18

Value: 65

Linwe’s Armor Set

Location: Uttering Height Cave

You can get this by looting or pickpocketing it from Linwe while you are doing the Thieves Guild quest called “Summerset Shadow”.

Base Armor: 69

Weight: 12

Base Value: 2251

Nightingale Armor Set

The set is obtained during the Thieves Guild questline, reward for Trinity Restored. You need Void Salts and Arcane Blacksmith perk for tempering. The whole set will give you an extra 25 armor points.

Nightingale Armor

You will get this as a part of the armor which is given to you for joining the Nightingales. The enchantment adds Fortify Stamina and Resist Frost effects. You need Void Salts and Arcane Blacksmith perk for temperign.

Type: Light Armro

Rating: 34

Tempering: Void Salts

Value: 1949

Enchantment: Fortify Stamina 40, Resist Frost 40

Nightingale Boots

Part of the armor-set which is given to you for joining the Nightingales. You get a Muffle effect by the enchantment, Void Salts and Arcane Blacksmith are required for it.

Type: Light Armor

Rating: 10

Weight: 2

Tempering: Void Salts

Value: 5434

Enchantment: Muffle 35 points

Nightingale Gloves

You will get these gloves when you join the Nightingales. Fortify Lockpicking and Fortify One-handed effects are added with the help of enchantment. Void Salts and the Arcane Blacksmith perk are the requirements.

Type: Light Armor

Weight: 2

Rating: 10

Value: 1294

Tempering: Void Salts

Enchantment: Fortify Lockpicking 25 points, Fortify One Handed 25 points

Nightingale Hood

You will get it by joining the nightingales, you need Void Salts and the Arcane Blacksmith perk for the tempering which adds Fortify Illusion effect (decreases the cost of Magicka for spells)

Type: Light Armor

Rating: 15

Weight: 2

Value: 969

Tempering: Void Salts

Enchantment; Fortify Illusion 17 points

Shield of Solitude

Falk Firebeard will give you the shield when you will save Skyrim from the Wolf Queen during “The Wolf Queen Awakened”. The enchantment grants Resist Magic and Fortify Blocking effects.

Type: Shield

Rating: 32

Weight: 12

Tempering: nope

Value: 1540

Enchantment: Resist Magic 30 points, Fortify Blocking 35 points

Savior’s Hide

Location. It is located in the Bloated Man’s Grotto.

Finish the “I’ll Be Met by Moonlight” Quest to get this item and receive +15% magic and poison resistance.

Base Armor: 26

Weight: 6

Base Value: 5012

Shrouded Armor, Boots, Cowl, Shoes, Gloves, Cowl Maskless, Hand Wraps, Hood

Location. You will find the Boots, Armor, Gloves, Cowl Maskless, Hand Wraps, Shoes, and Hod from the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Collect these items from the Shelf in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary in Astrid’s Foyer. These items can collectively give you 20% improved Archery,25% Sneak, Muffle, Double backstab damage.

Base Armor: 58(set), 72 (alternate version)

Weight: 15(set), 7.5(alternate version)

Thieves Guild Armor,Boots,Gloves,Hood

Location. Ragged Flagon in Riften.

Tonilia will give these items to you during the “Loud and Clear” Thieves Guild Quest.You can gain +15 Lockpick, Pickpocket,+10 Prices improved and +20 Carry.

Base Armor: 68(full)

Weight: 11(full)

Base Value: 1679

Tsun’s Armor

This armor can be acquired using console commands. The armor ID is 000C0165.

To equip it type: player.equipitem 000c0166

To remove it type: player.unequipitem 000C0166

Base Armor: 29

Weight: 0

Base Value: 0

Items with random Locations

All these items can be found randomly throughout the game.